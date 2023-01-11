ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thelivingstonpost.com

Holy carp! State issues advisories for fish caught at two Howell lakes

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has issued at Do Not Eat advisory for carp caught at Thompson Lake in Howell, as well as a Limited advisory for carp caught in Earl Lake in Howell. According to a release from the MDHHS, the advisories are based on elevated...
HOWELL, MI
eastlansinginfo.news

East Lansing’s Deputy City Manager and Director of Planning Resigns

East Lansing’s Director of Planning, Building & Development Tom Fehrenbach has announced his resignation from the City. Fehrenbach has also been serving as the city’s deputy city manager, second in command after City Manager George Lahanas. The news came today in an internal announcement to city employees and...
EAST LANSING, MI
wmuk.org

Three Southwest Michigan counties say they rank among the highest in the state for xylazine deaths

Health officers in Berrien, Calhoun and Kalamazoo Counties hope to fight xylazine with information about its potentially deadly effects. The animal sedative, which also goes by street names including “tranq,” is sometimes used on its own. It’s also being added to opioids like fentanyl in the illicit drug trade. In many ways a xylazine high resembles that of opioids, but it starts faster and lasts longer, according to the Berrien County Health Department.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
thelivingstonpost.com

While growth has slowed, Livingston County remains the wealthiest in the state

For years, Livingston County proudly wore the mantle of the fastest-growing in Michigan. It’s not difficult to understand why: a commuter’s paradise, Livingston County is located in the middle of Detroit, Ann Arbor, Lansing and Flint, a veritable golden driving triangle of I-96, U.S. 23, and M-59. (According to 2020 census data, the average commute of a Livingston County worker is 31.6 minutes.)
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Ann Arbor clothing store announces upcoming closure

ANN ARBOR, MI -- Sidewalk construction and the coronavirus pandemic have prompted an Ann Arbor clothing store to close, its owners said. Verbena, 309 S. State St., will close by the end of February, father-daughter duo Kate Ryan and Bob Duerksen announced in January. The clothing store, focused on junior women’s clothing, was first opened in 2014.
ANN ARBOR, MI
98.7 WFGR

Do You Know The 5 Most Dangerous Cities Near Grand Rapids?

Every city has its share of crime and Grand Rapids is no different but there are 5 cities near Beer City USA that are far more dangerous. I have been lucky enough to have traveled all over the United States and as far as cities go, Grand Rapids, Michigan, is one of the friendliest cities in the state and country. Grand Rapids is clean, there is a lot to do right in the city's heart, and you feel safe walking downtown in most areas. There are some areas to watch out for and you can find the top 5 most dangerous neighborhoods in GR here.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

What’s being built near Tanger Outlets? The property covers about 100 acres.

BYRON CENTER, MI — A new large industrial building is almost complete near Tanger Outlets in the Grand Rapids area. The large facility is being built along the west side of U.S. 131 and south of 92nd Street SW in Byron Township. The location was previously a 63-acre vacant lot, but the company built a road connecting Byron Commerce Drive and 92nd Street to create a larger property, around 100 acres.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
eastlansinginfo.news

Deer Cull Amended with Two Votes of Council

Against the backdrop of a packed room and contentious crowd, East Lansing’s City Council revisited the issue of the controversial deer cull on Tuesday night (Jan. 10). Councilmember Dana Watson pushed forward three motions to amend practices around the cull, with two of the motions passing. City Manager George...
EAST LANSING, MI
The Oakland Press

Royal Oak student died after drowning rescue in Lansing

Royal Oak High School had grief counselors available when students returned to class early this week following the death of a fellow student over the holiday break. High school freshman Paul Sanders, 15, of Southfield died Jan. 4 at University of Michigan Hospital in Ann Arbor from the effects of drowning, according to the Washtenaw County Medical Examiner’s office.
ROYAL OAK, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy