Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Residents in Chicago are Mad as Migrants will be Housed at Woodlawn Elementary SchoolTom HandyChicago, IL
$150 Is Coming To The Accounts Of Northeastern Illinois Locals: Will You Benefit?C. HeslopSchaumburg, IL
4 Amazing Pizza Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
An Open Letter From Mayor Michael Glotz: Tinley Park Mental Health Center Site PlansSouth Suburban NewsTinley Park, IL
10 Chicago Companies That Pay Over $45 an HourEvan CrosbyChicago, IL
Related
NFL star Damar Hamlin will return to the Buffalo Bills
In what has been deemed a modern-day miracle, NFL star Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital for the last time after being resuscitated on the field just two weeks ago. And what seemed unfathomable just days ago is the fact that Hamlin, a defensive back for the Buffalo...
Yardbarker
Bears should target this team in trade talks for No. 1 pick
The No. 1 overall pick does not get traded very often in the NFL Draft, but there is very good reason to think the Chicago Bears might go that route this April. There is also one very obvious team they should be targeting for a mutual benefit in a potential trade.
Chicago Cubs Rumors: 3 Ian Happ trade destinations
The reality is with Ian Happ and the Chicago Cubs that if they don't get an extension done this winter, the only alternative (assuming he isn't extended toward the end of the year) is to trade him. Tough pill to swallow, and I've laid out why it makes zero sense to move on from a budding All-Star at a time when your competitive window is reopening.
3 early red flags for the Chicago Cubs entering the 2023 season
The Chicago Cubs front office has done a great job this offseason regarding keeping their promise towards opening the checkbook and fielding a competitive team in 2023. With the additions of Dansby Swanson, Cody Bellinger, Jameson Taillon, Eric Hosmer, Brad Boxberger, and Tucker Barnhart, the Cubs have vastly improved from where they were just a season ago. There's still a need to work out a couple of kinks, but for the most part, they look to be in a position to compete for an NL Central division title this year.
Bears News: Chicago finally has a new Team President and CEO
After 40 years with the Chicago Bears and 23 as the President and CEO, Ted Phillips has retired. He spent a lot of time with the Chicago Bears but most of it was spent as a losing franchise so the decision for him to retire will almost certainly help the Bears as an organization.
Hall of Fame Running Back Dies
Sad news in the football world today when a college football legend has passed away. In a tweet by the USC Trojans Athletic department, they announced the loss of Charles White, a University of Southern California legend as he played running back for the Trojans. Charles White passed away due to cancer at the age of 64 in Newport Beach.
NFL Star Suffers Broken Back
The Los Angeles Chargers have a playoff game to prepare for as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This will be the first time that young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert will be tasting the playoffs in his career.
Video: Bulls Point Guard Lonzo Ball Is Finally Back On The Court
Lonzo Ball seen back on the court in encouraging new video.
Blackhawks reassign 2020 first-round pick Lukas Reichel
It seems clear that Lukas Reichel is ready to make an impact at the NHL level, which is why the Chicago Blackhawks have sent him back to the minor leagues Friday. As they prepare for Patrick Kane’s return, the team loaned Reichel back to the Rockford IceHogs, clearing a roster spot for the weekend.
Chicago Bears to hire Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren as next presiden
Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren is expected to become the next president of the Chicago Bears, the team announced.
Yardbarker
Bears Get More Good News Regarding 2023 Cap Space
It’s widely known how the Chicago Bears are heading into 2023 with the largest cap space of any team. However, their 2023 cap space just got another huge windfall. The windfall comes as unused cap space from the 2022 season. For anyone unfamiliar with the process, NFL teams can...
Bears GM Ryan Poles talks No.1 pick, possibility of trading QB Justin Fields
Thanks to former head coach Lovie Smith, the Chicago Bears were awarded the first pick of the NFL draft after the Texans beat the Colts. Since that happened on the final day of the regular season, there have been a lot of questions about what Bears general manager Ryan Poles will do with the selection. […]
Rumor: Chicago Bulls' Alex Caruso and Patrick Williams Not Available For Trade
Caruso and Williams are not on the block.
Does Milwaukee Bucks guard A.J. Green deserve more playing time?
Before I start my argument, I’m going to give a glimpse into who AJ Green is and what role he plays for the Milwaukee Bucks. A.J. Green was born in Cedar Falls, Iowa, and went to college at the University of Northern Iowa. After going undrafted in the 2022 NBA Draft, Green signed a two-way contract with the Bucks and played on their Summer League team this past summer.
Activities for Eagles fans to try during Wild Card games, bye week
After failing to achieve the goal in consecutive weeks, the third time was the charm. The Philadelphia Eagles wanted to earn the bye week so badly. Their fans wanted the bye week for them, and during the regular-season finale versus the New Orleans Saints, they got it done. Now what? What do we do with this free time?
Nikola Vucevic Couldn't Believe What Zach LaVine Did In The Final Clutch Possession Against The Wizards
It wasn't just Nikola Vucevic, as Alex Caruso looked confused about the play in the final seconds.
Detroit Pistons: The wild and tragic story of Reggie Harding
*Content warning: sexual assault, violence* Basketball is played in the parks and playgrounds of the inner-city, changing the fate of players who manage to overcome the obstacles of these communities. Often this provides inspiring stories, but I’ll warn you, this is not that story. Fans may not be familiar with former Detroit Pistons player Reggie Harding, a guy that makes Dennis Rodman look like a saint.
Bears release statements after hiring Kevin Warren as president/CEO
The Chicago Bears have hired Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren as their new president/CEO. Warren will replace Ted Phillips, who’s retiring after nearly 40 years with the Bears. Phillips has served as president/CEO since 1999. Warren is the fifth president in the franchise’s 103-year history, where he follows in...
FanSided
304K+
Followers
597K+
Post
157M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 4