ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia teacher who wears high-heels auditions for Survivor

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — “My name is Jesus Marin, 44, from West Virginia….and I’m not your normal teacher.” Senor Jesus Marin teaches Spanish at John Marshall High School in Glen Dale, West Virginia. For the past 20 years, students in Marshall County have benefited from his enthusiastic and colorful classroom style. He is well […]
GLEN DALE, WV
Lootpress

Gov. Justice announces petition for the designation of Boone, Clay, Hampshire, Monroe, and Preston Counties as HUBZones

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) — Gov. Justice announced that he has petitioned for Boone, Clay, Hampshire, Monroe, and Preston Counties to be Governor-designated HUBZones. The Historically Underutilized Business Zone (HUBZone) program gives participating small businesses access to exclusive federal contracting opportunities and preferential price evaluations when bidding on at-large federal contracts. West Virginia is one of the first ten states to petition for expanding access to this program through Governor-designated HUBZones.
MONROE COUNTY, WV
wajr.com

Three Harrison County schools added to the West Virginia Communities in Schools program

CHARLESTON, WV — Three Harrison County schools have bren added to the West Virginia Communities In Schools (CIS) program. Nutter Fort Primary School, Nutter Fort Intermediate School and the Norwood Elementary School will be apart of the program that forges community partnerships and brings resources into schools to help remove barriers to student learning with a goal of keeping all students in school and ultimately graduating.
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

What is West Virginia’s favorite fast-food restaurant?

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Ronald McDonald is loving this study. The Mountain State’s favorite fast-food restaurant is McDonald’s, according to a study by BetSperts. The study says that Starbucks and Chick-fil-A are West Virginia’s second and third favorite fast-food restaurants. McDonald’s is also the favorite in 21 other states. Which includes the Tri-State area. Starbucks […]
GEORGIA STATE
wchstv.com

Seventeen more COVID-19-related deaths reported in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Seventeen more coronavirus-related deaths were reported Friday in West Virginia. The state Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed the following latest deaths in a news release:. a 91-year-old woman from Wayne County. a 90-year-old woman from Raleigh County. an 80-year-old woman from Harrison County.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
wchsnetwork.com

Largest cadet class in 30 years join state police

INSTITUTE, W.Va. — The largest cadet class in 30 years graduated from the West Virginia State Police Academy Friday morning. The 71st Cadet Class, made up of 54 men and 5 women, were officially sworn in during a ceremony held at West Virginia State University. This is the first...
INSTITUTE, WV
WDTV

West Virginia Mountaineer Heritage Season now underway

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A unique seasons that gives hunters an opportunity to target big game is now underway. West Virginia’s four-day Mountaineer Heritage Season for deer, bear and turkey opened on Thursday and runs through Sunday, Jan. 15. The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources said the...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WDTV

NCWV teacher, aide receive awards during state ceremony

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The 2023 West Virginia Teacher of the Year Amber Nichols and West Virginia Service Personnel of the Year Jessica Grose received awards on Tuesday during a ceremony at the State Capitol Complex. Amber Nichols is a kindergarten teacher at Eastwood Elementary School in Morgantown. She is...
MORGANTOWN, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy