Palmdale, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Antelope Valley Press

City sharpens resolution on homeless issue

PALMDALE — On its second try, the Palmdale City Council further refined the wording of a resolution stating opposition to outside areas sending unhoused populations to the city, but did not vote on a final version of it. Instead, the Council agreed to language and asked staff to bring...
PALMDALE, CA
Antelope Valley Press

AVC eyes grant for housing construction

LANCASTER — Antelope Valley Community College District administrators hope to secure an approximately $60.68 million Affordable Student Housing Grant from the state to fund the cost of construction for a proposed student housing project that could house up to 300 students. AV College’s Board of Trustees voted 4-1, on...
LANCASTER, CA
foxla.com

These Southern California elementary schools rank among state's most distinguished in 2023

LOS ANGELES - Several schools across Southern California ranked among the state's most distinguished elementary schools in 2023, according to State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond. The California Distinguished School list assessed more than 350 elementary schools statewide based on indicators included on the California School Dashboard such as...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Antelope Valley Press

Bass goal: ‘Reclaim’ streets with encampment plan

LOS ANGELES — Mayor Karen Bass held an event in Venice, Friday, touting what she described as the early success of a program intended to bring people living in encampments into housing. Bass appeared with Councilwoman Traci Park at The Rose Venice, a restaurant near some longstanding, large encampments...
LOS ANGELES, CA
scvnews.com

2023 SCV Minimum Wage Changes

The Santa Clarita Valley is in an especially unique situation in that the city of Santa Clarita and the County of Los Angeles have two different minimum wage increase schedules which has caused confusion and challenges for many of our local employers and residents alike. The city increases its wages...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Inglewood police chief hospitalized in ICU

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (2UrbanGirls)- Inglewood Mayor James Butts sent out a late-night email on Jan. 12 alerting staff that Police Chief Mark Fronterotta has been hospitalized. “Chief of Police Mark Fronterotta has been hospitalized for a serious condition of unknown origin or causation,” wrote Butts. “He is in ICU and can’t receive calls or visitors at this time.”
INGLEWOOD, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

Altadena’s Early Black Entrepreneur

El Prieto Canyon, just above Altadena proper, was the home of Robert Owens who, born into slavery in 1806, became the wealthiest Black man in Los Angeles County later in life. With little accessible information about Robert Owens and Altadena’s popular El Prieto Canyon, Erik Hillard, a local outdoorsman and trail builder, was inspired to find out more about the man after whom the treasured canyon was named.
ALTADENA, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Council approves spending to finish citation program

LANCASTER —The Lancaster City Council unanimously approved an additional expenditure of approximately $72,997 for attorney Ronald Chatters III to complete implementation of the city’s Administrative Citation Program and cover remaining invoices. Chatters began working with city staff, last August, to assist with creating policies and procedures for the...
LANCASTER, CA
KTLA.com

Teen overdoses at LAUSD school in Tarzana

A 17-year-old high school student reportedly overdosed on drugs in Tarzana Friday morning. The OD was reported at 9:09 a.m. in the 18600 block of Erwin Street, according to the Los Angeles Police and Fire departments. That address corresponds with the Sherman Oaks Center for Enriched Studies, a Los Angeles...
LOS ANGELES, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

[Updated] Felicia Williams Is Running for CA Assembly Seat

Publicly available campaign statements on the California Secretary of State’s website confirm that Pasadena Councilwoman Felicia Williams has filed to run for a seat in the California Assembly in 2024. Rumors of Williams’ intent to run for termed-out Assemblymember Chris Holden’s District 41 seat have been circulating around town...
PASADENA, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Incubation Academy will help criminal justice defendants

The new Los Angeles County Justice, Care and Opportunities Department will launch the Incubation Academy, a year-long training program for nonprofit and community organizations that serves people who have been involved, as defendants, with the criminal justice system. Created in 2021, the Incubation Academy provides training, support and technical assistance...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

