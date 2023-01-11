ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

LI Lutheran’s VJ Edgecombe Picks Up 5th D1 Hoops Offer

Class of 2024 Long Island Lutheran (N.Y.) guard V.J. Edgecombe has received an offer from Division I Seton Hall Pirates Men’s basketball program, today VerbalCommits.com and Andrew Slater Tweeted. Additionally, the 6-foot-5 Bahamas native holds offers from D1 St. John’s, Mississippi State, Georgia Tech and College of Charleston, per...
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ
Patrick Washington of North Babylon HS Commits to D3 Drew Hoops

North Babylon High School (Long Island) senior guard Patrick Washington today has verbally committed to play basketball at Division III Drew University (N.J.), Zero Gravity, a premier high school hoops exposure circuit, Tweeted. Washington also plays travel hoops for Long Island’s Boys 2 Men. The Rangers are 8-6 overall...
NORTH BABYLON, NY

