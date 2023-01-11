ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cassville, MO

Lawrence County Record

Rodgers charged with stealing, drug-related offenses

An Aurora man is facing charges in two counties after being charged with felonies in both. James Roland Rodgers, 52, is charged with stealing in Greene County; he is also charged with delivery of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia in Barry County. The stealing charge:. Rodgers is...
BARRY COUNTY, MO
Lawrence County Record

Worthington charged with robbery, other crimes

An Aurora man was arrested and booked into the Barry County Jail after he allegedly robbed a convenience store. Jonathan David Worthington, 38, was booked into the jail on Thursday, Jan. 5. He faces charges of robbery, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a weapon. According to the probable...
AURORA, MO
columbusnews-report.com

Burglary suspect arrested

After an investigation, a Joplin, Mo., man was taken into custody by Cherokee County Sheriff’s Investigators on Wednesday afternoon. John Matthew Chew, 37, is being held in the Cherokee County Jail as the result of investigations into a September 2022 burglary of a building in Weir, where a welder was stolen and a December 2022 burglary of another building in Weir, where multiple tools were…
CHEROKEE COUNTY, KS
fourstateshomepage.com

Joplin man faces theft and burglary charges

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kans. — A Joplin man is behind bars after a burglary investigation in Cherokee County. Deputies arrested John Matthew Chew, 37, of Joplin, Missouri this afternoon (1/11). Chew is in the Cherokee County Jail after investigators say he’s a suspect in two Weir burglaries from September and...
JOPLIN, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Mega Fairland pot bust sends six to prison for five years

MIAMI, Okla. – Six Mexican nationals who were involved in the operation of a multi-million dollar drug operation pleaded guilty to the cultivation of marijuana and were sentenced to five years in prison. Entering a guilty plea on Dec. 29 in Ottawa County District Court to the cultivation of...
OTTAWA COUNTY, OK
933kwto.com

Authorities Searching for Suspect Charged with Forgery

Springfield Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect accused of forgery. Reports say 28-year-old Kodie Ray has a felony warrant out for his arrest on charges of forgery in the Springfield area. Authorities believe he is somewhere in Greene County, but have not specified further.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Joplin woman accused of stealing Project Graduation funds

JOPLIN, Mo. — A Joplin woman is accused of taking cash donated to benefit local students. Forty-two-year-old Melanie Patterson is charged with felony stealing. She’s the former president of the Joplin High School Project Graduation. Court documents allege she took $1,400 from that account last fall using an...
JOPLIN, MO
koamnewsnow.com

Police search for suspects in Riverton Quick Stop burglary

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. - The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office is attempting to locate and identify suspects involved in a Riverton Quick Stop burglary. Authorities indicate that the incident occurred at a Quick Stop located at 7037 SE Highway 66 in Riverton, Kan. The report indicates that two suspects entered the...
RIVERTON, KS
koamnewsnow.com

Can you I.D.? Pickup involved in First Degree Burglary

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — Detectives with the Newton County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a crime of First Degree Burglary which occurred in their county the morning of January 11, 2022. They are seeking assistance from the public to locate the pickup in security images. “The vehicle was involved...
tspr.org

Murder charges filed against two Springfield EMS personnel

Sangamon County State’s Attorney Dan Wright announced the charges Tuesday in connection with the death of Earl Moore Jr., 35, of Springfield, who they transported to a hospital. Wright said the two Lifestar EMS employees, Peter Cadigan and Peggy Finley, were responsible for Moore suffocating. According to details released...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

ON YOUR SIDE: Beware of social posts scammers use to get your information

AURORA, Mo. (KY3) - Aurora and Marionville Police Departments warn about particular social media posts looking for engagement from you. Recently, someone posted on a garage sale page serving parts of Lawrence County about the Marshall’s store in Aurora. It warned customers to watch out if they visit it. There is no Marshall’s store in Aurora.
AURORA, MO

