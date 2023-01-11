ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

5 things to know for Jan. 13: Severe weather, Biden, Taxes, Food, Lisa Marie Presley

The US government has received more than 350 new reports of “unidentified aerial phenomenon,” commonly known as UFOs, since March of 2021. According to the Pentagon, about half of the reports have been preliminarily identified as “balloons or balloon-entities,” while a handful of others have been attributed to drones, birds, weather events, or debris like plastic bags. The remaining 171 reported UFO sightings, on the other hand, continue to be unexplained by the US government.
US rolls out tool for Afghans in US to reunify with family members

The US State Department rolled out a tool for Afghans in the US under parolee status to begin the process of reunifying with their family members on Thursday, a State Department spokesperson told CNN. During the US withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021 many Afghans fled the country on evacuation flights,...
US hostage envoy quietly traveled to Venezuela to see detained Americans

The US State Department’s top official for hostage and detainee issues quietly traveled to Venezuela last month as efforts to bring home Americans wrongfully detained there continue. Roger Carstens, the special presidential envoy for hostage affairs, visited the Venezuelan capital of Caracas shortly before Christmas, a US official and...
House Democrats urge Biden not to ‘provide shelter’ to Bolsonaro

Dozens of House Democrats on Thursday urged US President Joe Biden not to “provide shelter” for former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro in the wake of an attack on Brazil’s democratic institutions that echoed the January 6 attacks on the US Capitol. In their letter, the lawmakers called...
Smoking is back in the Capitol under new House Republican majority

The Republicans are back in control in the US House of Representatives, and that means members are once again allowed to smoke inside the building. The Republican majority has made the rule change despite the fact that smoking indoors is banned in Washington, DC and generally considered to have negative effects on people’s health. The House and Senate are federal property, governed by rules largely left up to House and Senate leadership. Washington, D.C., law bans smoking in all indoor spaces, but it does not apply to the private offices of members of Congress, never has.— Patricia Zengerle (@ReutersZengerle)...
Japanese prime minister’s visit highlights cornerstone of Biden foreign policy

As President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida met privately in Tokyo last year, Biden delivered a message that was as strategic as it was genuine. US support for a more assertive defense and security posture from Japan was understood, but Biden made clear that if there was anything he could offer to bolster — or provide cover for — that effort, it should be considered on the table.
Biden’s whirlwind final days as vice president had aides scrambling to close his White House office

The early days of 2017 were a whirlwind for Vice President Joe Biden: swearing in a new Congress, a surprise Medal of Freedom, a speech at Davos and one final trip to Ukraine. Partly to wrap up his policy portfolios, partly to tout his accomplishments, and partly to occupy himself following the death of his son a year earlier, Biden thrust himself into work in a final sprint to mark what then appeared to be the end of a four-decade run at the highest levels of government.
UK condemns Iran’s execution of dual British-Iranian citizen Alireza Akbari

A dual British-Iranian citizen was hanged by Iran on charges of espionage and corruption, a state-affiliated media outlet reported Saturday, the latest in a string of executions carried out by a regime grappling with unprecedented protests across the country. The Iranian official, Alireza Akbari, was executed for crimes including “corruption...
Inside 5 days of a White House determined to maintain business as usual

A White House facing the first full day of a special counsel investigation sought to maintain a business-as-usual attitude, highlighting what has become a central objective amid an uncertain and potentially perilous new reality. President Joe Biden welcomed Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio to the White House, making good on...
White House Covid-19 Response Team’s chief science officer to retire

Dr. David Kessler, chief science officer for the White House Covid-19 Response Team, is retiring, according to a statement from the US Department of Health and Human Services. “For decades, Dr. Kessler has worked tirelessly to address our nation’s most challenging public health issues, and his work during the COVID-19 pandemic has been no different,” HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra said in the statement Friday.
Concerns over Santos’ backstory were known prior to the election

Concerns over Rep. George Santos‘ backstory became louder over the summer and into the fall campaign season, and issues surrounding the recently elected Republican congressman from New York had not been a secret, a GOP source told CNN on Friday. When it became clearer that Santos had a chance...
Russia claims its forces have taken Soledar after weeks of fierce fighting

Russia said Friday its forces have taken the town of Soledar in eastern Ukraine following weeks of fierce fighting, in what would be Moscow’s first significant victory in months. Ukraine’s armed forces have denied Moscow’s claim. Serhiy Cherevaty, a spokesman for the Eastern Group of the Armed Forces of...
Treasury secretary warns US could default on its debt as soon as June

The Treasury Department said Friday the US could default on its debt as soon as June, setting up one of the first major battles on Capitol Hill after Republicans took control of the House. The US will reach the debt limit on January 19 and then “extraordinary measures” will need...

