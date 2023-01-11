WASHINGTON (WRDW/WAGT) - U.S. Rep. Rick W. Allen, R-Augusta, has been selected to serve on the House Energy and Commerce Committee. One of the oldest standing committees of the House of Representatives, the panel chaired by Rep. Cathy McMorris-Rodgers has broad jurisdiction over such issues as health care, energy policy, cybersecurity and telecommunications. It also oversees several federal departments and agencies, including Energy, Health and Human Services, and Transportation, as well as the Federal Trade Commission, Environmental Protection Agency, and the Food and Drug Administration.

