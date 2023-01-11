ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Littlerock, CA

mynewsla.com

Localized Flooding Possible with Storm Set to Reach Inland Region Saturday

A storm system packed with rain from the Pacific Northwest will roll into the Inland Empire on Saturday, producing another round of downpours through the weekend, according to the National Weather Service. The agency said back-to-back troughs will sweep across the region, beginning Saturday afternoon and continuing into early next...
RIVERSIDE, CA
KESQ

Back to back Pacific Storms bring rain and snow this weekend!

We're gearing up for a First Alert Weather Alert Day from Saturday well into Monday. A pair of Pacific Storms is bringing rain and snow throughout Southern California. The system is already impacting much of Northern California. That system will start to move into the valley by Saturday afternoon. Several...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
crescentavalleyweekly.com

Accidents, Flooding, Mudslides and More due to Stormy Weather

A major storm system caused havoc in the Southland. The recent California storms brought a lot of rainfall, flooding and tragedy with at least 17 deaths reported across the state. In Southern California this most recent storm, which hit hardest Monday through Tuesday, brought mud onto a lot of roadways...
CALIFORNIA STATE
AFP

California bracing for 'disastrous' floods, snow as latest storm hits

Parts of California braced Saturday for potentially disastrous flooding and snowfalls of up to six feet (two meters), as the latest in a damaging succession of storm systems barrels in over already water-drenched land. The latest storms are not enough to end the drought but are "making a good dent," Jay Lund, a water resources specialist at the University of California, Davis, told the Chronicle. bbk/dw
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Sacramento

When will California's next storms arrive and what can we expect from them?

SACRAMENTO - Three storms will impact our area in the coming days, but the overall impacts are likely to be minor compared to earlier storms this week. Impacts for the valley and foothills will be minor to moderate with major impacts in the Sierra.Out of all of these, we are going with a First Alert Action Day for the second storm on Saturday due to more widespread impacts.The big story with the series of storms will absolutely be the Sierra snow but thunderstorms in the valley and localized pockets of flooding are something to monitor also.Here's the breakdown of the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
goldrushcam.com

Governor Gavin Newsom Announces Tax Relief for Californians Impacted by Winter Storms – Counties Include Fresno, Merced, Madera, and Mariposa

January 13, 2023 - SACRAMENTO – Californians impacted by winter storms are now eligible to claim a deduction for a disaster loss and will have more time to file their taxes. “Whether it’s more time to file your taxes or getting a deduction, this tax relief will support Californians who have been impacted by the ongoing storms battering the state,” said Governor Newsom. “California is working swiftly to get people back on their feet and help communities recover.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
AccuWeather

24 trillion gallons of water have doused California amid historic stormy streak

The start of 2023 has been wetter than all of 2022 for some towns across California, and in the Sierra Nevada, this has translated to hundreds of inches of snow. California has been under constant bombardment by winter storms since the final days of 2022, with widespread rain washing away records and putting a meaningful dent in the long-term drought that has plagued the West.
CALIFORNIA STATE
kclu.org

14 million gallon plus sewage spill reported in Ventura River

There’s been a massive sewage spill in Ventura County tied to the storm. Two Ojai Valley Sanitary District lines were damaged. Ventura County Environmental Health officials say more than 14 million gallons of sewage was released into the Ventura River. The spill started January 9. Officials say it affected...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

[UPDATE 2:39 p.m.–(Info on Highways 96 and 299] Flooding, Snow, and Wild Wind: Northwestern Californian Highways Take a Beating

The storms continue to pour rain, pile up snow, and throw wind at northwestern California today. While rain falls in the lower elevations, snow is blanketing the higher mountains. “A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for portions of N Trinity County above 4500 ft thru 10 PM this evening,” according to the National Weather Service in Eureka. However, snow is already covering some areas. Chains are required on parts of Hwys 3 and 36. The Weather Service predicts, “Additional #snow accumulation of up to 10″ at Scott Mountain Summit [on Hwy 3]. Snow levels will rise overnight… .”
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS LA

Southern California now out of 'extreme' drought category

As of 5:30 a.m. Thursday, Southern California is officially out of the "extreme" category of drought. Much of Southern California is now categorized in the "moderate" level of drought."Severe" conditions persist in parts of the Antelope and Coachella valleys.A tiny portion in Northern California is still listed in the "extreme" category as of Thursday.Thursday's results are from 4 a.m. Tuesday totals. More rain came down all day Tuesday, and more rain is expected this weekend.Check the latest drought status at the U.S. Drought Monitor's California map here.Check your latest weather conditions on the KCAL News NEXT Weather page.
CALIFORNIA STATE

