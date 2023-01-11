Today, Sheil is joined by Bill Barnwell from ESPN. They start their conversation by speculating on all of the possible landing spots for Sean Payton. They then go around the NFL and debate their dream coaching trade scenarios for teams that currently have vacancies or are obviously in need of improvement (12:07). Next, they talk about the changes they would make to the All-Pro team roster and which coaches and players have the most at stake on wild-card weekend (29:30). They end the pod by answering some of your mailbag questions (43:15).

