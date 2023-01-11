ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

KCTV 5

Local mom delivers triplets ahead of schedule

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A local mom is thinking she better try her luck at the Mega Millions drawing after she just gave birth to identical triplets this week!. The odds of that are one in 200 million. E’mani, Leilani and Khelani were born on Wednesday at just 30 weeks old.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Going With Grace: Second Cup Cat Café

Join Grace as she showcases what makes KC such a cool place to live. Today she’s taking you to Olathe, KS to show you that with the right “catitude” anything is “pawsible.”
OLATHE, KS
earnthenecklace.com

Abby Eden Leaving FOX4: Where Is the Kansas City News Anchor Going?

Kansas City relies on Abby Eden for all the latest national and local news coverage. But now she’s embarking on different plans for the future. Abby Eden announced she is leaving FOX4 after anchoring at the station for over a decade. Her longtime viewers want to know where the Emmy Award-winning journalist is going next and if she will continue in broadcasting. More importantly, they want to know if she will stay in Kansas City. Find out what Abby Eden said about her departure from WDAF here.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Over 200 Kansas City eateries dish up deals, special menus for Restaurant Week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Over 200 restaurants across the Kansas City metro are taking part in KC Restaurant Week, which kicks off Friday and extends through Jan. 22. The big thing to me is that people have fun with it and enjoy,” Bill Teel, executive director of the Greater Kansas City Restaurant Association, said. “That’s basically what it’s all about. So get out with family, get out with friends, have a great meal, try some new place, make the ten days fun. And get out as much as you can. Try as many places as you can.”
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Aging & Style: Gas stoves could cause childhood asthma

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A shocking new study shows the stove in your kitchen could lead to your child getting asthma. We’re talking about gas stoves, which about a third of the country uses. In today’s Aging & Style segment, KCTV5′s Carolyn Long takes a look at the...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

KC Zoo mourns loss of polar bear Berlin

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The oldest polar bear in human care in the United States has died, the Kansas City Zoo announced Thursday. Berlin, a 33-year-old polar bear that resided at the KC Zoo, had been experiencing hypertension and renal failure, the Zoo said. “Treatment options had been exhausted...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Your House Your Home: Using a heat pump in your home

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Despite some mild temperatures earlier this week, most of us are still using our heaters. Do you have a heat pump installed and, if so, are you using it properly?. KCTV5′s Bill Hurrelbrink was on a quest to learn more in today’s Your House Your...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Locals invited to get sneak peek of brand new terminal at KCI

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - In February, locals will have a chance to get a sneak peek of Kansas City International Airport’s brand new terminal. The community open house event will take place on Saturday, Feb. 18 from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. People will also be able to take a virtual tour online at 10 a.m. on that same day.
KANSAS CITY, MO
bluevalleypost.com

2 joints with JoCo ties make Food Network’s ’50 States of BBQ’

Two beloved KC barbecue spots with Johnson County locations have landed on Food Network’s “50 States of Barbecue” list this year. The television network’s list aims to find “the best barbecue joints in every U.S. state,” and both the ones named for Kansas and Missouri have franchises for Johnson County barbecue lovers to sample.
KANSAS CITY, KS
kcur.org

The killing of Shayla Curts

Shayla Curts had been doing everything that Jackson County courts asked of her, with the hopes of getting her life back on track and reuniting with her two children in foster care. A few weeks before the end of the year, Curts was shot and killed. KCUR's Laura Ziegler has the story of one of 2022's final murders in Kansas City and how the victim's family thinks it could've been prevented.
KANSAS CITY, KS
KCTV 5

Police captain helps find man stuck inside quickly burning home

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Captain Osvaldo Navarro with the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department is being called a hero and has been credited with saving a life. On Wednesday, he rushed into action and helped firefighters find a man stuck inside a house that was on fire and burning quickly.
KANSAS CITY, KS

