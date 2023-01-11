Read full article on original website
CBS News
California's employment development department requesting funds to implement long-overdue fraud protections
CBS13 has obtained internal EDD communications that reveal the agency is asking for more money. Investigative reporter Julie Watts with details on the draft budget change.
Second caretaker of missing 4-year-old Athena Brownfield arrested in Arizona
CYRIL, Okla. (CBSDFW.COM) — A second caretaker has been arrested in connection to missing four-year-old Athena Brownfield, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation announced Friday.Brownfield was reported missing on Wednesday after her five-year-old sister was found wondering outside their caretakers' house by a postal carrier. Officials describe her as three-feet-tall, 45 pounds, with light brown hair and blue eyes.Their caretakers have since been identified as 31-year-old Alysia Adams and her husband, 36-year-old Ivon Adams.Alysia was arrested Thursday at the Grady County Sheriff's Office on two counts of child neglect, officials said. Ivon was arrested the same day in Arizona and is currently in the Maricopa County Jail awaiting extradition to Oklahoma.Brownfield and her sister were in the couple's care when she went missing.In an effort to help find the girl, the trash service in Cyril has been suspended and analysts are currently reviewing surveillance video from around the city.The Oklahoma Highway Patrol's Emergency Response Team has also concluded a grid search with local volunteers, and the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs flew their drones over the community. Anyone with information on Brownfield's whereabouts is asked to call the OSBI tip line at 800-522-8017 or tips@osbi.ok.gov.
New California law allows non-U.S. Citizens to become police officers
SAN DIEGO — With the new year, comes new state laws, including one that changed the qualifications to become a police officer in California. Now, anyone who can legally work in the state under federal law, can be a police officer, regardless of citizenship. CBS 8 cleared up some...
cw39.com
Texas state troopers apprehend 14 migrants in high-speed pursuit
MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers apprehended 14 migrants during a high-speed chase Wednesday near Mission. The driver was a repeat offender, DPS said. A video of the incident, provided by Lt. Christopher Olivarez with the Texas Department of Public Safety, revealed law enforcement pursued...
smithmountainlake.com
Ex-Model sentenced in death of California psychiatrist near Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KVVU) -- A former model accused of killing a California psychiatrist in 2019 pleaded guilty in court Tuesday. Kelsey Turner, 29, pleaded guilty via an Alford plea on Nov. 9, 2022. An Alford plea is when the suspect concedes there is enough evidence to be convicted of a crime without admitting guilt.
police1.com
The battle for parity for park rangers and game wardens
The plight of two LE professionals who both died of duty-related melanomas highlights the inequities in workplace protections afforded to those who protect both humans and our natural resources California State Park Ranger Blake Bonham and Game Warden Alan Weingarten had a lot in common: they were both dedicated law enforcement professionals, sworn to protect both the humans in their state and its resources, and they both died of duty-related melanomas, one in 2016 and the other in 2017. And together, their plight launched an ongoing legislative battle seeking parity for their fellow officers.
Bakersfield Californian
KCSO seeks 2 suspects in Oildale robbery
The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two men suspected of robbing people last month at an Oildale business. On Dec. 19, two men described as Hispanic entered Sam’s Mart at 1303 Oildale Drive and held people at gunpoint while stealing items, KCSO said in a news release Wednesday.
KTVU FOX 2
'We haven't found him yet:' Dad has no closure on 5-year-old son washed away in California flood
PASO ROBLES, Calif. - In a tear-filled interview on Wednesday, Brian Doan of Paso Robles described both the pain and gratitude he's feeling two days after his 5-year-old son was washed away in raging California floodwaters when he and his mother were on their way to school. "We haven't found...
Antelope Valley Press
Man gets life sentence for killing baby in Orange
SANTA ANA — A 31-year-old ex-Marine was sentenced, Friday, to 15 years to life in prison for killing his girlfriend’s 17-month-old daughter in the city of Orange. Christopher David Recio pleaded guilty, July 7, to second-degree murder.
Tiny flood victim's final words -- 'Mom, it's OK. Just be calm'
PASO ROBLES — Lindsy Doan didn't think the water flowing over the creek crossing on San Marcos Road was deeper than normal when she tried navigating it in her SUV while driving her 5-year-old son to school.But the creek, swollen with rain from California's epic winter storms, was much higher and flowing stronger than she anticipated. Doan cursed as she lost control of the steering and the 4,300-pound (1,950-kilogram) Chevy Traverse was carried off the road and pinned against a large sycamore tree."Mom, it's OK," her son, Kyle, reassured her from the back seat. "Just be calm."They were the last...
Deadly crash investigated on I-70 in St. Charles County
ST. CHARLES, Mo. — A fatal crash has closed westbound I-70 near Lake St. Louis in St. Charles County. It is not yet clear when the highway will reopen, and there are traffic backups in the area. The Missouri State Highway Patrol expects to open some lanes to help with rush-hour traffic. They are diverting […]
countynewscenter.com
Protect your EBT Cards
As Electronic Benefit Transfer, or EBT, thefts continue to happen both locally and throughout the state, people are encouraged to take easy steps to protect their benefits. EBT cards provide monthly funds from the USDA Food and Nutrition Service for people to buy food. The most common ways benefits are...
California flooding: Search intensifies for Kyle Doan, missing boy swept away by rushing water
Authorities and family are holding out hope that 5-year-old Kyle Doan can be found after he was swept away by floodwaters as a powerful storm walloped California.
elkgrovelagunanews.com
The Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers would like your help locating 4 wanted individuals
The Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers would like your help locating 4 wanted individuals. The Sacramento Sheriff’s Office is looking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect involved in an armed robbery. At approximately 12:05 PM on 12/30/2022, the suspect entered the Boost Mobile on Fruitridge Road. He pointed a semi-automatic handgun at a store employee and ordered the employee to open the cash register. The suspect held the victim at gunpoint while the victim emptied the cash from the register and gave it to the suspect. The suspect then ordered the victim at gunpoint to a back storeroom where the suspect stole eight iPhones. The suspect left the area in a 2003 gold Honda Accord with California License Plate 5BAA988.The suspect is described as a Black male adult, approximately 28-30 years old, 5’8″ to 6’0″ tall, weighing 150 to 175 pounds. He was wearing a black hoodie, black pants, black and white shoes, and armed with a black handgun.
sandiegonewsdesk.com
After millions of Californians have fled the state in the past decade due to high cost-of-living, rising crime, skyrocketing homelessness, and far-Left policies, can reformers finally turn-the-tide in the deep-blue state? Here are the top political stories you should watch for in 2023.
The original Story can be read here. After 13 years of the Democrats controlling all branches of government in California, the problems are mounting and Californians are now fleeing the state in record numbers. “For the past decade, California Democrats have abused their Super-Majority status to cram through a number...
You're Not Going To Believe Why California Legalized Jaywalking
California State Legislators decided jaywalking should no longer be a crime "unless a reasonably careful person would realize there is an immediate danger of a collision with a moving vehicle or other device moving exclusively by human power." 21955 Cal. Veh. Code.
beckersasc.com
Former Ohio physician found guilty of illegally prescribing opioids
Former St. Clairsville, Ohio-based physician Freeda Flynn has been found guilty of illegally prescribing controlled substances, including oxycodone, hydrocodone and methadone, the U.S. Justice Department said Jan. 11. Ms. Flynn prescribed these controlled substances to her patients outside the scope of professional practice, according to the report — including prescribing...
davisvanguard.org
After Gov Budget Announcement, Prison Closure Advocates Urge ‘Concrete Roadmap’ to Shuttering ‘At Least 7 More State Prisons’
SACRAMENTO, CA – Prison closure advocates Tuesday called for a “concrete roadmap” to the closing of more California prisons following the release of the state’s budget submitted by Gov. Gavin Newsome “failed” to provide the plan. “More prison closures must happen in California,” said...
12newsnow.com
Sheriff's office: Two minors from Louisiana led deputies on chase in car stolen from victim at McDonald's
CHAMBERS COUNTY, Texas — Chambers County deputies apprehended two minors from Louisiana following a chase involving a car stolen from a victim at a McDonald's in Winnie. It happened on January 7, 2023, shortly before 8:30 p.m. The Chambers County Sheriff's Office received a call about a vehicle that had been stolen from a Mcdonald's.
Bakersfield Channel
California's rain bounty slips into the ocean and drought-shocked Central Valley farmers want an explanation
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — California has seen heavy rainfall over the past few weeks, but nearly all the water collected in the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta was dumped into the ocean, leaving farmers in the Central Valley with questions and concerns. Farmers like Jason Giannelli, who say the rainfall they...
