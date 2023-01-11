Read full article on original website
KFVS12
Illinois Sheriffs refuse to enforce Illinois assault weapons ban
KFVS12
Person of interest identified in Perry County, Mo, School threat
KFVS12
More money to be focused on roads in Sikeston
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - More than a million dollars is set aside to fix roads and drainage in Sikeston, Mo. The city council voted on the issue at their latest meeting on Monday, January 9. According to the city’s website, these funds will cover fixing intersections, industrial roads, and residential...
wpsdlocal6.com
Two threats in three days: Missouri school district reportedly closed until further notice as authorities investigate calls
PERRYVILLE, MO — Perry County School District 32 closed all campuses to staff, students, and visitors Friday, SunTimes News reported, after receiving two threats in three days. SunTimes reports that a telephone threat forced the closure of Perryville High School and Perry County Middle School Wednesday morning. The news...
KFVS12
Some southern Ill. sheriffs at odds with Gov. Pritzker over state’s new gun law
SOUTHERN Ill. (KFVS) - Some southern Illinois sheriffs are at odds with Governor JB Pritzker over the state’s new gun law. On Wednesday afternoon, January 11, sheriffs in Massac and Jefferson County took to social media to call the Protect Illinois Communities Act unconstitutional. The legislation signed by the...
KFVS12
Two dead in Kennett fire
kbsi23.com
New Missouri law bans homeless from sleeping on state-owned property
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI)- The homeless community is now facing another challenge in the new year. A new Missouri law signed last June went into effect on January 1. The law makes it illegal for displaced persons to sleep or camp on state owned land, including bridges and over passes.
wpsdlocal6.com
Paducah City Commission pushes to make changes to public comments policy for commission meetings
PADUCAH — The city of Paducah could soon change its rules on how the public provides commentary at meetings. On Tuesday, the newly elected Paducah City Commission's first meeting of 2023 took place at West Kentucky and Community Technical College's Crounse Hall. The proposed ordinance would ease some of...
KFVS12
Man wanted for shooting in Scott County
KFVS12
Police ID person of interest in threats made to Perryville High School
PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Officials have identified a person of interest in threats made toward the Perryville High School. According to Perryville Police Chief Direk Hunt, they have identified a person of interest; however, it’s an ongoing investigation and they won’t release any other information. Law enforcement and...
westkentuckystar.com
Search warrant nets Paducah men on drug charges
A search warrant executed on a home in Paducah nets two men on drug charges. McCracken County Sheriff's detectives searched a home on Northview Drive on Thursday. During the search, they allegedly found crack cocaine and marijuana, plus various items of drug paraphernalia. Two men were arrested including the resident,...
wpsdlocal6.com
Beshear appoints Princeton woman, Paducah man to state advisory board
FRANKFORT, KY — Gov. Andy Beshear appointed the executive director of an economic development nonprofit based in Marion, Kentucky to the Water Transportation Advisory Board. Amanda Davenport of Princeton is involved with the Lake Barkley Partnership, which works with businesses and organizations in Caldwell, Crittenden, Livingston and Lyon Counties. Her term ends Dec. 27, 2026.
KFVS12
Update: Suspect caught - Thursday night shooting near Benton, Mo.
kbsi23.com
Cape Girardeau police ask for help identifying 2 people after property damage
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Cape Girardeau police ask for the public’s help finding two people in regards to property damage. Anyone recognizes the individuals in the video is asked to contact the Cape Girardeau Police Department at 573-335-6621. The anonymous tip line is 573-339-6313. Text “CAPEPD” to...
KFVS12
Suspect sought in Thursday night shooting near Benton, Mo
KFVS12
‘Juveniles need to know this is a serious game’: Williamson Co. sheriff speaks after series of drive-by shootings
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Five people face charges in connection with a series of drive-by shootings in southern Ill. One of those suspects is a juvenile charged with unlawful use of a weapon. Williamson County Sheriff Jeff Diederich said juveniles who are unlawfully using firearms isn’t just a local issue,...
KFVS12
Some Carbondale residents worried about uptick in gun violence in one neighborhood; police chief responds
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Residents in the central part of Carbondale say the number of shootings in their neighborhoods are getting out of hand. They are asking police to do more. The Arbor Neighborhood District, which sits north of the SIU campus, has scores of shots fired incidents. According to...
KFVS12
School threat investigation Perry County Mo.
The price of eggs continues to effect people in the Heartland. The SIU Men’s basketball team knocked off first place Indiana State 69-61 Wednesday night in Terre Haute. Building biographical exhibits and historic preservation | Heartland Heritage 1/11/23. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Today we're discussing how and why...
KFVS12
Illinois man, Jevon Elliott, sentenced for assaulting officers
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - An Illinois man has been sentenced on multiple charges of aggravated battery to police officers. Joseph A. Cervantez, Jackson County State’s Attorney, announced that Jevon Elliott, 46, was sentenced for two separate cases after a contested sentencing hearing held on January 6. Elliott will serve a nine year sentence followed by a four year sentence in the Illinois Department of Corrections.
