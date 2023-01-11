‘Single’s Inferno 2’: Why Jin-young Would’ve Voted for Se-jeong for Best First Impression

The Netflix’s Single’s Inferno 2 cast has the tough job of making the best first impression on other singles during their very first moments on the show. Kim Jin-young wasn’t there for the first day , but he gave a surprising answer on who he would’ve received his vote.

Park Se-jeong had a strong start on ‘Single’s Inferno 2’

Park Se-jeong entered the inferno wearing a lime green set, which made her stand out from the other women. She wanted to meet someone as hot as she was and saw her eyes, body, and playfulness as her strong assets.

She let it be known that she lifts weights up to four times every week and plays tennis twice a week. The althetic model said her man has to be her type, which is monolid and has a pretty smile.

Se-jeong said she rarely fails at getting the man she wants. The man she wanted to go to paradise with was Jo Yoong-jae because he took care of her when she got a splinter. She had tough competition because Lee So-e was also interested in him. But he picked Choi Seo-eun for his first paradise date.

Jin-young says Se-jeong made the best first impression on ‘Single’s Inferno 2’

The men and women of Single’s Inferno 2 watched the season separately in a YouTube video. Jin-young wasn’t there on the first day, but he revealed who he thinks made the best first impression based on the episode.

“I think I would’ve voted for Se-jeong,” he said. “Because I had to decide on the first impression.” He then said, “I would’ve received all the votes. That’s what I was thinking from start to end. ‘Everyone’s into me.”

The YouTuber laughed. “It probably wasn’t true,” he continued. “I participated with confidence.” Shin Dong-woo told him it was cool, but he had different perspective. “I was just delusional,” Jin-young said.

There might be some truth to what Jin-young said since many women were interested in him after his dramatic first impression. But why did nothing happen between him and Se-jeong?

Jin-young and Se-jeong didn’t connect

Jin-young prior to ‘Single’s Inferno’ Season 2 finale | via Netflix

Jin-young’s answer is a little surprising, given what happened during the season. The newcomer talked to multiple women and was very popular in the inferno. But he made it clear that it only takes three seconds to feel sparks when he sees a woman.

His intro is similar to Se-jeong because they both talked about their fitness routines. Jin-young said he works out five times a week doing weight training and high-intensity training.

He picked Shin Seul-ki and Choi Seo-eun after he won the three-way tug-o-war competition based on that. The trio got to have a nice meal together to get to know each other.

Jin-young was constantly going to paradise after that, so he wouldn’t have much time to get to know Se-jeong. It’s too bad he wasn’t part of the original cast. Maybe things would’ve played out differently if he had.