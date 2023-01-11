ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palmdale, CA

Antelope Valley Press

Bulldogs hold off Hawks

PALMDALE — The Highland girls basketball team had mixed emotions about its 42-41 Golden League victory on Thursday night at Knight High. The Bulldogs dominated at times and remained undefeated and in first place in the Golden League, improving to 15-6 overall and 8-0 in league to start the second half of league play.
PALMDALE, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Lobos soccer tops AV, pulls into tie for 1st

LITTLEROCK — The Littlerock boys soccer team followed up Wednesday’s big win over Quartz Hill with a 4-0 over Antelope Valley, Friday, to begin the second half of Golden League play. The Lobos (8-1-2, 6-1-1 GL) are now tied for first with Quartz Hill in the lead standings...
LITTLEROCK, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Royals, Falcons play to 1-1 draw in Golden League

PALMDALE — The Golden League boys soccer match between Quartz Hill and Palmdale on Friday night was an intense, physical match for all 80 minutes and several minutes of extra time. Both teams walked, or limped away, disappointed as they finished in a 1-1 tie at Palmdale High School.
PALMDALE, CA
Antelope Valley Press

No. 7 UCLA dominates Utah, 68-49

LOS ANGELES — UCLA is showing off different ways to win while the seventh-ranked Bruins pile up victories. Tyger Campbell scored 17 points and Adem Bona added 15 in a 68-49 victory over Utah on Thursday night for the Bruins’ 12th consecutive victory.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Pioneers roll to victory over Pacific Union

LANCASTER — It didn’t take the University of Antelope Valley men’s basketball team long to get rolling against visiting Pacific Union College. And once it got rolling, it never stopped.
LANCASTER, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Paraclete falls to SPXSMA in OT

LANCASTER — You could feel the energy, the electricity in the building. It had not only the feeling of a playoff game but a championship game at that.
LANCASTER, CA
Antelope Valley Press

AVC eyes grant for housing construction

LANCASTER — Antelope Valley Community College District administrators hope to secure an approximately $60.68 million Affordable Student Housing Grant from the state to fund the cost of construction for a proposed student housing project that could house up to 300 students. AV College’s Board of Trustees voted 4-1, on...
LANCASTER, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Auditions open Jan. 28

Cedar Street Theatre will hold open auditions for “Something Rotten,” on Jan. 28, at the MewBarn, 42524 23rd St. West, Lancaster. Session times are from 4:30 to 6 p.m. and from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Auditions are open to actors 16 and older.
LANCASTER, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Forbes due to speak at AV EDGE business summit

LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley Economic Development & Growth Enterprise (AV EDGE) will host their annual 2023 Spring Business Summit presented by Antelope Valley Transit Authority from 7 a.m. to noon, on Feb. 24, at the AV Fair & Event Center. This year’s keynote speaker is business entrepreneur, award-winning...
LANCASTER, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Bass goal: ‘Reclaim’ streets with encampment plan

LOS ANGELES — Mayor Karen Bass held an event in Venice, Friday, touting what she described as the early success of a program intended to bring people living in encampments into housing. Bass appeared with Councilwoman Traci Park at The Rose Venice, a restaurant near some longstanding, large encampments...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Antelope Valley Press

PWD will continue emergency aid plan

PALMDALE — The Palmdale Water District Board of Directors, on Monday, extended an agreement to provide aid during emergencies to the smaller mutual water agencies in the Valley. The District is already part of a similar agreement, approved, in August 2021, among the members of the Antelope Valley State...
PALMDALE, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Cal City to hire firm for cannabis regulations

CALIFORNIA CITY — Having been unable to hire in-house personnel to ensure the city’s cannabis businesses are complying with regulations regarding permits, record-keeping and paying taxes, the City Council agreed to hire an outside consulting firm for the job on a temporary basis. The California City Fire Department...
CALIFORNIA CITY, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Boy’s mom: ‘I could feel his fingers slipping’ away

LOS ANGELES — Lindsy Doan didn’t think the water flowing over the creek crossing on San Marcos Road was deeper than normal when she tried navigating it in her SUV while driving her 5-year-old son to school. But the creek, swollen with rain from California’s epic winter storms,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Cal City names Smith its new mayor pro tem

CALIFORNIA CITY — After a discussion continued from the last meeting and a split vote, the City Council, on Tuesday, named newly elected Councilmember Ron Smith as mayor pro tem. The mayor pro tem conducts the Council’s meetings in the mayor’s absence.
CALIFORNIA CITY, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Mental health staff boost

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved the Department of Mental Health’s request to hire 32 full-time professionals who will provide a full range of mental health services at the new Antelope Valley Child and Family Mental Health Center. Supervisor Kathryn Barger shared her perspective on how children...
Antelope Valley Press

City sharpens resolution on homeless issue

PALMDALE — On its second try, the Palmdale City Council further refined the wording of a resolution stating opposition to outside areas sending unhoused populations to the city, but did not vote on a final version of it. Instead, the Council agreed to language and asked staff to bring...
PALMDALE, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Firefighter’s family can proceed with claims

CHATSWORTH — The widow and children of a Los Angeles County Fire Department engineer shot to death by a colleague at the Agua Dulce station, in 2021, can move forward with most of their lawsuit against the county, needing only to shore up their civil rights claim, a judge has ruled.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Council approves spending to finish citation program

LANCASTER —The Lancaster City Council unanimously approved an additional expenditure of approximately $72,997 for attorney Ronald Chatters III to complete implementation of the city’s Administrative Citation Program and cover remaining invoices. Chatters began working with city staff, last August, to assist with creating policies and procedures for the...
LANCASTER, CA
Antelope Valley Press

County: 2,600 more virus cases

LOS ANGELES — More than 2,600 new COVID-19 infections were reported in Los Angeles County, Wednesday, along with 30 new virus-related deaths. The number of COVID-positive patients in county hospitals rose slightly to 1,128, as of Wednesday, up from 1,101, on Tuesday, according to state figures. Of those patients, 139 were being treated in intensive care units, up from 136, the previous day.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

