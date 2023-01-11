Read full article on original website
Antelope Valley Press
Bass goal: ‘Reclaim’ streets with encampment plan
LOS ANGELES — Mayor Karen Bass held an event in Venice, Friday, touting what she described as the early success of a program intended to bring people living in encampments into housing. Bass appeared with Councilwoman Traci Park at The Rose Venice, a restaurant near some longstanding, large encampments...
Antelope Valley Press
City sharpens resolution on homeless issue
PALMDALE — On its second try, the Palmdale City Council further refined the wording of a resolution stating opposition to outside areas sending unhoused populations to the city, but did not vote on a final version of it. Instead, the Council agreed to language and asked staff to bring...
Antelope Valley Press
Council approves spending to finish citation program
LANCASTER —The Lancaster City Council unanimously approved an additional expenditure of approximately $72,997 for attorney Ronald Chatters III to complete implementation of the city’s Administrative Citation Program and cover remaining invoices. Chatters began working with city staff, last August, to assist with creating policies and procedures for the...
Antelope Valley Press
PWD will continue emergency aid plan
PALMDALE — The Palmdale Water District Board of Directors, on Monday, extended an agreement to provide aid during emergencies to the smaller mutual water agencies in the Valley. The District is already part of a similar agreement, approved, in August 2021, among the members of the Antelope Valley State...
Antelope Valley Press
Incubation Academy will help criminal justice defendants
The new Los Angeles County Justice, Care and Opportunities Department will launch the Incubation Academy, a year-long training program for nonprofit and community organizations that serves people who have been involved, as defendants, with the criminal justice system. Created in 2021, the Incubation Academy provides training, support and technical assistance...
Antelope Valley Press
County raises awareness of ‘skimming’ scams
LOS ANGELES — Last year, an estimated $19 million in public benefits was stolen from people receiving social services and welfare funds in LA County through a process called “skimming,” prompting the Board of Supervisors, on Tuesday, to take steps to combat and raise awareness of the problem.
Antelope Valley Press
AVC eyes grant for housing construction
LANCASTER — Antelope Valley Community College District administrators hope to secure an approximately $60.68 million Affordable Student Housing Grant from the state to fund the cost of construction for a proposed student housing project that could house up to 300 students. AV College’s Board of Trustees voted 4-1, on...
Antelope Valley Press
Business Briefs, Jan. 13, 2023
NEW YORK — The Justice Department accused Los Angeles-based City National Bank, on Thursday, of discriminating against Black and Latino residents, requiring the bank to pay more than $31 million in what is the largest redlining settlement in DOJ history. City National is the latest bank in the last several years to be found systematically avoiding lending to racial and ethnic minorities. The Biden administration has set up its own task force to combat the practice.
Antelope Valley Press
Honoring MLK and role in activism
LANCASTER — The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr would have turned 94 years old, on Sunday. While the nation will celebrate the civil rights leader’s legacy of social justice, on Monday, students from the Antelope Valley Union High School District will honor King on his birthday with a daylong event that concludes with the student-produced “Justice Sunday” show at the Lancaster Performing Arts Center.
Antelope Valley Press
Forbes due to speak at AV EDGE business summit
LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley Economic Development & Growth Enterprise (AV EDGE) will host their annual 2023 Spring Business Summit presented by Antelope Valley Transit Authority from 7 a.m. to noon, on Feb. 24, at the AV Fair & Event Center. This year’s keynote speaker is business entrepreneur, award-winning...
Antelope Valley Press
Paraclete falls to SPXSMA in OT
LANCASTER — You could feel the energy, the electricity in the building. It had not only the feeling of a playoff game but a championship game at that.
Antelope Valley Press
Auditions open Jan. 28
Cedar Street Theatre will hold open auditions for “Something Rotten,” on Jan. 28, at the MewBarn, 42524 23rd St. West, Lancaster. Session times are from 4:30 to 6 p.m. and from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Auditions are open to actors 16 and older.
Antelope Valley Press
Boy’s mom: ‘I could feel his fingers slipping’ away
LOS ANGELES — Lindsy Doan didn’t think the water flowing over the creek crossing on San Marcos Road was deeper than normal when she tried navigating it in her SUV while driving her 5-year-old son to school. But the creek, swollen with rain from California’s epic winter storms,...
Antelope Valley Press
Dry weather follows storms, but more rain coming
LOS ANGELES — The Southland basked in a dry day, Wednesday, but cleanup efforts were continuing from a powerful storm that dropped several inches of rain and caused mudslides, flooding and a dangerous sinkhole that swallowed two vehicles. Forecasters said the region can expect dry conditions for the next...
Antelope Valley Press
No. 7 UCLA dominates Utah, 68-49
LOS ANGELES — UCLA is showing off different ways to win while the seventh-ranked Bruins pile up victories. Tyger Campbell scored 17 points and Adem Bona added 15 in a 68-49 victory over Utah on Thursday night for the Bruins’ 12th consecutive victory.
Antelope Valley Press
Lobos soccer tops AV, pulls into tie for 1st
LITTLEROCK — The Littlerock boys soccer team followed up Wednesday’s big win over Quartz Hill with a 4-0 over Antelope Valley, Friday, to begin the second half of Golden League play. The Lobos (8-1-2, 6-1-1 GL) are now tied for first with Quartz Hill in the lead standings...
Antelope Valley Press
Royals, Falcons play to 1-1 draw in Golden League
PALMDALE — The Golden League boys soccer match between Quartz Hill and Palmdale on Friday night was an intense, physical match for all 80 minutes and several minutes of extra time. Both teams walked, or limped away, disappointed as they finished in a 1-1 tie at Palmdale High School.
Antelope Valley Press
Pioneers roll to victory over Pacific Union
LANCASTER — It didn’t take the University of Antelope Valley men’s basketball team long to get rolling against visiting Pacific Union College. And once it got rolling, it never stopped.
Antelope Valley Press
Lobos hand Royals first boys soccer loss
LITTLEROCK — The Littlerock boys soccer team handed Quartz Hill its first loss of the season with a 2-1 Golden League victory on Wednesday at Littlerock High School. The Lobos (7-1-2, 5-1-1 GL) trailed 1-0 at halftime, but quickly drew even after the break. Littlerock’s Adrian Alvarez scored the equalizer four minutes into the second half with an assist from Aiden Garcia.
Antelope Valley Press
Bulldogs hold off Hawks
PALMDALE — The Highland girls basketball team had mixed emotions about its 42-41 Golden League victory on Thursday night at Knight High. The Bulldogs dominated at times and remained undefeated and in first place in the Golden League, improving to 15-6 overall and 8-0 in league to start the second half of league play.
