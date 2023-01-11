Earth has been slowly cooling since it formed 4.5 billion years ago - but what if it had never had a hot, molten core?. Sometime between 1.5 and 0.5 billion years ago, the Earth's core began to crystallise into a solid ball, formed mainly of iron and nickel. The core is growing by around one millimetre per year, and at that rate, Earth won’t have time to fully cool and solidify before the Sun reaches the end of its life. This will happen in around five billion years' time when it’ll expand and potentially engulf the planet we live on.

