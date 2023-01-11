ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flights Delayed After FAA Computer Outage

By Grace Blazer
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

A national ground stop for all US flights has been lifted following an FAA computer glitch this morning but air travel is being complicated across the country.

Earlier this morning the Federal Aviation Administration grounded all flights nationwide after experiencing a problem with a system responsible for air operations.

Some flights are now again taking off from the nation’s airports but many are still delayed. Check with your airlines for an updated flight status.

