The Chicago Cubs front office has done a great job this offseason regarding keeping their promise towards opening the checkbook and fielding a competitive team in 2023. With the additions of Dansby Swanson, Cody Bellinger, Jameson Taillon, Eric Hosmer, Brad Boxberger, and Tucker Barnhart, the Cubs have vastly improved from where they were just a season ago. There's still a need to work out a couple of kinks, but for the most part, they look to be in a position to compete for an NL Central division title this year.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO