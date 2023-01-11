ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrenceville, GA

Gwinnett committee seeking transportation input Saturday for District 3

By Alia Malik - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IXqKx_0kAnmo4y00

The Gwinnett Transportation Citizens Project Selection Committee is holding an event Saturday morning in Lawrenceville to gather feedback on possible transportation projects in the county’s District 3.

The event will run from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at the Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center, 75 Langley Drive in Lawrenceville.

Committee members are charged with recommending transportation projects for the 2023 Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) program . The committee will also share information about projects in the district, including sidewalks and road improvements.

More stories about Gwinnett County

District 3 includes southeastern Gwinnett and parts of the county’s eastern and central regions, encompassing Dacula, Grayson, Snellville, part of Loganville and much of Lawrenceville.

For more information, email the District 3 committee members at Katrina.Fellows@GwinnettCounty.com and Yolanda.Thornton@GwinnettCounty.com

Get breaking news and traffic alerts emailed to you as news happens. Sign up for Breaking News.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thechampionnewspaper.com

DeKalb courthouse closed until April

DeKalb County Courthouse is closed to all in-person proceedings and jury trials until April 3 due to a ruptured pipe that county officials said resulted in extensive water intrusion and damage to the Judicial Tower of the DeKalb County Courthouse located at 556 North McDonough Street in Decatur. A filing...
DECATUR, GA
The Georgia Sun

Weekend lane closures on I-75 at Akers Mill Road

Contractors for Georgia Department of Transportation will install overnight closures on I-75 at Akers Mill Road in Cobb County this weekend. These closures are related to construction of new direct connection access ramps at Akers Mill Road to the recently-completed I-75/I-575 Northwest Corridor Express Lanes. Weather and on-site conditions permitting,...
COBB COUNTY, GA
thechampionnewspaper.com

Upgrades announced for Lithonia basketball court

DeKalb County Commissioner Mereda Davis Johnson announced Jan. 9 that updates will be made to the basketball court located on Bruce Street in Lithonia. A news release states that crews have begun resurfacing, restriping, and replacing basketball goals at the basketball court. A county spokesperson added that repairs are expected to be completed in “a couple of weeks,” as of Jan. 11.
LITHONIA, GA
11Alive

Marietta to provide affordable housing for employees in first of its kind program

MARIETTA, Ga. — The City of Marietta is taking historic steps to ensure city and school district workers can live in the same place they work. City officials presented Habitat for Humanity of NW Metro Atlanta with $500,000 Wednesday to help launch the Marietta Public Service Housing Program. Marietta city officials said it's trying to help its own workers find housing in an extremely competitive housing market with a first-of-its-kind program.
MARIETTA, GA
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta, GA
89K+
Followers
52K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Credible. Compelling. Complete. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is the southeast's premier news organization.

 https://www.ajc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy