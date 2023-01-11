ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

cbs12.com

Quack Quack: Duck rescue in Boca Raton

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A family of ducks was reunited on Friday in Boca Raton. On Jan. 13, Palm Beach County Fire Rescue units conducted the first duck rescue of 2023. The ducklings fell through a drain gate that was spot welded in place. Units used the...
BOCA RATON, FL
treasurecoast.com

Volunteers are needed to help conduct an annual count of people experiencing homelessness throughout the Treasure Coast

Volunteers are needed to help conduct an annual count of people experiencing homelessness throughout the Treasure Coast. Volunteers are needed to help the Treasure Coast Homeless Services Council and St. Lucie County Community Services conduct an annual count of people experiencing homelessness throughout the Treasure Coast for the annual Point-in-Time (PIT) Count.
SAINT LUCIE COUNTY, FL
cbs12.com

Water rescue in Lake Okeechobee

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — An early morning rescue was made on Lake Okeechobee Saturday. On Jan. 14 around 2:45 a.m., Palm Beach County Fire Rescue units went to 5000 Canal St N after reports came in of 4 people on a tug boat that was taking on water.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Broward County Animal Care and Adoption refusing to take in strays

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A community is sharing their concerns because the county animal shelter refuses to take in stray dogs — leaving them out on the streets. “Right now we have an urgent immediate safety problem,” said Michele Lazarow, Hallandale Beach Commissioner. Lazarow and others said...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Skyrocketing rent forces Broward bookstore to turn the page, close

FORT LAUDERDALE  -- A local used bookstore that survived the arrival of Barnes & Noble and Amazon has to open a new chapter after being forced to shut down this coming weekend.Volume One Books, located at 8910 Taft Street, managed to stay in business despite the arrival of big box bookstores and online commerce sites that became commonplace in recent years.But what ultimately did the bookstore, owned by Sharon Luippold, in was a $1,700 rent increase that goes into effect later this month."Everybody knows what the economy is like and how the rental things are going," she said. "The new...
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
cw34.com

Scam alert in Palm Beach County

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Palm Beach County residents beware. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office sent out a notice on Wednesday about a scam happening in the community. Deputies say that someone is claiming to be Sgt. Demetrick Powell from the sheriff's office. The imposter is advising...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL

