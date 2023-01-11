ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
rolling out

NFL star Damar Hamlin will return to the Buffalo Bills

In what has been deemed a modern-day miracle, NFL star Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital for the last time after being resuscitated on the field just two weeks ago. And what seemed unfathomable just days ago is the fact that Hamlin, a defensive back for the Buffalo...
Yardbarker

Bears should target this team in trade talks for No. 1 pick

The No. 1 overall pick does not get traded very often in the NFL Draft, but there is very good reason to think the Chicago Bears might go that route this April. There is also one very obvious team they should be targeting for a mutual benefit in a potential trade.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

Chicago Cubs Rumors: 3 Ian Happ trade destinations

The reality is with Ian Happ and the Chicago Cubs that if they don't get an extension done this winter, the only alternative (assuming he isn't extended toward the end of the year) is to trade him. Tough pill to swallow, and I've laid out why it makes zero sense to move on from a budding All-Star at a time when your competitive window is reopening.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

3 early red flags for the Chicago Cubs entering the 2023 season

The Chicago Cubs front office has done a great job this offseason regarding keeping their promise towards opening the checkbook and fielding a competitive team in 2023. With the additions of Dansby Swanson, Cody Bellinger, Jameson Taillon, Eric Hosmer, Brad Boxberger, and Tucker Barnhart, the Cubs have vastly improved from where they were just a season ago. There's still a need to work out a couple of kinks, but for the most part, they look to be in a position to compete for an NL Central division title this year.
CHICAGO, IL
OnlyHomers

Hall of Fame Running Back Dies

Sad news in the football world today when a college football legend has passed away. In a tweet by the USC Trojans Athletic department, they announced the loss of Charles White, a University of Southern California legend as he played running back for the Trojans. Charles White passed away due to cancer at the age of 64 in Newport Beach.
LOS ANGELES, CA
OnlyHomers

NFL Star Suffers Broken Back

The Los Angeles Chargers have a playoff game to prepare for as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This will be the first time that young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert will be tasting the playoffs in his career.
Pro Hockey Rumors

Blackhawks reassign 2020 first-round pick Lukas Reichel

It seems clear that Lukas Reichel is ready to make an impact at the NHL level, which is why the Chicago Blackhawks have sent him back to the minor leagues Friday. As they prepare for Patrick Kane’s return, the team loaned Reichel back to the Rockford IceHogs, clearing a roster spot for the weekend.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Bears Get More Good News Regarding 2023 Cap Space

It’s widely known how the Chicago Bears are heading into 2023 with the largest cap space of any team. However, their 2023 cap space just got another huge windfall. The windfall comes as unused cap space from the 2022 season. For anyone unfamiliar with the process, NFL teams can...
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

Does Milwaukee Bucks guard A.J. Green deserve more playing time?

Before I start my argument, I’m going to give a glimpse into who AJ Green is and what role he plays for the Milwaukee Bucks. A.J. Green was born in Cedar Falls, Iowa, and went to college at the University of Northern Iowa. After going undrafted in the 2022 NBA Draft, Green signed a two-way contract with the Bucks and played on their Summer League team this past summer.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FanSided

Detroit Pistons: The wild and tragic story of Reggie Harding

*Content warning: sexual assault, violence* Basketball is played in the parks and playgrounds of the inner-city, changing the fate of players who manage to overcome the obstacles of these communities. Often this provides inspiring stories, but I’ll warn you, this is not that story. Fans may not be familiar with former Detroit Pistons player Reggie Harding, a guy that makes Dennis Rodman look like a saint.
DETROIT, MI
FanSided

FanSided

