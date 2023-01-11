Read full article on original website
Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star
The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
NFL Star Suffers Broken Back
The Los Angeles Chargers have a playoff game to prepare for as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This will be the first time that young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert will be tasting the playoffs in his career.
4 New York Jets offensive coordinator candidates
The New York Jets are now looking for a new offensive coordinator after mutually agreeing to part ways with Mike
Maxx Crosby had one-word reaction to being left off of All-Pro team
"Crosby is playing as probably the second-best defensive player in the league," 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said recently. In 17 games, Crosby led the league in tackles for a loss (22.0), totaled 89 tackles — the most by a DE— tied for eighth in sacks (12.5) and was second in QB pressures (52), all career highs, per Pro Football Reference. He also tied for sixth in forced fumbles (three).
Boomer & Gio: Who should Jets target as next offensive coordinator?
Boomer and Gio discuss and ponder who should, and perhaps more importantly, who shouldn’t, be targeted to be the next Jets offensive coordinator.
Everyone Mentioned The Same Name For Alabama Defensive Coordinator Opening
With Pete Golding leaving Alabama to become the new defensive coordinator at Ole Miss, the Crimson Tide are suddenly in need of some who will step in and take the role. For Alabama fans and people who know college football, there's one perfect candidate for the job: Former Tennessee head coach ...
Odell Beckham Jr. responds to footage of airline incident in Twitter rant
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. went on a rant on Twitter responding to leaked footage of his airline incident from last November. Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was the talk of the NFL late in the season as he went on free agent visits to interested teams. But in November, Beckham’s free agent tour was overshadowed after he was removed from a flight at Miami International Airport for not following the flight crew’s directives to fasten his seatbelt. Additionally, the crew said that Beckham was in and out of consciousness.
NFL world reacts to bold Jets quarterback news
The New York Jets thought they were selecting a franchise quarterback when they took former BYU star Zach Wilson with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. But after some absolutely brutal play from Wilson this year, the quarterback was benched and his future with the team is in doubt, so it seems the team is willing to make some major moves at the quarterback position.
Jets' Robert Saleh suggests he could move on from Zach Wilson
New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh is singing somewhat of a different tune early into the team's offseason regarding quarterback Zach Wilson. "We’ve got a really, really good core of guys," Saleh said about the Gang Green roster on Thursday, per Ryan Chichester of Audacy. "We are going to be aggressive as heck when it comes to quarterback play and making sure we do everything we can to satisfy that position."
QB Daniel Jones to ask Giants legend for playoff advice
New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones will pick the brain of a club legend before making his NFL postseason debut Sunday at the Minnesota Vikings. Jones confirmed to ESPN's Jordan Raanan he'll be reaching out to Eli Manning ahead of this coming weekend. Manning was New York's QB1 when the club selected Jones in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft but ultimately lost his job to the then-rookie early into that campaign. The two-time Super Bowl champion retired in January 2020, but he and Jones remain friendly even if their relationship was "a little awkward at times" throughout the 2019 season.
Giants declared just $1.52 million in unused 2022 cap space
The New York Giants may be a playoff team this season but the truth is, they are still in rebuilding mode. Big Blue will need all the resources possible at their disposal to improve their 2023 roster. One resource they won’t be relying on is ‘carryover’ cap space from this season. They only have approximately $1.52 million in available 2022 cap space to add onto next year’s number.
Looking at the Jets QB Options
Miami who? It’s on to the 2023 season for the Jets. Let’s get this thing fixed and take the next step forward. Where do we start? Well the Jets wasted no time by parting ways with offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur. While most observers will peg quarterback as the...
Jets’ Owner Woody Johnson Makes Bold Statement About Roster
New York Jets owner Woody Johnson is desperate for his team to become a winner. He has opened up the checkbook previously for general manager Joe Douglas and head coach Robert Saleh to bring in the players to make that happen and he is willing to do it once again.
Jets owner comments on team’s QB plans
New York Jets owner Woody Johnson gave a pretty big hint about the team’s plans for the quarterback position when speaking to the media Thursday. Johnson revealed that he is willing to spend to bring in a veteran quarterback for 2023, putting further pressure on Zach Wilson after a disastrous sophomore season. Johnson added that he felt the franchise had made mistakes with Wilson, though he refused to completely write the quarterback off.
Former NFL QB says Jets Zach Wilson didn’t need ‘tough love’
The New York Jets are going to be putting some big time focus on their quarterback position this offseason. That’s because the guy they picked No. 2 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft out of BYU turned out to be something of a disappointment. Quarterback Zach Wilson was benched in November after a 10-3 loss to the New England Patriots, for which he declined to take responsibility in a postgame press conference.
Joe Burrow, Blake Griffin, Other Athletes Buy $5 Million, 104-Acre Iowa Farm
Cincinnati Bengals star Joe Burrow joined a group of big-name athletes from a wide range of sports to buy a... The post Joe Burrow, Blake Griffin, Other Athletes Buy $5 Million, 104-Acre Iowa Farm appeared first on Outsider.
Mets reportedly interested in former Comeback Player of the Year
The New York Mets are reportedly interested in the American League Comeback Player of the Year in 2021. New York has an interest in designated hitter Trey Mancini. According to SNY’s Andy Martino, the Mets have reportedly pursued Mancini, who won the 2021 Comeback Player of the Year Award after surviving cancer.
