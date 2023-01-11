Read full article on original website
When you want a good breakfast in town, most people mention Fred's Diner or Molly Browns. But those are just two of the many options you have in town. There are so many more. Here are three great places you need to try for breakfast.
Cleveland Clinic to host event, create fund in honor of Aliza Sherman
The Cleveland Clinic will host an event March 23 to honor the life and legacy of the late Aliza Sherman, at which funds will be raised to support the needs of Cleveland Clinic patients and caregivers who have experienced domestic violence. Sherman’s daughter, Jennifer Sherman, collaborated with the Cleveland Clinic...
Home for the Holidays winner gets her new home
In the final hours of 2022, News 5 announced the winner of the Home for the Holidays raffle. Now, the winner finally gets to see her new home.
'A Man Called Otto' advance screening Jan. 12
The Charles & Margaret Jones Scholarship Fund at College Now Greater Cleveland will host an advance screening of “A Man Called Otto” at 7 p.m. Jan. 12 at at Cinemark Valley View. The movies stars Tom Hanks and features actor Peter Lawson Jones of Shaker Heights. Russ Mitchell,...
3 Places To Get Italian Food in the Cleveland Area
If the answer is yes, you should visit these local restaurants in Greater Cleveland. If you're looking for an Italian restaurant with delicious food and great views of the city, you can't go wrong with this upscale option in Cleveland's West Bank neighborhood. Customers love their sacchetti al tartufo bianco (which has ricotta stuffed pasta, aged fig balsamic, and a rich truffle cream sauce), Ravioli Di Aragosta (which has lobster-filled squid ink ravioli that's served with more lobster, shrimp, and a delicious tomato cream sauce), and Vitello Tortellini (which has veal-filled tortellini served with a rich cream sauce, prosciutto, and peas). If you have room for dessert, check out the cannoli (which are filled with ricotta and chocolate chips and topped with citrus zest), tiramisu, and panna cotta.
A Calm and Caring Dentist
Joe takes a trip to see Dr. Steven Marsh to talk about why his customers are leaving with high praise. Sponsored by: Dr. Steven Marsh and Cleveland Smiles.
CJN goes one-on-one with Lindsay Friedman
On Oct. 30, 2022, Moreland Hills resident Lindsay Friedman was named Kol Israel Foundation’s new education director. A native Clevelander, Friedman brings communications, technology development and project support skills to the role, where she is responsible for organizing, implementing and supervising Kol Israel Foundation’s Holocaust education program Face to Face. The program offers an on-site experience at Congregation Shaarey Tikvah in Beachwood, an in-school program featuring docents and speakers, and virtual presentations through Zoom. The program serves about 3,000 students a year, she said.
Rossen, Arlene
Arlene Rossen (nee Cohen), passed away on Jan. 13, at the age of 85. She was born Dec. 25, 1939 in Akron. Beloved wife of the late Richard Rossen; mother of Debbie (Marty), Daniel (Lauren), Michael (Andrea) and Jerome (Sandi Bragar); grandmother of Amanda, Jane, Rachel, Alexandra, Jonathan, Mallory, Drew, Benjamin and Natalia; daughter of the lates Lillian and Milton Cohen.
Never Say Dive to Bring Craft Cocktails to Classic Old Brooklyn Tavern
'We want to do the best cocktails we can possibly do but serve them in a really approachable environment.'
Upcoming blood drives in Northeast Ohio
The American Red Cross is in urgent need for blood donors. Daily blood drives are hosted throughout multiple northeast Ohio communities. Here’s a list of upcoming blood drives in area counties. Cuyahoga County. Bay Village. Jan. 17: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Bay Lodge, 492 Bradley Road. Jan. 21:...
Concerts you won’t want to miss this year in Cleveland
The birthplace of Rock & Roll and neighboring cities are the home of some major concerts this year.
Cleveland Clinic damaging neighborhoods as it focuses on glass and marble
I would like to thank you for publishing the article on the Cleveland Clinic on Saturday, December 16, 2022. “Cleveland Clinic needs to weave city life into its sterile, automobile-choked campus - commentary.”. I have felt this needed to be brought to light after I returned to Cleveland after...
Major concerts are skipping Cleveland this year
Some of the world's biggest music acts, from Taylor Swift to Ed Sheeran, are bypassing Cleveland in 2023. Why it matters: Cleveland, home of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, may no longer be the concert force it once was. Driving the news: When Swift announced her Eras Tour...
See renovation plans for Progressive Field
The Cleveland Guardians announced renovation projects Thursday for Progressive Field.
Inside Cleveland's plan to become an 18-hour city
Cleveland wants to become an 18-hour city, but transforming into a second-tier market with major growth potential won't be easy. Driving the news: Last week, real estate firm Bedrock Enterprises announced plans to buy 3.17 acres of land in downtown's Gateway District. The site is part of Cleveland's $3.5 billion...
Silver Linings: Ann Markoff
Ann Markoff has never seen herself as someone who won’t be working in some capacity, so after 35 years of working for Mayfield City Schools in the Cuyahoga East Vocational Education Center, she knew she had to find something valuable to do with her time. Following her retirement in...
This Northeast Ohio mall’s Chick-fil-A has closed
MENTOR, Ohio -- Seeing the long drive-thru lines outside Chick-fil-A restaurants across the region, it might seem like the fast-food chain rarely closes locations. But that’s what happened recently to the Chick-fil-A at Great Lakes Mall. The food court restaurant opened in January 1989, serving its famous chicken sandwiches...
Roman Frayman, Holocaust survivor and speaker, dead at 84
Roman Frayman, a Holocaust survivor and frequent community speaker, died on Jan. 8. He was 84. A longtime Beachwood resident, Frayman was known to be outspoken about his experiences during World War II – speaking to synagogues, schools and various community groups often. Born in Sosnowiec, Poland, on March 16, 1938, to Aron and Bertha Frayman, he was just under 6 months old when the Nazis invaded Poland. In 1941, his family was rounded up and taken to a ghetto in nearby Shrodula. His younger brother, Chaim, was born there, and six months later, the family was transferred to a labor camp. There, his brother disappeared, never to be seen again.
‘An aura of sadness’: Community struggles to cope after third student killed near a Cleveland school this year
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Classes at John Adams College and Career Academy had just ended Tuesday when multiple shots rang out. An 18-year-old student, Pierre McCoy, was killed as he waited for the bus just steps away from the school entrance. Dozens of students saw their classmate murdered, and they...
YI Hotpot now open in Solon
YI Hotpot & Sushi & Barbecue recently opened at 33361 Aurora Road in Solon. The restaurant offers various types of sushi and sashimi, appetizers, soups and salads, sushi rolls and hand rolls, butter fried rice, special rolls and a sushi bar. The restaurant also offers an all you can eat option.
