ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Founder’s namesake asks for Twitter activities of PulteGroup attorney

By Michael E. Kanell - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MFDtX_0kAnmmJW00

William J. Pulte, grandson and namesake of the PulteGroup’s founder, wants to see the Twitter activity of the company’s top lawyer as part of a lawsuit alleging an online campaign against Pulte and his family.

Pulte has asked a Florida court to issue a subpoena forcing Twitter to provide information about the online activity of Todd Sheldon, PulteGroup’s general counsel. That request, part of a suit Pulte filed in December against a now-fired executive with the company, was made because Pulte believes Sheldon’s Twitter actions are relevant to the case, according to a spokesman for Pulte.

Sheldon or his attorney have 10 days to object, the spokesman said.

PulteGroup will not comment on the substance of the Twitter request or other filings by Pulte, said company spokesman Jim Zeumer.

“The document that was provided to you by Bill Pulte is a subpoena filed in a private lawsuit that does not involve PulteGroup,” he said. “To be clear, neither PulteGroup nor any of its employees are a party to this lawsuit.”

In his suit , Pulte charged Brandon Jones, then a senior vice president with the company, of engaging in a long, online campaign — mainly on Twitter — that used stolen identities and aliases to accuse Pulte and his family of arson, elder abuse and violations of securities law.

The spokesman for Pulte said he wants to see Sheldon’s Twitter activity because he believes Sheldon was part of that online campaign.

Jones was fired by the company shortly after Pulte told the PulteGroup’s board of directors that he was filing the suit.

An attorney for Jones said the allegations were not true.

Atlanta-based PulteGroup is the nation’s third-largest homebuilder with revenues of $15.4 billion during the past four fiscal quarters. Pulte, whose grandfather founded the firm in Michigan in 1950, was a member of the company’s board for about four years, leaving in 2020.

Pulte said that during his tenure at the company he had opposed the promotion of Jones to chief operating officer. That appointment eventually came in the fall, but Pulte alleges an online campaign starting many months before.

In his suit, Pulte asked that Jones be stopped from further use of online platforms to attack the family and be forced to pay up to $75,000.

Get breaking news and traffic alerts emailed to you as news happens. Sign up for Breaking News.

Comments / 0

Related
Markets Insider

Elon Musk's attorneys argue his Twitter purchase has caused so much 'local negativity' that a class action trial should be moved from California to Texas

Elon Musk faces a class action lawsuit over tweets saying he secured funding to take Tesla private. His attorneys say the trial should be held in Texas instead of California to ensure fairness. Since Musk's Twitter takeover, prospective jurors are biased against the billionaire, they argued. Elon Musk's Twitter takeover...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Shine My Crown

Candace Owens Wins $20M Lawsuit Against Republican Politician

Right-wing ultraconservative commentator Candace Owens has emerged triumphant after winning a lawsuit filed against her in 2021. In the suit, Republican politician Kimberly Klacik accused Owens of posting a video on Instagram claiming that Klacik committed campaign fraud, laundered money and illegally used drugs. The video also said that the politician was a “madam” of a strip club.
TENNESSEE STATE
Deadline

Marjorie Taylor Greene Promo Video Removed From Twitter After Dr. Dre’s Copyright Complaint

A video that Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) posted to her Twitter feed, in which she celebrated the election of Kevin McCarthy as Speaker of the House and her bonds with the new chamber leader, was pulled from the platform after a copyright complaint from Dr. Dre. The spot featured Dre’s hit “Still D.R.E.,” but he told TMZ that it was used without his permission. “I don’t license my music to politicians, especially someone as divisive and hateful as this one,” he told TMZ. TMZ also posted a cease and desist letter that Dre’s attorney Howard King sent to the congresswoman,...
ARIZONA STATE
US News and World Report

Alex Jones Seeks $1.3 Million Salary in Infowars Bankruptcy

(Reuters) - Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones on Monday asked a judge to allow him to take a $1.3 million annual salary from the bankrupt parent company of his Infowars' website. Jones and his company, Free Speech Systems LLC, both went bankrupt in recent months as they owe families of the 2012 Sandy Hook mass shooting a total of $1.5 billion in damages for falsely claiming the massacre was a hoax. Jones has said he cannot pay those judgments, which came after back-to-back defamation trials in Texas and Connecticut.
TEXAS STATE
Kendra M.

Facebook Settles $725M Class Action Lawsuit Over Data Sharing

Facebook has agreed to a settlement of $725 million to resolve a class action lawsuit that alleged the company gave third parties access to user data without their consent. This lawsuit was prompted in 2018 after it was revealed that 87 million users had their information improperly shared with Cambridge Analytica, a political consulting firm.
Ars Technica

Parler owner laid off 75% of staff and has only 20 employees left, report says

Parler's owner laid off most of its staff and executives in recent weeks, according to a report yesterday by The Verge. Parlement Technologies, owner of the self-described "free speech" social network, started the spate of layoffs in late November, according to The Verge's sources. "These layoffs continued through at least...
The Independent

Ex-McDonald’s CEO whose separation agreement was valued at $105m charged by SEC

A former chief executive of McDonald’s has been charged by America’s federal regulator for making “misleading” claims about his sacking from the company in 2019.Steve Easterbrook has been fined $400,000 for charges related to his termination from the burger giant. While he has agreed to a five-year ban from serving on the board of a public company and paying the penalty, Mr Easterbrook has not admitted or denied the findings.The fast-food chain fired Mr Easterbrook in November 2019 after finding that he allegedly engaged in an inappropriate personal relationship with an employee at McDonald’s in violation of company policy,...
straightarrownews.com

Pfizer executive, White House involved in COVID censorship on social media

It’s now obvious whether it was Twitter, Facebook, Instagram or WhatsApp, the federal government actively tried to censor content it didn’t like about COVID-19 on social media platforms. According to a new Twitter Files dump, a Pfizer executive was also interested in censoring posts. Independent journalist Alex Berenson...
LOUISIANA STATE
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta, GA
89K+
Followers
52K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Credible. Compelling. Complete. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is the southeast's premier news organization.

 https://www.ajc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy