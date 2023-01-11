ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

ABC7 Fort Myers

Airlines back more spending, staff to fix failed FAA system

DALLAS (AP) — Airline executives bristled last year when government officials, led by Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, blamed the carriers for causing thousands of flight cancellations and mistreating their customers. The shoe is on the other foot now after a technology outage at the Federal Aviation Administration grounded planes...
FLORIDA STATE
WRDW-TV

Rep. Allen to serve on House Energy and Commerce Committee

WASHINGTON (WRDW/WAGT) - U.S. Rep. Rick W. Allen, R-Augusta, has been selected to serve on the House Energy and Commerce Committee. One of the oldest standing committees of the House of Representatives, the panel chaired by Rep. Cathy McMorris-Rodgers has broad jurisdiction over such issues as health care, energy policy, cybersecurity and telecommunications. It also oversees several federal departments and agencies, including Energy, Health and Human Services, and Transportation, as well as the Federal Trade Commission, Environmental Protection Agency, and the Food and Drug Administration.
AUGUSTA, GA

