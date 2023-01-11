PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale is accepting applications for Planning Commissioner positions in all Districts. Applicants must reside in District 1, 2, 3, 4, or 5 and have the ability and willingness to attend the regular meeting of the Planning Commission, which is held on the second Thursday of each month at 7 p.m. in the Palmdale City Council Chamber, located at 38300 Sierra Highway, Suite B.

PALMDALE, CA ・ 17 HOURS AGO