Read full article on original website
Related
WPBF News 25
New substance abuse treatment location in Delray Beach is looking to fill a critical void
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — The non-profitCaron Treatment Center is set to open its new building in Delray Beach that is 100,000 square feet in size. Called The Keele Medical Center, it hopes to become a premiere location for those struggling with substance abuse in the area. Inside the building,...
southfloridahospitalnews.com
Dr. Marc Matarazzo Returns to Florida and Joins The Center for Bone and Joint Surgery
January 11, 2023 – Dr. Marc Matarazzo, a board-certified and fellowship-trained orthopedic surgeon, specializing in sports medicine and related injuries, is pleased to announce he has joined the team at The Center for Bone and Joint Surgery in Jupiter and Port St. Lucie, FL and is now accepting new patients.
Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 may be spreading in Florida
A new omicron subvariant of COVID-19 may be making its way into Florida. Some Palm Beach County doctors said they are seeing an uptick in positive cases and think it could be XBB.1.5.
Westward Elementary School evacuated for smell of smoke
Westward Elementary School in West Palm Beach was evacuated Friday morning following reports of a smell of smoke.
cbs12.com
Quack Quack: Duck rescue in Boca Raton
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A family of ducks was reunited on Friday in Boca Raton. On Jan. 13, Palm Beach County Fire Rescue units conducted the first duck rescue of 2023. The ducklings fell through a drain gate that was spot welded in place. Units used the...
'People weren't coming out': West Palm officials spread word about health center in Historic NW
Florida Atlantic University and the Northwest Community Health Alliance have operated a health center in the heart of West Palm Beach's largely Black Northwest community for two years. But those who fought for the creation of the center — and those who run it — want more people to know...
Viewer helps pay for hotel stay of woman living in car
A generous WPTV viewer stepped in to help a woman who has been living out of her car because of high rental prices.
Police: 2 Students Who Died Were Among 3 People Shot In Palm Springs
While the school district gave no information, Palm Springs Police confirm those students were among three people killed during a shooting on Wednesday night.
treasurecoast.com
Volunteers are needed to help conduct an annual count of people experiencing homelessness throughout the Treasure Coast
Volunteers are needed to help conduct an annual count of people experiencing homelessness throughout the Treasure Coast. Volunteers are needed to help the Treasure Coast Homeless Services Council and St. Lucie County Community Services conduct an annual count of people experiencing homelessness throughout the Treasure Coast for the annual Point-in-Time (PIT) Count.
CBS News
Mother of earthquake victim keeps daughter's last wish alive by opening Haitian student center in Delray Beach
MIAMI-- Nineteen-year-old Britney Gengel sent a text message from Haiti three hours before the fatal quake, her mom Cherylann remembers every word saying, "They love us so much mom everyone is so happy and worked so hard to get nowhere yet they're all so appreciative. I want to move here and start an orphanage myself."
cbs12.com
Water rescue in Lake Okeechobee
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — An early morning rescue was made on Lake Okeechobee Saturday. On Jan. 14 around 2:45 a.m., Palm Beach County Fire Rescue units went to 5000 Canal St N after reports came in of 4 people on a tug boat that was taking on water.
Click10.com
Broward mother accused of leaving young kids home alone to have dinner with friend
CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. – A woman from Coral Springs was arrested this week after police said she left her two young children at home by themselves while she went out to dinner with a friend. Tykyera Lashae Dexter, 28, was arrested Wednesday on two counts of child neglect without...
Click10.com
Broward teacher banned from working with students after her 1-year-old son dies of drug poisoning
DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. – The mother of a 1-year-old boy who faces charges after her son died from drug poisoning is also facing major repercussions at her job. Shaneka Dean, 30, has worked as a Language Arts teacher at Boyd Anderson High School in Lauderdale Lakes since February, according to Broward County Public Schools.
WSVN-TV
Broward County Animal Care and Adoption refusing to take in strays
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A community is sharing their concerns because the county animal shelter refuses to take in stray dogs — leaving them out on the streets. “Right now we have an urgent immediate safety problem,” said Michele Lazarow, Hallandale Beach Commissioner. Lazarow and others said...
WSVN-TV
Broward County officials declare 2-day cold weather emergency, set up shelters for homeless community
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Weather forecasts show a dip in degrees this upcoming weekend, and Broward County officials are urging residents to prepare for the blistering winds. Leaders in Broward County declared a two-day cold weather emergency from 6 p.m. on Friday to 9 a.m., Sunday. Officials plan to...
Skyrocketing rent forces Broward bookstore to turn the page, close
FORT LAUDERDALE -- A local used bookstore that survived the arrival of Barnes & Noble and Amazon has to open a new chapter after being forced to shut down this coming weekend.Volume One Books, located at 8910 Taft Street, managed to stay in business despite the arrival of big box bookstores and online commerce sites that became commonplace in recent years.But what ultimately did the bookstore, owned by Sharon Luippold, in was a $1,700 rent increase that goes into effect later this month."Everybody knows what the economy is like and how the rental things are going," she said. "The new...
Cold Weather Emergency Declared In South Florida
Temperatures are expected to dip into the 40s this weekend.
New workforce housing units coming to Palm Beach County
Finding affordable housing is a constant struggle for many residents in South Florida, but a new complex near Greenacres is set to open soon.
WPBF News 25
Missing 6-year-old girl with autism dead after found in canal behind home
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A missing 6-year-old girl is dead after she was found in a canal near her home. Aleenah Fenelus, who had autism and was non-verbal, went missing around 7 p.m. Tuesday from her home on Timberline Drive near West Palm Beach. Deep Dive: WPBF 25...
cw34.com
Scam alert in Palm Beach County
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Palm Beach County residents beware. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office sent out a notice on Wednesday about a scam happening in the community. Deputies say that someone is claiming to be Sgt. Demetrick Powell from the sheriff's office. The imposter is advising...
Comments / 6