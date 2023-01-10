Randy Newberg, Paul Bunyan Lumberjack Show, kids trout pond, addicted fishing, head & horns competition highlight 2023 Washington Sportsmen's Show

Icy weekend weather trapped 19 passengers and a driver on a Greyhound bus for an hour in Chehalis during the early morning of Monday, Jan. 14, 1963, after the bus skidded on ice into a utility pole, The Chronicle reported. The live power lines had to be removed before the 20 individuals on the bus could leave. The bus crashed into the utility pole at the corner of 13th Street and McFadden Avenue at 2:52 a.m.

CHEHALIS, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO