Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KC Current has a new co-owner, the quarterback of the Kansas City ChiefsTour Tyler TexasKansas City, MO
Beloved grocery store chain closing popular location in Missouri this monthKristen WaltersKansas City, MO
Historic Waddell 'A' Truss Bridge in Missouri is now a renovated railroad bridge from 1898 to a pedestrian bridgeCJ CoombsParkville, MO
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
A Kansas City Man's Dog had Fatal Canine Dysautonomia and He Wants Others to Know About This Strange Dog DiseaseZack LoveKansas City, KS
Related
KCTV 5
Local mom delivers triplets ahead of schedule
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A local mom is thinking she better try her luck at the Mega Millions drawing after she just gave birth to identical triplets this week!. The odds of that are one in 200 million. E’mani, Leilani and Khelani were born on Wednesday at just 30 weeks old.
KCTV 5
Going With Grace: Second Cup Cat Café
Join Grace as she showcases what makes KC such a cool place to live. Today she’s taking you to Olathe, KS to show you that with the right “catitude” anything is “pawsible.”
earnthenecklace.com
Abby Eden Leaving FOX4: Where Is the Kansas City News Anchor Going?
Kansas City relies on Abby Eden for all the latest national and local news coverage. But now she’s embarking on different plans for the future. Abby Eden announced she is leaving FOX4 after anchoring at the station for over a decade. Her longtime viewers want to know where the Emmy Award-winning journalist is going next and if she will continue in broadcasting. More importantly, they want to know if she will stay in Kansas City. Find out what Abby Eden said about her departure from WDAF here.
KCTV 5
Over 200 Kansas City eateries dish up deals, special menus for Restaurant Week
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Over 200 restaurants across the Kansas City metro are taking part in KC Restaurant Week, which kicks off Friday and extends through Jan. 22. The big thing to me is that people have fun with it and enjoy,” Bill Teel, executive director of the Greater Kansas City Restaurant Association, said. “That’s basically what it’s all about. So get out with family, get out with friends, have a great meal, try some new place, make the ten days fun. And get out as much as you can. Try as many places as you can.”
KCTV 5
Aging & Style: Gas stoves could cause childhood asthma
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A shocking new study shows the stove in your kitchen could lead to your child getting asthma. We’re talking about gas stoves, which about a third of the country uses. In today’s Aging & Style segment, KCTV5′s Carolyn Long takes a look at the...
KCTV 5
KC Zoo mourns loss of polar bear Berlin
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The oldest polar bear in human care in the United States has died, the Kansas City Zoo announced Thursday. Berlin, a 33-year-old polar bear that resided at the KC Zoo, had been experiencing hypertension and renal failure, the Zoo said. “Treatment options had been exhausted...
KCTV 5
‘Gift of a lifetime’: Single mother is gifted car for taking children to appointments
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Tyisha Russell is calling it the gift of a lifetime. The single mother, who has children with special needs, drove off in her 2017 Honda Accord on Wednesday. “It’s all mine,” she said. “No car payments or anything. This is a gift. This is great.”...
KCTV 5
Your House Your Home: Using a heat pump in your home
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Despite some mild temperatures earlier this week, most of us are still using our heaters. Do you have a heat pump installed and, if so, are you using it properly?. KCTV5′s Bill Hurrelbrink was on a quest to learn more in today’s Your House Your...
Kansas City couple welcomes rare set of triplets at University Health
A Kansas City couple just hit the genetic lottery when they welcomed naturally conceived triplets -- who could be identical as well.
Missing Spring Hill man located
A missing Spring Hill, Kansas, man has been located safely by police after going missing early Thursday.
KCTV 5
Locals invited to get sneak peek of brand new terminal at KCI
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - In February, locals will have a chance to get a sneak peek of Kansas City International Airport’s brand new terminal. The community open house event will take place on Saturday, Feb. 18 from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. People will also be able to take a virtual tour online at 10 a.m. on that same day.
bluevalleypost.com
2 joints with JoCo ties make Food Network’s ’50 States of BBQ’
Two beloved KC barbecue spots with Johnson County locations have landed on Food Network’s “50 States of Barbecue” list this year. The television network’s list aims to find “the best barbecue joints in every U.S. state,” and both the ones named for Kansas and Missouri have franchises for Johnson County barbecue lovers to sample.
Is This Really a Black Wolf That Was Spotted Near Kansas City?
I am still asking myself how this is possible. There's a video that appears to show a real black wolf near the Kansas City area. I've narrowed this down to a couple of possibilities and have the video you can watch and decide for yourself. I'm not certain on the...
Kansas City Restaurant Week begins Friday with 216 restaurants participating
Kansas City Restaurant Week has officially begun Friday as 216 restaurants from a variety of cuisines and diets all around the area participate.
kcur.org
The killing of Shayla Curts
Shayla Curts had been doing everything that Jackson County courts asked of her, with the hopes of getting her life back on track and reuniting with her two children in foster care. A few weeks before the end of the year, Curts was shot and killed. KCUR's Laura Ziegler has the story of one of 2022's final murders in Kansas City and how the victim's family thinks it could've been prevented.
KCTV 5
Kansas City woman recounts being hit in the head by a rock while driving home
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An outpouring of community support is helping Eva Kearney through a horrific attack. In December, Eva Kearney was driving home from work along Manchester Ave. south of Gregory. She remembers something crashing through her windshield, striking her in the head and stunning her for several minutes.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Missouri
If you live in Missouri and you like eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Missouri that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients.
Abby Eden shares news on her future
Abby Eden is leaving FOX4 News in Kansas City in January after reporting and anchoring at the station beginning in 2010.
KCTV 5
Police captain helps find man stuck inside quickly burning home
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Captain Osvaldo Navarro with the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department is being called a hero and has been credited with saving a life. On Wednesday, he rushed into action and helped firefighters find a man stuck inside a house that was on fire and burning quickly.
Facebook parent quietly amasses almost 900 acres around Northland data center
KANSAS CITY, Mo. —Meta Platforms Inc. quietly bought more than 500 acres and now owns all the land designated for Golden Plains Technology Park, though the company remains quiet on whether it plans more data center space. The parent company of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp confirmed in late March that it would invest more than $800 […]
Comments / 1