NFL world reacts to insane Tom Brady news
It’s no secret that Tom Brady has been the most dominant quarterback in the history of the NFL, winning seven Super Bowls with three league MVP awards. But one stat puts that recent dominance in a whole new category and adds another layer of intrigue ahead of Monday night’s game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Read more... The post NFL world reacts to insane Tom Brady news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Ex-Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury in Thailand, not interested in coaching right away
There's a lot of stress that goes with being an NFL coach. And it's not like Kliff Kingsbury isn't still getting paid. It sounds like Kingsbury is going on a long vacation. Kingsbury booked a one-way trip to Thailand and told teams asking if he'd like an offensive coordinator job that he's not interested right now, according to Peter Schrager of Fox.
The Ringer
The NFL Playoffs Are Showcasing the AFC Quarterback Arms Race
I would like to list for you the AFC champion quarterbacks from 2003 to 2018. Everything about that list is incredible, right down to Joe Flacco sneaking into the middle of it. Philip Rivers, Carson Palmer, and Andrew Luck were all around—none of them made a dent. For 16 consecutive years of football, the AFC was represented by four quarterbacks in the Super Bowl; save for one season, it was represented by only three. And for half of those years, the AFC champion was Tom Brady.
Rams assistants Eric Henderson, Greg Olson generating interest from teams
There could be a shakeup coming on the Los Angeles Rams’ coaching staff this offseason, even with Sean McVay returning. We already know Liam Coen is gone and the Rams will need to find a new offensive coordinator, but further changes could happen, too – and perhaps not by choice.
Bills’ Damar Hamlin visits teammates for first time since leaving hospital
Damar Hamlin visited with teammates at the Bills facility on Saturday for the first time since being discharged from a Buffalo hospital, about two weeks after the Bills safety went into cardiac arrest and needed to be resuscitated on the field during a game in Cincinnati. Bills linebacker Matt Milano...
thecomeback.com
Dak Prescott has strong message for Mike McCarthy
Earlier this week, Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones made it clear that head coach Mike McCarthy will not be fired even if his team loses Monday night’s Wild Card round game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott thinks it’s comical that was even a question in the first place.
Oklahoma Sooners land Stanford offensive tackle transfer Walter Rouse
Oklahoma has been hot of late in the transfer portal. That didn’t stop Saturday afternoon when transfer offensive tackle Walter Rose, a former member of the Stanford Cardinal, committed to the Sooners. Rouse, a seasoned collegiate tackle, has one year of eligibility remaining and fits a need for Oklahoma’s...
The Ringer
The Art of Calling a Timeout in the NFL
Peyton Manning was miffed. The clock was ticking away in the Broncos’ 2022 season opener, and rookie head coach Nathaniel Hackett had frozen. Denver was down a point with possession at Seattle’s 45-yard line, and there were about 65 seconds left in the game. Hackett had all three of his timeouts but decided not to use one. Instead, Russell Wilson rushed the offense to the line of scrimmage, but by the time they got there only 35 seconds remained. Manning, a former quarterback for the Broncos who was analyzing the game for ESPN, started to get upset.
The Ringer
Chaos Is a Ladder for the 49ers—and Their Skill-Position Stars Keep Them Climbing
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk was in the middle of playing Madden last October when he got some shocking breaking news: His real-life football team had just traded for running back Christian McCaffrey, a 20-something All-Pro versatile skill-position player. McCaffrey joined a roster that already had multiple guys who fit that description—receiver Deebo Samuel and tight end George Kittle—and Aiyuk couldn’t help but muse, in the moment, that San Francisco’s new talent stack would also thrive in Madden.
The Ringer
Joe Buck on Damar Hamlin, Year 1 of ‘Monday Night Football,’ and Dreaming About His Dad
Bryan is joined by ESPN’s Joe Buck to discuss his perspective on Damar Hamlin’s injury in the Bills-Bengals game. They touch on the booth’s immediate reaction to Hamlin’s injury, the responsibility of an announcer in moments of uncertainty, and how the players and coaches handled the situation. Later, they revisit Buck’s first year on Monday Night Football, discuss preparation for the upcoming playoff game between Tampa Bay and the Dallas Cowboys, and recall his weekly dreams with visits from his late father.
Joe Burrow, Blake Griffin, Other Athletes Buy $5 Million, 104-Acre Iowa Farm
Cincinnati Bengals star Joe Burrow joined a group of big-name athletes from a wide range of sports to buy a... The post Joe Burrow, Blake Griffin, Other Athletes Buy $5 Million, 104-Acre Iowa Farm appeared first on Outsider.
The Ringer
Sean Payton’s Future, Coaching Trades, and More With Bill Barnwell
Today, Sheil is joined by Bill Barnwell from ESPN. They start their conversation by speculating on all of the possible landing spots for Sean Payton. They then go around the NFL and debate their dream coaching trade scenarios for teams that currently have vacancies or are obviously in need of improvement (12:07). Next, they talk about the changes they would make to the All-Pro team roster and which coaches and players have the most at stake on wild-card weekend (29:30). They end the pod by answering some of your mailbag questions (43:15).
The Ringer
NFL Wild-Card Round Playoff Picks Against the Spread
Week 18 record: 9-7 Season record: 138-126-7 Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers (-9.5) On paper, this game looks like a major mismatch. The Seahawks needed overtime to get past the Rams in Week 18 and then snuck into the playoffs thanks to the Lions beating the Packers on Sunday night. Seattle went 3-5 in its final eight games during the regular season. Of the Seahawks’ three losses by more than seven points this season, two came against the 49ers. The Seahawks scored just one offensive touchdown on 20 possessions in those two losses.
