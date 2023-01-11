Read full article on original website
Big educator issues on tap at the West Virginia State Capitol this session
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Education is once again going to be a big focus in this year’s West Virginia Legislative Session. This comes as no surprise, as these are recurring themes every year at the State Capitol. When teachers went on strike in 2018 and 2019 in West Virginia, it eventually led to a 5% […]
3 more West Virginia schools to receive therapy dogs
West Virginia First Lady Cathy Justice announced on Thursday that schools in three different counties will receive therapy dogs in 2023.
West Virginia teacher who wears high-heels auditions for Survivor
MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — “My name is Jesus Marin, 44, from West Virginia….and I’m not your normal teacher.” Senor Jesus Marin teaches Spanish at John Marshall High School in Glen Dale, West Virginia. For the past 20 years, students in Marshall County have benefited from his enthusiastic and colorful classroom style. He is well […]
West Virginia governor requests five counties be added to business zone program
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WCHS) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced Thursday that he has petitioned for five counties to be added to the state’s Historically Underutilized Business Zone program. The governor has asked that Boone, Clay, Hampshire, Monroe and Preston counties be added to the state’s existing HUBZones,...
Gov. Justice announces petition for the designation of Boone, Clay, Hampshire, Monroe, and Preston Counties as HUBZones
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) — Gov. Justice announced that he has petitioned for Boone, Clay, Hampshire, Monroe, and Preston Counties to be Governor-designated HUBZones. The Historically Underutilized Business Zone (HUBZone) program gives participating small businesses access to exclusive federal contracting opportunities and preferential price evaluations when bidding on at-large federal contracts. West Virginia is one of the first ten states to petition for expanding access to this program through Governor-designated HUBZones.
Three Harrison County schools added to the West Virginia Communities in Schools program
CHARLESTON, WV — Three Harrison County schools have bren added to the West Virginia Communities In Schools (CIS) program. Nutter Fort Primary School, Nutter Fort Intermediate School and the Norwood Elementary School will be apart of the program that forges community partnerships and brings resources into schools to help remove barriers to student learning with a goal of keeping all students in school and ultimately graduating.
What is West Virginia’s favorite fast-food restaurant?
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Ronald McDonald is loving this study. The Mountain State’s favorite fast-food restaurant is McDonald’s, according to a study by BetSperts. The study says that Starbucks and Chick-fil-A are West Virginia’s second and third favorite fast-food restaurants. McDonald’s is also the favorite in 21 other states. Which includes the Tri-State area. Starbucks […]
Coronavirus Active Case Trends: north central West Virginia recap for January 13
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – 12 News is producing a weekly look at the trends in active coronavirus cases in north central West Virginia. This recap is released on Fridays, and it shows how the number of active cases has changed from the previous Friday. For the purposes of this report, these recaps will focus on Barbour, […]
Seventeen more COVID-19-related deaths reported in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Seventeen more coronavirus-related deaths were reported Friday in West Virginia. The state Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed the following latest deaths in a news release:. a 91-year-old woman from Wayne County. a 90-year-old woman from Raleigh County. an 80-year-old woman from Harrison County.
Largest cadet class in 30 years join state police
INSTITUTE, W.Va. — The largest cadet class in 30 years graduated from the West Virginia State Police Academy Friday morning. The 71st Cadet Class, made up of 54 men and 5 women, were officially sworn in during a ceremony held at West Virginia State University. This is the first...
West Virginia offering money to Veterans that move back to Mountain State
During his State of The State Address on Wednesday, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced a new program that would give Veterans that served in the military money to move back to West Virginia. The program is called the ‘Welcome Home Program.’ Gov. Justice said the program doesn’t have much money, ‘ I think $500,000 and […]
Mpox Education Program Targets LGBTQ Residents in Rural Appalachia
The Community Education Group in West Virginia will use two $50,000 grants they were awarded recently to address Mpox, formerly known as monkeypox, in LGBTQ residents across 13 states in Appalachia. This fall, the Community Education Group received a $50,000 grant from Gilead Sciences and a $50,000 grant from ViiV...
Fentanyl organizations shut down by indictments, 21 West Virginians federally indicted
MARTINSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Two drug trafficking organizations with ties to West Virginia have been dismantled by separate federal indictments, officials said. The two Baltimore-based organizations supplied large amounts of fentanyl to West Virginia and caused at least two deaths, according to United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld. They were dismantled...
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice proposes 50% personal income tax reduction
During his 2023 State of the State Address, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice (R) said he is proposing a 50% personal income tax reduction.
West Virginia Mountaineer Heritage Season now underway
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A unique seasons that gives hunters an opportunity to target big game is now underway. West Virginia’s four-day Mountaineer Heritage Season for deer, bear and turkey opened on Thursday and runs through Sunday, Jan. 15. The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources said the...
Bill to legalize weed in West Virginia has been introduced
A new bill introduced in the West Virginia Legislature proposes the legalization of marijuana statewide.
NCWV teacher, aide receive awards during state ceremony
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The 2023 West Virginia Teacher of the Year Amber Nichols and West Virginia Service Personnel of the Year Jessica Grose received awards on Tuesday during a ceremony at the State Capitol Complex. Amber Nichols is a kindergarten teacher at Eastwood Elementary School in Morgantown. She is...
Two bills relating to state land use by the Division of Natural Resources pass in West Virginia Senate
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The West Virginia State Senate voted unanimously to pass two bills relating to the use of lands managed by the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources. Senate Bill 161, authorizing the DNR to manage and dispose of property, would allow the director of the DNR to...
USDA grant applications available for rural West Virginia development
The U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development is accepting applications for projects that help support the economic development of rural West Virginia.
34 indicted in out-of-state drug ring trafficking fentanyl, heroin into WV
MARTINSBURG, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Federal indictments unveiled on Wednesday have dismantled a pair of drug trafficking organizations based in Baltimore which have been supplying large amounts of fentanyl to West Virginia and have caused at least two deaths. As reported by the Hampshire County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday, 34...
