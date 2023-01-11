Read full article on original website
nwahomepage.com
Arkansas Recruiting Updates
FAYETTEVILLE — Ashdown tight end Shamar Easter will be at Arkansas on Sunday for an unofficial visit. Easter, 6-5, 225, is a four-star recruit who committed to Arkansas on Aug. 13, 2021. However, he committed to Dowell Loggains and the Arkansas assistant left for South Carolina where he’s the new offensive coordinator.
fourstateshomepage.com
Pineville Deputy Chris Pierce passes away
PINEVILLE, Mo. — The City of Pineville announced that a former deputy has passed away. Deputy Marshal, Sgt. Chris Pierce passed away on Sunday, January 8th, 2023, after fighting a long batter with kidney cancer while at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota. “I mean he was always there...
KFVS12
Country music icon with ties to the Ozarks passes at the age of 86
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - If you’re not a traditional country music fan of a certain age, you may not immediately recognize the name, Stan Hitchcock. But no matter who you are or your taste in music, you’re probably familiar with his work or know some of the many country music artists he’s helped by launching their careers or increasing their popularity.
KHBS
"Dangerous" Rogers intersection to soon get signals
ROGERS, Ark. — There’s new information on astory first reported in late October about a dangerous intersection in Rogers. For months, residents who live near or use the intersection of Highway 112 and West Pleasant Grove Road have said its current layout is simply too dangerous. AR-DOT and Rogers officials heard those pleas and are taking action.
Fayetteville Volkswagen dealer sues company over rival location in Rogers
A Fayetteville car dealership has sued Volkswagen, saying that adding another dealership nearby is "not feasible" and would violate its contract.
High egg prices plague consumers, businesses
Egg prices remain high, concerning producers, consumers and businesses. According to Jada Thompson, an assistant professor of agricultural economics at the University of Arkansas, there's been a large spike in the cost of a carton of eggs year-over-year.
KTLO
One killed, another injured in Newton County accident Tuesday
One person was killed and another was injured in an accident Tuesday morning in Newton County. According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, 45-year-old Dustin Vandusen of Harrison was traveling southbound on U.S. Highway 65 when he crossed the centerline while negotiating a curve, striking the vehicle of 41-year-old April Middleton of Western Grove.
nwahomepage.com
Arkansas hosting Tyrone Broden
FAYETTEVILLE — Former Bowling Green wide receiver Tyrone Broden is at Arkansas for an official visit this weekend. Broden, 6-7, 210, entered the transfer portal on Jan. 1 and the Hogs offered the next day. He has already taken official visits to Oklahoma and Penn State. He announced on Tuesday he would make his decision known Wednesday, but opted to cancel it.
5newsonline.com
Kennedy Phelan named Gatorade Arkansas Volleyball Player of the Year
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — In its 38th year of honoring the nation’s best high school athletes, Gatorade today announced Kennedy Phelan of Fayetteville High School is the 2022-23 Gatorade Arkansas Volleyball Player of the Year. Phelan is the fifth Gatorade Arkansas Volleyball Player of the Year to be chosen...
Two men sentenced for blowing up Bella Vista bench
Two men have been sentenced to federal prison on Jan. 10 for blowing up a bench in Bella Vista.
Rogers Bass Pro Shops employee testifies in Barnett’s Jan. 6 insurrection trial
An employee of a Northwest Arkansas sporting goods store was one of three witnesses called to the stand on the third day of Richard Barnett's January 6, 2021 insurrection trial in Washington, D.C.
KTLO
Harrison woman arrested for theft in Baxter County
A Harrison woman was arrested on theft charges from a Mountain Home business for not paying for items she bagged in a self-checkout. According to the probable cause affidavit, the Mountain Home Police Department was dispatched to a local business for a report of a shoplifter. Upon arrival, officers apprehended 36-year-old Stephanie Mathis of Harrison for theft of property.
bestofarkansassports.com
Arkansas Secondary Departures Reach Double Digits with Latest DB Transfer
Freshman defensive back Anthony Brown plans to leave the Arkansas football program and enter the transfer portal, he announced via Twitter late Wednesday night. The move comes following a tumultuous first year with the Razorbacks. Brown didn’t see the field, but did make headlines when he and teammate Myles Slusher were arrested and charged with disorderly conduct in November.
KTLO
No indication of distress in Friday night plane accident
Federal investigators say there was no indication of distress in the small aircraft crash Friday night killing a Mountain Home native. According to reports from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, 43-year-old Lewis Brant Barnes of Tontitown was killed when his M35 fixed-wing, single-engine aircraft went down near North Smokey Bear Road in Washington County. Barnes was the only person in the aircraft at the time of the crash.
KHBS
Fayetteville police finding human remains in neighborhood
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Fayetteville police found human remains in a neighborhood Wednesday morning, according to Sgt. Tony Murphy. A dog found a human bone at about 11 p.m. Tuesday while going on a walk with people in their neighborhood. Police arrived and began searching the area when the sun...
Nick Smith's Father Says Son Will Return to Razorbacks
Family of injured star guard reaches out to local radio show in effort to get everyone to chill out
5newsonline.com
Bones found within blocks of where a man was reported missing years prior
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Fayetteville police are in a wooded area near Holly Street and Oakland Avenue after skeletal remains were found by a dog Tuesday night. Sgt. Tony Murphy with Fayetteville Police tells 5NEWS that officers received a call just after 11 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, about a dog finding skeletal remains in the area.
bestofarkansassports.com
Musselman’s Frustration with Refs Evident in Postgame Comments + Other Insights from Bama Loss
FAYETTEVILLE — As if his body language on the sideline wasn’t enough evidence, Eric Musselman made sure his opinion of Wednesday’s officiating was clear in his postgame comments to the media. Although he never directly mentioned the referees, likely to avoid a fine from the SEC, the...
KTLO
Harrison woman charged for stabbing person with box cutter
A Harrison woman is has been charged with a Class Y felony count of 1st degree battery for stabbing another person with a box cutter. According to the probable cause affidavit, the Harrison Police Department responded to a report of a stabbing near the campus of North Arkansas College. Upon arrival, officers located a box cutter in the front yard. After it was stored as evidence, officers attempted to speak with the female victim at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center but was unable to due to receiving medical care for her injuries.
KTLO
Newton County man charged for assault after threatening with a gun to a man’s face
A Newton County man has been arrested after threatening another man with a gun during an altercation. According to the probable cause affidavit, the Newton County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a possible aggravated assault on county road NC 2800. The caller reported an unidentified male punched her nephew in the face and pointed a rifle at him after he asked the individual what he was doing on their property.
