FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Might Be the Most Unique Restaurant in All of MichiganTravel MavenLansing, MI
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 12 Ohio State defeats No. 14 Michigan State 3-1, extends win streak to 4The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: Sadlocha returns to team amid claims of using racial slurs, won’t play against Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Mason Lions Host Couple Who Hiked Appalachian TrailMason 48854Mason, MI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From LansingTed RiversLansing, MI
Interesting Enough: County Home To Hell Is Michigan’s Wealthiest
Just south of Fenton and Linden in Genesee County, you cross over into Michigan's wealthiest county, Livingston. Most people think of Oakland County as the richest, but no. How does Livingston County beat Oakland County, MIchigan in wealth?. Livingston County's median household income is $88,908 while Oakland County's median income...
'I'm shocked that he survived'; Michigan man exceeds expectations in his recovery after motorcycle accident
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Muskegon County man is back at work after a devastating motorcycle crash less than a year ago. In Michigan, motorcycle-involved crashes are up about 20 percent in 2021 from the year before. Fatalities have increased about nine percent as well. Sean Campbell only has...
thelivingstonpost.com
Holy carp! State issues advisories for fish caught at two Howell lakes
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has issued at Do Not Eat advisory for carp caught at Thompson Lake in Howell, as well as a Limited advisory for carp caught in Earl Lake in Howell. According to a release from the MDHHS, the advisories are based on elevated...
Vacant industrial site along I-94 near Ann Arbor targeted for redevelopment plan
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - A business incubator that has helped more than 80 companies, many of which were start-ups in technology and science fields, could be primed to breathe new life into a vacant industrial site along I-94 just outside Ann Arbor. Michigan Innovation Headquarters has a campus on Wagner...
Treatment court celebrates new graduates, coffee shop closes: Jackson headlines Jan. 7-12
JACKSON, MI – The Jackson County Adult Treatment Court celebrated its latest slew of graduates this week who each passed the four-phase program on their road to recovery. Here is that headline and some more you might have missed this week. A year of recovery and rehabilitation paid off...
Farmhouse near Ann Arbor gets historic protections, new ownership
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - Tucked behind shopping centers just outside Ann Arbor a farmhouse with white clapboard siding and gingerbread trim sits on a hill above Lohr Road. It’s been there for roughly 180 years, and it’s not going anywhere. That’s because the property has officially become the...
Lansing Housing Commission resident fed up after months of roaches
A Lansing woman has had enough of roaches in her home
eastlansinginfo.news
East Lansing’s Deputy City Manager and Director of Planning Resigns
East Lansing’s Director of Planning, Building & Development Tom Fehrenbach has announced his resignation from the City. Fehrenbach has also been serving as the city’s deputy city manager, second in command after City Manager George Lahanas. The news came today in an internal announcement to city employees and...
wmuk.org
Three Southwest Michigan counties say they rank among the highest in the state for xylazine deaths
Health officers in Berrien, Calhoun and Kalamazoo Counties hope to fight xylazine with information about its potentially deadly effects. The animal sedative, which also goes by street names including “tranq,” is sometimes used on its own. It’s also being added to opioids like fentanyl in the illicit drug trade. In many ways a xylazine high resembles that of opioids, but it starts faster and lasts longer, according to the Berrien County Health Department.
Bed Bath and Beyond announced more store closures, 4 in Michigan
Struggling retailer Bed Bath and Beyond has announced another round of store closings as it attempts to avoid bankruptcy.
JOB ALERT: Ingham County Medical Care Facility is hiring
The Ingham County Medical Care Facility is holding open interviews at a job fair on Dobie Road.
thelivingstonpost.com
While growth has slowed, Livingston County remains the wealthiest in the state
For years, Livingston County proudly wore the mantle of the fastest-growing in Michigan. It’s not difficult to understand why: a commuter’s paradise, Livingston County is located in the middle of Detroit, Ann Arbor, Lansing and Flint, a veritable golden driving triangle of I-96, U.S. 23, and M-59. (According to 2020 census data, the average commute of a Livingston County worker is 31.6 minutes.)
Ann Arbor clothing store announces upcoming closure
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Sidewalk construction and the coronavirus pandemic have prompted an Ann Arbor clothing store to close, its owners said. Verbena, 309 S. State St., will close by the end of February, father-daughter duo Kate Ryan and Bob Duerksen announced in January. The clothing store, focused on junior women’s clothing, was first opened in 2014.
Do You Know The 5 Most Dangerous Cities Near Grand Rapids?
Every city has its share of crime and Grand Rapids is no different but there are 5 cities near Beer City USA that are far more dangerous. I have been lucky enough to have traveled all over the United States and as far as cities go, Grand Rapids, Michigan, is one of the friendliest cities in the state and country. Grand Rapids is clean, there is a lot to do right in the city's heart, and you feel safe walking downtown in most areas. There are some areas to watch out for and you can find the top 5 most dangerous neighborhoods in GR here.
What’s being built near Tanger Outlets? The property covers about 100 acres.
BYRON CENTER, MI — A new large industrial building is almost complete near Tanger Outlets in the Grand Rapids area. The large facility is being built along the west side of U.S. 131 and south of 92nd Street SW in Byron Township. The location was previously a 63-acre vacant lot, but the company built a road connecting Byron Commerce Drive and 92nd Street to create a larger property, around 100 acres.
Dive teams searching for person who reportedly jumped off Zilwaukee Bridge
A desperate search is underway in the Saginaw River after a person apparently jumped off the Zilwaukee Bridge. Police asked for divers from Metro Detroit to assist.
eastlansinginfo.news
Deer Cull Amended with Two Votes of Council
Against the backdrop of a packed room and contentious crowd, East Lansing’s City Council revisited the issue of the controversial deer cull on Tuesday night (Jan. 10). Councilmember Dana Watson pushed forward three motions to amend practices around the cull, with two of the motions passing. City Manager George...
The Oakland Press
Royal Oak student died after drowning rescue in Lansing
Royal Oak High School had grief counselors available when students returned to class early this week following the death of a fellow student over the holiday break. High school freshman Paul Sanders, 15, of Southfield died Jan. 4 at University of Michigan Hospital in Ann Arbor from the effects of drowning, according to the Washtenaw County Medical Examiner’s office.
Where did the usual ice on the Great Lakes go?
Over the last 50 years, winter temperatures have warmed by as much as 4.4 degrees in Lansing and nearly 4.7 degrees in Grand Rapids.
Major construction coming to local roads in Wayne, Oakland & Macomb counties
While some construction is on pause for the winter, getting around metro Detroit will soon become a little more frustrating.
