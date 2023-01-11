DeKalb, Fulton school boards elect new leaders

School boards in DeKalb and Fulton counties have chosen new leaders for 2023.

Kimberly Dove was elected president of the Fulton County Board of Education on Tuesday. Dove has been a member of the board since 2017, and previously served as its vice president.

“The time is now to continue to move our board forward, and our students,” Dove said. “Our board will act collectively to ensure that our entire district operates at the highest competency.”

She represents District 6, which includes parts of College Park, East Point, South Fulton and Union City. Dove will serve as president for a two-year term.

District 1 board member Katha Stuart, who represents areas in Alpharetta, Roswell, Mountain Park, and Milton, was elected to a one-year term as the vice president.

Both women were selected by a 6-0 vote; board member Katie Gregory was absent.

The Fulton school board has four new members this year, including Gregory who was appointed to fill the seat vacated by longtime board member Gail Dean. Dean retired in October, midway through her term.

In DeKalb County, Diijon DaCosta was elected chair on Monday with four votes. Two board members voted against him and one abstained. DaCosta is starting his second term on the board representing District 6, which includes Stone Mountain.

Vickie Turner served as the board chair for the previous two years. She was not nominated for the position again.

The DeKalb school board was criticized in 2022 for unexpectedly firing Cheryl Watson-Harris from her role as superintendent after less than two years on the job — also in a split vote. DeKalb is the third-largest school system in the state.

Deirdre Pierce, who represents the southwest corner of the county in District 3, was elected unanimously as the board’s vice chair.

After the vote, DaCosta thanked his colleagues for being a collaborative team. But board member Joyce Morley encouraged the board to end “fragmentation” and “divisiveness.”

“It has been a very very difficult task, serving on this board,” she said. “The next time you vote, make sure you’re voting for people who are here to serve.”

