South Pasadena residents relocate entire population of peafowl amid complaintsEdy ZooSouth Pasadena, CA
California doctor who drove Tesla off cliff to be charged with attempted murderMalek SherifPasadena, CA
Never on Sunday: The Rose Bowl parade is held on January 2 whenever New Year's Day falls on the first day of the weekCheryl E PrestonPasadena, CA
Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard to carry US flag in Rose ParadeThe HD PostBarstow, CA
4 Great Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Antelope Valley Press
City sharpens resolution on homeless issue
PALMDALE — On its second try, the Palmdale City Council further refined the wording of a resolution stating opposition to outside areas sending unhoused populations to the city, but did not vote on a final version of it. Instead, the Council agreed to language and asked staff to bring...
Palmdale City Council passes resolution opposing L.A.'s homeless emergency
The Palmdale City Council is sending a strong message to Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass today by passing a resolution aimed at not using the desert city in northern Los Angeles County as a dumping ground for homeless people.
Antelope Valley Press
AVC eyes grant for housing construction
LANCASTER — Antelope Valley Community College District administrators hope to secure an approximately $60.68 million Affordable Student Housing Grant from the state to fund the cost of construction for a proposed student housing project that could house up to 300 students. AV College’s Board of Trustees voted 4-1, on...
foxla.com
These Southern California elementary schools rank among state's most distinguished in 2023
LOS ANGELES - Several schools across Southern California ranked among the state's most distinguished elementary schools in 2023, according to State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond. The California Distinguished School list assessed more than 350 elementary schools statewide based on indicators included on the California School Dashboard such as...
Antelope Valley Press
Bass goal: ‘Reclaim’ streets with encampment plan
LOS ANGELES — Mayor Karen Bass held an event in Venice, Friday, touting what she described as the early success of a program intended to bring people living in encampments into housing. Bass appeared with Councilwoman Traci Park at The Rose Venice, a restaurant near some longstanding, large encampments...
scvnews.com
2023 SCV Minimum Wage Changes
The Santa Clarita Valley is in an especially unique situation in that the city of Santa Clarita and the County of Los Angeles have two different minimum wage increase schedules which has caused confusion and challenges for many of our local employers and residents alike. The city increases its wages...
Will Seal Beach Voters Elect OC’s First Openly Transgender City Council Member?
As newly elected city council members across Orange County start to get comfortable in their seats on the dais, Seal Beach voters are taking to the ballot again in a run-off election that could result in a transgender person being sworn into office for the first time in OC. Stephanie...
2urbangirls.com
Inglewood police chief hospitalized in ICU
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (2UrbanGirls)- Inglewood Mayor James Butts sent out a late-night email on Jan. 12 alerting staff that Police Chief Mark Fronterotta has been hospitalized. “Chief of Police Mark Fronterotta has been hospitalized for a serious condition of unknown origin or causation,” wrote Butts. “He is in ICU and can’t receive calls or visitors at this time.”
coloradoboulevard.net
Altadena’s Early Black Entrepreneur
El Prieto Canyon, just above Altadena proper, was the home of Robert Owens who, born into slavery in 1806, became the wealthiest Black man in Los Angeles County later in life. With little accessible information about Robert Owens and Altadena’s popular El Prieto Canyon, Erik Hillard, a local outdoorsman and trail builder, was inspired to find out more about the man after whom the treasured canyon was named.
LA Councilwoman Hernandez explores unarming LAPD in council chamber
City Councilwoman Eunisses Hernandez filed a motion Wednesday that calls to explore removing weapons from the Los Angeles Police Department officers who work in the council chamber. Hernandez sought for the council to seek a report on whether it has the ability to “order all LAPD officers present in Council...
Antelope Valley Press
Council approves spending to finish citation program
LANCASTER —The Lancaster City Council unanimously approved an additional expenditure of approximately $72,997 for attorney Ronald Chatters III to complete implementation of the city’s Administrative Citation Program and cover remaining invoices. Chatters began working with city staff, last August, to assist with creating policies and procedures for the...
foxla.com
California university office will no longer use the word 'field' over racist 'connotations'
The University of Southern California's School of Social Work will no longer use the word "field" because it "may have connotations for descendants of slavery and immigrant workers that are not benign," according to a letter from the department. USC's Suzanne Dworak-Peck School of Social Work will make the change...
KTLA.com
Teen overdoses at LAUSD school in Tarzana
A 17-year-old high school student reportedly overdosed on drugs in Tarzana Friday morning. The OD was reported at 9:09 a.m. in the 18600 block of Erwin Street, according to the Los Angeles Police and Fire departments. That address corresponds with the Sherman Oaks Center for Enriched Studies, a Los Angeles...
foxla.com
LA councilmembers call for permanent tenant protections by end of January
LOS ANGELES - A day after a bid to keep Los Angeles' COVID-19 state of emergency in place until permanent tenant protections are implemented failed by one vote, some council members are pressing their colleagues to move quickly to enact protections for renters who could face eviction after the end of the month.
coloradoboulevard.net
[Updated] Felicia Williams Is Running for CA Assembly Seat
Publicly available campaign statements on the California Secretary of State’s website confirm that Pasadena Councilwoman Felicia Williams has filed to run for a seat in the California Assembly in 2024. Rumors of Williams’ intent to run for termed-out Assemblymember Chris Holden’s District 41 seat have been circulating around town...
L.A. supervisor chair hopeful, but ‘everyone should be skeptical’ of politicians on homelessness
On Tuesday, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved a motion proclaiming a local emergency on homelessness. It came almost a month after Mayor Karen Bass declared a state of emergency over the homeless crisis in the city.
Ethics Commission recommends censure for mayor, councilman over unauthorized PSAs
The public service announcements funded by the firefighters union looked and sounded "like a campaign advertisement," according to an outside law firm hired by the city. The post Ethics Commission recommends censure for mayor, councilman over unauthorized PSAs appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Antelope Valley Press
Incubation Academy will help criminal justice defendants
The new Los Angeles County Justice, Care and Opportunities Department will launch the Incubation Academy, a year-long training program for nonprofit and community organizations that serves people who have been involved, as defendants, with the criminal justice system. Created in 2021, the Incubation Academy provides training, support and technical assistance...
Santana: Orange County’s Era of Astroturf Elected Officials is Over
Orange County residents enter this year in a unique position to hold their elected officials accountable like never before, with the region turning into one of the nation’s most competitive political environments. With voter registration numbers now tilting toward Democrats and away from both Republicans and nonpartisan voters, it’s...
Gimme Shelter: Mayor Karen Bass on homelessness and the California housing crisis
Liam Dillon and Ben Oreskes of the L.A. Times interview Mayor Karen Bass about homelessness and housing problems in California.
