Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular regional grocery store chain opening new location in Massachusetts this weekKristen WaltersShrewsbury, MA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From WorcesterTed RiversWorcester, MA
Former Ollie's Employees Warn Customers for "Disorganized Stores" and "Issues With Barcodes"Bryan Dijkhuizen
This Middle-of-Nowhere General Store has Some of the Best Sandwiches in all of MassachusettsTravel MavenPetersham, MA
Taco John’s Set to Open In Boston February 2023MadocBoston, MA
Related
Single family residence sells for $875,000 in Worcester
Tamara Williams bought the property at 5 Monmouth Road, Worcester, from Johannah E Farrey and Thomas B Farrey on Dec. 23, 2022. The $875,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $237. The property features five bedrooms, four bathrooms, and a underground/basement and sits on a 14,971 square-foot lot.
Manny Familia, Allen Noble Corson Jr., others awarded Carnegie Hero medals
Heroes are all around us — moms, dads, aunts, uncles, police officers, firefighters, teachers and friends. That was the message Friday from Siraliz Muniz Zavala, a sixth-grade student at La Familia Dual Language Elementary School in Worcester. Zavala was one of six students from the school who read essays...
McGovern Automotive OK'd for Route 9 collision and pickup center, flooring store in Shrewsbury
SHREWSBURY — The mounds of concrete off Route 9 visible to drivers are the start of work toward a collision and fill-up center and a Floor & Décor store. The town Planning Board gave the yeas of approval Jan. 5 to Newton-based McGovern Automotive Group to build on the 15-acre property at 420...
Body Found Outside Boylston Home: Police
A death investigation is underway after authorities found a body found outside a private home in Central Massachusetts. The body was found outside a Boylston home on the afternoon of Friday, Jan. 13, Boylston Police said on Facebook. The discovery sparked a shelter-in-place to surrounding schools in Berlin and Boylston...
Five core issues new Worcester City Manager Eric Batista says residents are concerned about
Mass. Newsmakers: Part of an ongoing series talking to those with unique insight into the issues and concerns Massachusetts communities face. Eric Batista was inaugurated as Worcester’s city manager on Jan. 6. That same day he identified five core issues residents have raised with him either during his time as acting city manager or the community listening sessions he held after securing the gig permanently.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Massachusetts
If you live in Massachusetts and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Massachusetts that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Massachusetts Firefighters Academy graduates 28 in Springfield
The Massachusetts Firefighters Academy graduated 28 firefighters from its Career Recruit Firefighting Training Program Friday, sending a new class of professional firefighters to state cities and towns, and filling what State Fire Marshal Peter Ostrowsky said is an immediate need. “First responders are on the frontlines protecting their communities,” he...
thisweekinworcester.com
The Faces of Worcester: Mariann Paladino, Admissions and Marketing Director at Notre Dame Long Term Care Center
Starting Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, ThisWeekinWorcester.com is partnering with Jessica Hopkins at The Faces of Worcester, to bring our readers special profiles each week and to share the wonderful work at TheFacesofWorcester.com. To nominate someone you know for the Faces of Worcester, click here. The following is an excerpt from...
MassLive.com
Residents evacuated after main break floods part of Jamaica Plain in Boston
Residents were evacuated from their homes after a water main break flooded some of the streets of the Jamaica Plain neighborhood of Boston early Saturday, according to authorities. The major water break flooded parts of Health, Minden and Waldron streets, forcing the area to close to traffic, the Boston Fire...
Familia, fellow officers, state trooper and civilian, honored with Carnegie Hero Awards
WORCESTER — Fallen city Police Officer Enmanuel "Manny" Familia and four other officers were honored Friday with Carnegie Hero Awards at Mechanics Hall for working to save three teenagers struggling in the water at Green Hill Pond. Familia drowned responding to the June 4, 2021, call. Troy Love, a 14-year-old boy from Virginia...
WCVB
Numerous search warrants linked to missing Massachusetts woman Ana Walshe delivered to court
COHASSET, Mass. — Numerous search warrants related to the search for missing Massachusetts mother Ana Walshe were returned to Quincy District Court Friday, where the documents were impounded, 5 Investigates has learned. Between 10 and 20 of the documents were returned. While these files were not made public, they...
Market Basket celebrating grand opening of new Mass. location with giant liquor store on Friday
SHREWSBURY, Mass. — Market Basket is celebrating the grand opening of a new Massachusetts location that has a giant liquor store on Friday. The Tewksbury-based grocery chain is opening Market Basket #93 at 200 Hartford Turnpike in Shrewsbury, according to the store’s website. The store, which is more...
Beaumont Rehabilitation nurse in Westborough gets 4-plus years for tampering with morphine
WORCESTER — A registered nurse at Beaumont Rehabilitation and Skilled Nursing Center at Westborough was sentenced to more than four years in prison for tampering with morphine prescribed to a nursing home resident in her care. Gwen Rider, 43, of Northborough, was sentenced Thursday in federal court by U.S. Senior District Court Judge Timothy S. Hillman to 52 months in prison and three years of supervised release. Rider was arrested and indicted in April 2021. ...
spectrumnews1.com
All Worcester homeless shelters are at full capacity
WORCESTER, Mass. - Worcester Health and Human Services Commissioner Dr. Mattie Castiel said every homeless shelter in the city is full, including the new one at Blessed Sacrament Church. The 60 beds at Blessed Sacrament were full the first day the shelter opened back in December. Now, the shelter is...
WMUR.com
Baby, 2 parents injured in shooting incident in Worcester, Massachusetts
WORCESTER, Mass. — A baby and two adults are recovering from a shooting incident in Worcester, Massachusetts. According to police, officers were sent to the area of Harlem Street and Sterling Street at 10:45 p.m. Wednesday after the sound of the gunshots was detected by a monitoring system. Worcester...
Police: ‘Marauding’ group beat, robbed MBTA riders with crowbar
BOSTON — A “marauding” group of individuals armed with a crowbar were arrested Thursday after police say they beat and robbed a number of MBTA riders during the evening commute. Officers responding to a report of a male being assaulted by three males and one female in...
Major discount grocery store chain opening new location in Massachusetts this month
A major discount supermarket chain recently announced that they would be opening another new grocery store location in Massachusetts this month. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, January 26, 2023, the popular discount grocery store chain Aldi will be hosting the grand opening event for its newest Massachusetts supermarket location in Danvers. However, they will also be offering a "sneak peak" of the new store on January 25th, according to the company's website.
Single-family residence in Northborough sells for $880,000
Meligy El and Ola Hassan acquired the property at 226 Boundary Street, Northborough, from Tracy L Hinchey on Dec. 22, 2022. The $880,000 purchase price works out to $358 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, an attached garage, and one parking space. The unit sits on a 0.9-acre lot.
spectrumnews1.com
George's Coney Island celebrating 105 years in business
WORCESTER, Mass. - George's Coney Island is celebrating 105 years in business. The Worcester institution started slinging hot dogs back in 1918. The Southbridge Street business announced earlier this week they'd be doing 105 days of celebration for the occasion. Over the course of 2023, Coney Island will host 105 special events, special menu items, as well as gifts and giveaways.
Wilmington Man Heading Overseas Because Of $1 Million Mass Lottery Prize
One local man will head overseas after winning it big in the Massachusetts State Lottery.Michael Paquette, of Wilmington, won a $1 million prize in the lottery's “$10,000,000 Cash King” instant ticket game, lottery officials announced on Tuesday, Jan. 10. Paquette, who plans on putting so…
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
91K+
Followers
74K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0