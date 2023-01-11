ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

CBS DFW

Second caretaker of missing 4-year-old Athena Brownfield arrested in Arizona

CYRIL, Okla. (CBSDFW.COM) — A second caretaker has been arrested in connection to missing four-year-old Athena Brownfield, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation announced Friday.Brownfield was reported missing on Wednesday after her five-year-old sister was found wondering outside their caretakers' house by a postal carrier. Officials describe her as three-feet-tall, 45 pounds, with light brown hair and blue eyes.Their caretakers have since been identified as 31-year-old Alysia Adams and her husband, 36-year-old Ivon Adams.Alysia was arrested Thursday at the Grady County Sheriff's Office on two counts of child neglect, officials said. Ivon was arrested the same day in Arizona and is currently in the Maricopa County Jail awaiting extradition to Oklahoma.Brownfield and her sister were in the couple's care when she went missing.In an effort to help find the girl, the trash service in Cyril has been suspended and analysts are currently reviewing surveillance video from around the city.The Oklahoma Highway Patrol's Emergency Response Team has also concluded a grid search with local volunteers, and the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs flew their drones over the community. Anyone with information on Brownfield's whereabouts is asked to call the OSBI tip line at 800-522-8017 or tips@osbi.ok.gov.
CYRIL, OK
cw39.com

Texas state troopers apprehend 14 migrants in high-speed pursuit

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers apprehended 14 migrants during a high-speed chase Wednesday near Mission. The driver was a repeat offender, DPS said. A video of the incident, provided by Lt. Christopher Olivarez with the Texas Department of Public Safety, revealed law enforcement pursued...
MISSION, TX
smithmountainlake.com

Ex-Model sentenced in death of California psychiatrist near Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KVVU) -- A former model accused of killing a California psychiatrist in 2019 pleaded guilty in court Tuesday. Kelsey Turner, 29, pleaded guilty via an Alford plea on Nov. 9, 2022. An Alford plea is when the suspect concedes there is enough evidence to be convicted of a crime without admitting guilt.
LAS VEGAS, NV
police1.com

The battle for parity for park rangers and game wardens

The plight of two LE professionals who both died of duty-related melanomas highlights the inequities in workplace protections afforded to those who protect both humans and our natural resources California State Park Ranger Blake Bonham and Game Warden Alan Weingarten had a lot in common: they were both dedicated law enforcement professionals, sworn to protect both the humans in their state and its resources, and they both died of duty-related melanomas, one in 2016 and the other in 2017. And together, their plight launched an ongoing legislative battle seeking parity for their fellow officers.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Bakersfield Californian

KCSO seeks 2 suspects in Oildale robbery

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two men suspected of robbing people last month at an Oildale business. On Dec. 19, two men described as Hispanic entered Sam’s Mart at 1303 Oildale Drive and held people at gunpoint while stealing items, KCSO said in a news release Wednesday.
KERN COUNTY, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Man gets life sentence for killing baby in Orange

SANTA ANA — A 31-year-old ex-Marine was sentenced, Friday, to 15 years to life in prison for killing his girlfriend’s 17-month-old daughter in the city of Orange. Christopher David Recio pleaded guilty, July 7, to second-degree murder.
CITY OF ORANGE, NJ
CBS San Francisco

Tiny flood victim's final words -- 'Mom, it's OK. Just be calm'

PASO ROBLES — Lindsy Doan didn't think the water flowing over the creek crossing on San Marcos Road was deeper than normal when she tried navigating it in her SUV while driving her 5-year-old son to school.But the creek, swollen with rain from California's epic winter storms, was much higher and flowing stronger than she anticipated. Doan cursed as she lost control of the steering and the 4,300-pound (1,950-kilogram) Chevy Traverse was carried off the road and pinned against a large sycamore tree."Mom, it's OK," her son, Kyle, reassured her from the back seat. "Just be calm."They were the last...
PASO ROBLES, CA
FOX 2

Deadly crash investigated on I-70 in St. Charles County

ST. CHARLES, Mo. — A fatal crash has closed westbound I-70 near Lake St. Louis in St. Charles County. It is not yet clear when the highway will reopen, and there are traffic backups in the area. The Missouri State Highway Patrol expects to open some lanes to help with rush-hour traffic. They are diverting […]
SAINT CHARLES COUNTY, MO
countynewscenter.com

Protect your EBT Cards

As Electronic Benefit Transfer, or EBT, thefts continue to happen both locally and throughout the state, people are encouraged to take easy steps to protect their benefits. EBT cards provide monthly funds from the USDA Food and Nutrition Service for people to buy food. The most common ways benefits are...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
elkgrovelagunanews.com

The Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers would like your help locating 4 wanted individuals

The Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers would like your help locating 4 wanted individuals. The Sacramento Sheriff’s Office is looking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect involved in an armed robbery. At approximately 12:05 PM on 12/30/2022, the suspect entered the Boost Mobile on Fruitridge Road. He pointed a semi-automatic handgun at a store employee and ordered the employee to open the cash register. The suspect held the victim at gunpoint while the victim emptied the cash from the register and gave it to the suspect. The suspect then ordered the victim at gunpoint to a back storeroom where the suspect stole eight iPhones. The suspect left the area in a 2003 gold Honda Accord with California License Plate 5BAA988.The suspect is described as a Black male adult, approximately 28-30 years old, 5’8″ to 6’0″ tall, weighing 150 to 175 pounds. He was wearing a black hoodie, black pants, black and white shoes, and armed with a black handgun.
SACRAMENTO, CA
sandiegonewsdesk.com

After millions of Californians have fled the state in the past decade due to high cost-of-living, rising crime, skyrocketing homelessness, and far-Left policies, can reformers finally turn-the-tide in the deep-blue state? Here are the top political stories you should watch for in 2023.

The original Story can be read here. After 13 years of the Democrats controlling all branches of government in California, the problems are mounting and Californians are now fleeing the state in record numbers. “For the past decade, California Democrats have abused their Super-Majority status to cram through a number...
beckersasc.com

Former Ohio physician found guilty of illegally prescribing opioids

Former St. Clairsville, Ohio-based physician Freeda Flynn has been found guilty of illegally prescribing controlled substances, including oxycodone, hydrocodone and methadone, the U.S. Justice Department said Jan. 11. Ms. Flynn prescribed these controlled substances to her patients outside the scope of professional practice, according to the report — including prescribing...
SAINT CLAIRSVILLE, OH

