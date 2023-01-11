Class of 2024 Long Island Lutheran (N.Y.) guard V.J. Edgecombe has received an offer from Division I Seton Hall Pirates Men’s basketball program, today VerbalCommits.com and Andrew Slater Tweeted. Additionally, the 6-foot-5 Bahamas native holds offers from D1 St. John’s, Mississippi State, Georgia Tech and College of Charleston, per...

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO