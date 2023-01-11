Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
South Pasadena residents relocate entire population of peafowl amid complaintsEdy ZooSouth Pasadena, CA
California doctor who drove Tesla off cliff to be charged with attempted murderMalek SherifPasadena, CA
Never on Sunday: The Rose Bowl parade is held on January 2 whenever New Year's Day falls on the first day of the weekCheryl E PrestonPasadena, CA
Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard to carry US flag in Rose ParadeThe HD PostBarstow, CA
4 Great Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Related
More Storms Move Over Southland; Rain Expected Through Monday
The already saturated Southland will have to endure more rain over the coming days, with forecasters anticipating off-and-on precipitation possibly beginning Saturday and continuing through Monday.
mynewsla.com
Localized Flooding Possible with Storm Set to Reach Inland Region Saturday
A storm system packed with rain from the Pacific Northwest will roll into the Inland Empire on Saturday, producing another round of downpours through the weekend, according to the National Weather Service. The agency said back-to-back troughs will sweep across the region, beginning Saturday afternoon and continuing into early next...
KESQ
Back to back Pacific Storms bring rain and snow this weekend!
We're gearing up for a First Alert Weather Alert Day from Saturday well into Monday. A pair of Pacific Storms is bringing rain and snow throughout Southern California. The system is already impacting much of Northern California. That system will start to move into the valley by Saturday afternoon. Several...
Latest storms increased water levels at CA reservoirs, but officials say conservation still needed
California has seen historic storms over the last few weeks. The Sierras were pounded with several feet of snow, and large swaths of the state saw severe flooding.
Bakersfield Now
NB I-5 near Templin Hwy. reduced to one lane for emergency work following mudslide
Santa Clarita, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Travelers from the Los Angeles area heading to Bakersfield Friday night can expect some delays while Caltrans crews plan for emergency work. Caltrans District 7 said northbound Interstate 5 in Castaic will be reduced to only one lane on Friday, January 13 from 7...
crescentavalleyweekly.com
Accidents, Flooding, Mudslides and More due to Stormy Weather
A major storm system caused havoc in the Southland. The recent California storms brought a lot of rainfall, flooding and tragedy with at least 17 deaths reported across the state. In Southern California this most recent storm, which hit hardest Monday through Tuesday, brought mud onto a lot of roadways...
California bracing for 'disastrous' floods, snow as latest storm hits
Parts of California braced Saturday for potentially disastrous flooding and snowfalls of up to six feet (two meters), as the latest in a damaging succession of storm systems barrels in over already water-drenched land. The latest storms are not enough to end the drought but are "making a good dent," Jay Lund, a water resources specialist at the University of California, Davis, told the Chronicle. bbk/dw
When will California's next storms arrive and what can we expect from them?
SACRAMENTO - Three storms will impact our area in the coming days, but the overall impacts are likely to be minor compared to earlier storms this week. Impacts for the valley and foothills will be minor to moderate with major impacts in the Sierra.Out of all of these, we are going with a First Alert Action Day for the second storm on Saturday due to more widespread impacts.The big story with the series of storms will absolutely be the Sierra snow but thunderstorms in the valley and localized pockets of flooding are something to monitor also.Here's the breakdown of the...
goldrushcam.com
Governor Gavin Newsom Announces Tax Relief for Californians Impacted by Winter Storms – Counties Include Fresno, Merced, Madera, and Mariposa
January 13, 2023 - SACRAMENTO – Californians impacted by winter storms are now eligible to claim a deduction for a disaster loss and will have more time to file their taxes. “Whether it’s more time to file your taxes or getting a deduction, this tax relief will support Californians who have been impacted by the ongoing storms battering the state,” said Governor Newsom. “California is working swiftly to get people back on their feet and help communities recover.”
Mayor Bass Declares State of Emergency in Los Angeles Due to Storms
Mayor Karen Bass has declared a state of local emergency in Los Angeles as the city recovers from a series of strong storms and prepares for more rain and wind in the coming days.
24 trillion gallons of water have doused California amid historic stormy streak
The start of 2023 has been wetter than all of 2022 for some towns across California, and in the Sierra Nevada, this has translated to hundreds of inches of snow. California has been under constant bombardment by winter storms since the final days of 2022, with widespread rain washing away records and putting a meaningful dent in the long-term drought that has plagued the West.
onscene.tv
Massive Tide Swells Hit So-Cal During Storm
Massive tide swells can be seen from Redondo Beach. Dramatic video shows huge waves crashing over the wall near the Yacht Club.
SoCal basks in dry weather after powerful storms, but more rain is coming
Southern California basked in a dry day today, but cleanup efforts were continuing from a powerful storm that dropped several inches of rain and caused mudslides, flooding and a dangerous sinkhole that swallowed two vehicles.
Threatening new record-breaking storms in California have been labelled a "extreme emergency."
( CNN ) - At least 18 people have lost their lives as a result of the unprecedented storms that have ravaged parts of California, turning whole communities into lakes and releasing sewage into floodwater. Additionally, additional information will be revealed later.
There’s another storm expected to hit Northern California. Here’s what to expect
(KTXL) — Another atmospheric river is predicted to hit Northern California on Friday night through the weekend, bringing heavy rain to the valley and snow to the mountains, according to the National Weather Service. The NWS predicts that the heaviest rainfall will be seen on Saturday which could bring flooding concerns throughout the region. Thunderstorms […]
abc10.com
California Storm Coverage: San Joaquin River sparks evacuation order
Residents of the local Fisherman's Bend Mobile Home Park near Newman are evacuating as the San Joaquin River begins to flood. Some don't want to leave.
kclu.org
14 million gallon plus sewage spill reported in Ventura River
There’s been a massive sewage spill in Ventura County tied to the storm. Two Ojai Valley Sanitary District lines were damaged. Ventura County Environmental Health officials say more than 14 million gallons of sewage was released into the Ventura River. The spill started January 9. Officials say it affected...
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 2:39 p.m.–(Info on Highways 96 and 299] Flooding, Snow, and Wild Wind: Northwestern Californian Highways Take a Beating
The storms continue to pour rain, pile up snow, and throw wind at northwestern California today. While rain falls in the lower elevations, snow is blanketing the higher mountains. “A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for portions of N Trinity County above 4500 ft thru 10 PM this evening,” according to the National Weather Service in Eureka. However, snow is already covering some areas. Chains are required on parts of Hwys 3 and 36. The Weather Service predicts, “Additional #snow accumulation of up to 10″ at Scott Mountain Summit [on Hwy 3]. Snow levels will rise overnight… .”
tspr.org
Heavy rain is still hitting California. A few reservoirs figured out how to capture more for drought
Despite several weeks of torrential rain and flooding, California is still facing a severe multi-year drought. That has many people thinking about how to better capture winter floodwaters to last through the dry season. An innovative approach at two California reservoirs could help boost the state's water supply, potentially marking...
Southern California now out of 'extreme' drought category
As of 5:30 a.m. Thursday, Southern California is officially out of the "extreme" category of drought. Much of Southern California is now categorized in the "moderate" level of drought."Severe" conditions persist in parts of the Antelope and Coachella valleys.A tiny portion in Northern California is still listed in the "extreme" category as of Thursday.Thursday's results are from 4 a.m. Tuesday totals. More rain came down all day Tuesday, and more rain is expected this weekend.Check the latest drought status at the U.S. Drought Monitor's California map here.Check your latest weather conditions on the KCAL News NEXT Weather page.
Comments / 0