Antelope Valley Press
AVC eyes grant for housing construction
LANCASTER — Antelope Valley Community College District administrators hope to secure an approximately $60.68 million Affordable Student Housing Grant from the state to fund the cost of construction for a proposed student housing project that could house up to 300 students. AV College’s Board of Trustees voted 4-1, on...
Antelope Valley Press
Paraclete falls to SPXSMA in OT
LANCASTER — You could feel the energy, the electricity in the building. It had not only the feeling of a playoff game but a championship game at that.
La Mesa Junior High Student Allegedly Overdoses
A La Mesa Junior High School student experienced a medical emergency that was reported — erroneously — as an overdose on Friday afternoon. Emergency responders from the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to La Mesa Junior High School on the 26000 block of May Way at 11:51 a.m. Friday, according to Kaitlyn Aldana, spokesperson ...
Antelope Valley Press
Auditions open Jan. 28
Cedar Street Theatre will hold open auditions for “Something Rotten,” on Jan. 28, at the MewBarn, 42524 23rd St. West, Lancaster. Session times are from 4:30 to 6 p.m. and from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Auditions are open to actors 16 and older.
Antelope Valley Press
Honoring MLK and role in activism
LANCASTER — The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr would have turned 94 years old, on Sunday. While the nation will celebrate the civil rights leader’s legacy of social justice, on Monday, students from the Antelope Valley Union High School District will honor King on his birthday with a daylong event that concludes with the student-produced “Justice Sunday” show at the Lancaster Performing Arts Center.
foxla.com
These Southern California elementary schools rank among state's most distinguished in 2023
LOS ANGELES - Several schools across Southern California ranked among the state's most distinguished elementary schools in 2023, according to State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond. The California Distinguished School list assessed more than 350 elementary schools statewide based on indicators included on the California School Dashboard such as...
theavtimes.com
Palmdale seeking applicants for planning commission
PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale is accepting applications for Planning Commissioner positions in all Districts. Applicants must reside in District 1, 2, 3, 4, or 5 and have the ability and willingness to attend the regular meeting of the Planning Commission, which is held on the second Thursday of each month at 7 p.m. in the Palmdale City Council Chamber, located at 38300 Sierra Highway, Suite B.
coloradoboulevard.net
Altadena’s Early Black Entrepreneur
El Prieto Canyon, just above Altadena proper, was the home of Robert Owens who, born into slavery in 1806, became the wealthiest Black man in Los Angeles County later in life. With little accessible information about Robert Owens and Altadena’s popular El Prieto Canyon, Erik Hillard, a local outdoorsman and trail builder, was inspired to find out more about the man after whom the treasured canyon was named.
coloradoboulevard.net
Confusion at Pasadena City Hall: Who Is This “Deputy Mayor”?
In a December 31, 2022, press release Lisa Derderian, the Pasadena Public Information Officer listed the guests in Mayor Victor Gordo’s Rose Parade “1907 autocar bus.”. There was one odd title for field representative Vannia De La Cuba. She was referred to as “…Vannia De La Cuba who is the deputy to the Mayor …”
theeastsiderla.com
Boyle Heights teen back on track and back in class at Garfield High
Boyle Heights -- Not showing up to school had long been a problem for 15-year-old Yordi Luna. The Garfield High sophomore was considered chronically absent in ninth grade. But through intervention from his school, district staff and even a visit from the superintendent, he’s back on track. “I kind...
Antelope Valley Press
Council approves spending to finish citation program
LANCASTER —The Lancaster City Council unanimously approved an additional expenditure of approximately $72,997 for attorney Ronald Chatters III to complete implementation of the city’s Administrative Citation Program and cover remaining invoices. Chatters began working with city staff, last August, to assist with creating policies and procedures for the...
LA Mayor Karen Bass administration clears large Venice encampment, houses 92 homeless
In her first 100 days, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass is dealing with the homeless crisis straight on. She was out there when crews started clearing encampments in Venice.
Antelope Valley Press
City sharpens resolution on homeless issue
PALMDALE — On its second try, the Palmdale City Council further refined the wording of a resolution stating opposition to outside areas sending unhoused populations to the city, but did not vote on a final version of it. Instead, the Council agreed to language and asked staff to bring...
KTLA.com
Teen overdoses at LAUSD school in Tarzana
A 17-year-old high school student reportedly overdosed on drugs in Tarzana Friday morning. The OD was reported at 9:09 a.m. in the 18600 block of Erwin Street, according to the Los Angeles Police and Fire departments. That address corresponds with the Sherman Oaks Center for Enriched Studies, a Los Angeles...
2urbangirls.com
Inglewood police chief hospitalized in ICU
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (2UrbanGirls)- Inglewood Mayor James Butts sent out a late-night email on Jan. 12 alerting staff that Police Chief Mark Fronterotta has been hospitalized. “Chief of Police Mark Fronterotta has been hospitalized for a serious condition of unknown origin or causation,” wrote Butts. “He is in ICU and can’t receive calls or visitors at this time.”
acwa.com
Two Local Schools Benefit From RWD’s Water Bottle Filling Stations
ROWLAND HEIGHTS – It was out with old and in with the new at Yorbita Elementary School in La Puente and Telesis Academy of Science and Math in West Covina, where Rowland Water District (RWD) replaced drinking fountains with water bottle filling stations over winter break. The upgrade is...
Antelope Valley Press
PWD will continue emergency aid plan
PALMDALE — The Palmdale Water District Board of Directors, on Monday, extended an agreement to provide aid during emergencies to the smaller mutual water agencies in the Valley. The District is already part of a similar agreement, approved, in August 2021, among the members of the Antelope Valley State...
Antelope Valley Press
Cal City to hire firm for cannabis regulations
CALIFORNIA CITY — Having been unable to hire in-house personnel to ensure the city’s cannabis businesses are complying with regulations regarding permits, record-keeping and paying taxes, the City Council agreed to hire an outside consulting firm for the job on a temporary basis. The California City Fire Department...
2urbangirls.com
Half dozen cars found stripped, dumped in Compton canal
COMPTON, Calif. – Compton residents report finding a half dozen cars dumped in a canal in Compton. “Cars are stripped then dumped in this canal,” said the resident who refused to be identified. “There are six of them stretching from Home Depot to Greenleaf.”. The resident reports...
Antelope Valley Press
Palmdale Council makes no change to meeting time
PALMDALE — After lengthy debate, the City Council decided to keep the date and time of its monthly meetings the same, but unanimously agreed to remove the requirement to provide separate public notice of every ordinance change as a public hearing. The dual-purpose ordinance proposed, on Wednesday, recommended changing...
