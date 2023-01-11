NYC offers information sessions for parents interested in joining a Community Education Council

Read full article on original website
In 1994, a 7 month pregnant woman took her dog and went to her ex-husband's house. They haven't been seen since.Fatim HemrajMacedon, NY
New York Mets Complete Trade Involving All-StarOnlyHomersBaltimore, MD
Mayor Adams Didn't Tell New Yorkers the Full Story on How Much this Will CostTom HandyNew York City, NY
HomeFirst Assistance Program for homebuyers in NYC: Apply and get up to $100,000 because shelter is your rightMark StarNew York City, NY
Row NYC Hotel throws away 'tons' of food because migrants housed there won't eat it, taxpayers foot the billAmarie M.New York City, NY
College of Staten Island holds pinning ceremony for 35 graduates of Associates of Applied Science in Nursing
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The College of Staten Island held its Class of January 2023 Pinning Ceremony on Friday, officially pinning 35 Associates of Applied Science in Nursing graduates. Nesreen Albanna, Chairperson of the Pinning Steering Committee served as Master of Ceremonies for the event, where CSI Interim President...
Buying a house can be stressful, especially in New York City where prices of food, shelter, healthcare services, and energy resources have gone up. The task becomes even more difficult when your budget is limited and you have a family of four, five, six, or more people. Of course, you will want to give a comfortable life to everyone but given that the budget is tight, it may not be possible for many of you.
NYC asks for emergency aid as influx of asylum seekers pushes city 'to the brink'
Mayor Eric Adams says the city is at its breaking point.
Brooklyn 7th grade students develop innovative device for increasing safety in subways
The students at Liberty Avenue Middle School in East New York call their device the Subway Save.
Brooklyn high school receives special visit from NYC Schools Chancellor Banks
Students at John Dewey High School in Gravesend gave a warm welcome to the city’s Schools Chancellor David Banks as he toured the school and highlighted how they’re prepping their students. The chancellor made a visit to the school to learn more about the school’s college and career...
NYC budget cuts could worsen food crisis for hungry families
A sign alerting customers about SNAP food stamps benefits is displayed in a Brooklyn grocery store in December 2019. The city Department of Social Services estimates there were 50,000 food stamp applications in October 2022, a 60% bump compared to the same month in 2019. Demand for food assistance applications has grown, but processing times have slowed down. [ more › ]
Labor ally or fiscal hawk? Adams faces hard choice as NYC municipal unions demand raises in COVID era
Mayor Eric Adams speaks at a city sanitation facility in Manhattan in June to announce the opening of the department’s civil service exam to new applicants for the first time in seven years. The union representing sanitation employees has entered negotiations with the city for a new contract. The contract talks pose a test for Adams, a centrist Democrat who was backed by unions but has nevertheless promised to rein in workforce spending. [ more › ]
Now hiring: 200 NY construction apprentices sought by union, here’s how to apply
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York job seekers can apply for 200 open construction apprentice positions starting next month, a local union announced Thursday. The Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee (JATC) for Construction and General Building Laborers, Local Union #79, will conduct a recruitment program starting Feb. 10. Applications...
Adams’ NYC budget plan funds crackdown on 15,000 self-closing door violations
People gather in front of a Bronx apartment building a day after a fire swept through the complex killing at least 17 people and injuring dozens of others, many of them seriously on on January 10, 2022 in the Bronx. Adams’ budget proposal earmarks about $800,000 to the city Department of Housing Preservation and Development to enforce city measures as a result of the blaze. The deadly Twin Parks fire shined a spotlight on the importance self-closing doors, but thousands of complaints have gone unresolved. [ more › ]
Eric Adams blasts NY Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli for migrant budget critique
Mayor Eric Adams lashed out at state Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli on Thursday after New York’s chief fiscal officer faulted him for not including the $1 billion-plus cost of the migrant crisis in his proposed city budget. “Can you ask the comptroller to show you the letter he wrote to the federal government asking for help for us?” Adams fumed during a news conference at City Hall. “Can you get him on his cell phone, speakerphone and say, ‘Can you send us the letter that you sent to the federal government saying: Help New York City? Or send us a tweet or do...
State of the State: N.Y. Gov. Hochul proposes legalizing basement apartments in NYC
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Gov. Kathy Hochul outlined her sweeping plans to expand access to New York housing, including a proposal that New York City be given the authority to legalize basement apartments, during her State of the State address on Tuesday. During her speech, Hochul emphasized that the Empire...
‘Graham Ave-Ave of Puerto Rico’ Street Sign Was Changed to ‘Graham Ave,’ Then Quickly Restored
Williamsburg residents awoke to a surprise today: The “Graham Ave-Ave of Puerto Rico” street sign that hangs above traffic on corner of the busy thoroughfare and Moore Street was removed and replaced with a sign simply reading “Graham Ave.”. Alarm spread on social media after Instagram account...
VIDEO: Amid strike, nurses forced to say goodbye to special patient from picket line
Nurses on strike at Mount Sinai left the picket line on Wednesday to say a very special goodbye to a young patient heading home from the NICU.
New York SNAP recipients to receive at least another $95 in January
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The New York State Office of Temporary Disability and Assistance (OTDA) posted its emergency allotments (EA) schedule for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) households in December. SNAP recipients will once again receive at least $95 in addition to their monthly benefits. SNAP benefits have been crucial...
Staten Island father reunited with daughter following fear of deportation: report
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- A Staten Island father has been reunited with his daughter after spending months in custody following an arrest, according to several reports. According to NY1, Julio Patricio Gomez, 37, fled to the United States from Ecuador when he was 16. Since then, he has worked as a construction worker and lived on Staten Island for over a decade, raising his 6-year-old daughter, Aliya, as noted by PIX 11.
It’s time to crack down on NY’s predatory nursing home operators (Guest Opinion by Richard J. Mollot)
Richard J. Mollot is executive director of the Long Term Care Community Coalition, a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving quality of care, quality of life and dignity for elderly and disabled people in nursing homes, assisted living and other residential settings. The coalition is based in New York City. More...
Judge accused of making homophobic and racist remarks agrees to resign for health reasons
A New York judge has agreed to resign and never again seek judicial office following allegations that she made homophobic and racist remarks. Judge Harriet L. Thompson, 67, had denied making many of the remarks. But she agreed to resign for health reasons after she produced a letter from her doctor stating that she was not medically fit for an ethics trial, according to a Jan. 9 press release by the New York Commission on Judicial Conduct and a stipulation in her case.
Retired NYC workers rally to keep their health care intact
A public hearing was held at City Hall on Monday to hear testimony on both sides of the NYC retired workers health benefits amendment.
NYC Issues Plea as ‘Most Transmissible Form of COVID-19 We Know of to Date' Spreads
The unprecedented infectiousness of XBB.1.5 prompted renewed calls for public caution Friday from New York City health officials, who announced the latest omicron descendant, widely believed to be behind the latest case wave, now accounts for nearly three-quarters of all coronavirus circulating across the five boroughs. Calling the new strain...
‘Abject failure,’ Councilman Borelli takes latest shot at UK congestion pricing as NYC program looms
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Rollout of New York City’s congestion pricing plan has long been delayed, and on Thursday, City Councilman Joseph Borelli (R-South Shore) said it was with good reason as he took his latest swipe at a similar international program. Borelli, who leads his party in...
