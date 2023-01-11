Read full article on original website
5 things to know for Jan. 13: Severe weather, Biden, Taxes, Food, Lisa Marie Presley
The US government has received more than 350 new reports of "unidentified aerial phenomenon," commonly known as UFOs, since March of 2021. According to the Pentagon, about half of the reports have been preliminarily identified as "balloons or balloon-entities," while a handful of others have been attributed to drones, birds, weather events, or debris like plastic bags. The remaining 171 reported UFO sightings, on the other hand, continue to be unexplained by the US government.
Russia tried to claim months ago it destroyed American-made armored vehicles that the US didn't even offer Ukraine until last week
Russia has been caught repeatedly fabricating kills and victories in its war in Ukraine, which so far has not gone the way Putin planned.
Tourists in exotic tropical destinations victimized by crime, travel mishap horror stories in 2022
A long list of tourists vacationing in tropical destinations saw their trips turn into horror stories in 2022 as some resort cities across the world faced travel advisory warnings.
Royal Navy frigate shadows Russian warship as it sails towards UK loaded with ‘unstoppable’ 7,000mph hypersonic missiles
A ROYAL Navy warships intercepted a Russian warship carrying Putin's new "unstoppable" 7,000mph hypersonic missiles. HMS Portland tracked the guided missile frigate Admiral Gorshkov as it sailed close to the UK in the North Sea. The Type-23 frigate shadowed Vladimir Putin's warship that set sail with much fanfare for a...
Powerful 7.6 Magnitude Earthquake Rattles Indonesia; Tremor Felt in Northern Australia
A 7.6 magnitude earthquake occurred in the Banda Sea, Indonesia, as reported on the early morning of Tuesday, January 10, causing powerful seismic waves in some provinces of Indonesia and a part of northern Australia. There were no immediate reports of fatalities but the tremor cause the injury of at...
All flights in US grounded as planes turn back to airports, tracker shows
Planes in the US turned back to airports as all flights across the country were grounded due to a Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) computer glitch on Wednesday, 11 January, tracker footage from Flightradar24 shows.In a Twitter post, the FAA said it was working to restore its Notice to Air Missions System.“We are performing final validation checks and reloading the system now,” the statement read.Flight tracking website Flight Aware showed that over 400 flights were delayed within, into, or out of the country at 5.31 am ET (10:31am GMT).Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Air India passenger who peed on woman during flight was 'incoherent', says witnessTop Cuba spy Ana Belén Montes released after 20 years in US prisonBritish mother calls for change after six-year-old shoots teacher
Hawaii's Mahana Papakōlea Rare Green Sand Beach Desecrated By Off The Grid Residents and Tourists
Mahana Papakōlea Green Sand Beach, Naalehu, HawaiiPhoto byPhoto By Paul Blessington On UnsplashonUnsplash. Ka Lae (meaning 'The Point') South Point Complex, Mahana Papakōlea (meaning 'warm golden plover flats) Beach, situated at the mouth of a 49,000 year old volcanic eruption’s cinder cone located on the biggest Hawaiian Island Hawai’i, is one of only four green-sand beaches in the world and a United States National Historic Landmark. Formed by ancient lava flows from the volcano Pu’u Mahana, meaning ‘warm hill’ and Mauna Loa, meaning ‘long mountain’, volcano. Including Mahana Papakōlea Beach, Talofofo Beach in Guam and Ecuador’s Punta Cormorant Beach’s lush green olivine sandy shores were formed by volcanic eruptions but Lake Hornindalsvatnet, the deepest lake in Europe’s, shore is located in northern Norway, filled with green mineral deposits, formed by glacial movements thousands of years ago. Green-sand beaches are not easily washed away by rain or ocean waves because they contain heavy green silicate crystalline particles called olivine or peridot.
Vladimir Putin Exhibits Bizarre Behavior With His Hands During Televised Appearance As Talk Of His Demise
Russian President Vladimir Putin displayed bizarre behavior during a televised military meeting, which added fuel to the fire of rumors that alleged the Kremlin leader is close to death with a terminal illness, RadarOnline.com has learned. During the appearance, where the Kremlin leader met with Russian army officials, Putin, 70, lashed out at a government official and was seen repeatedly rubbing the back of his hand, in what appeared to be a move to protect a clear visual of the area where he was once rumored to have "track marks." In the video clip, the 70-year-old president lost his...
US flights grounded because engineer accidentally 'replaced one file with another': Official
NEW YORK — With the Federal Aviation Administration's Notice To all Air Missions, or NOTAM, system back up and running, staffing remains high and systems monitoring is at an urgently high level this morning, a senior official told ABC News Thursday. Computer traffic on the NOTAM system is at...
Maluku earthquake: why do some ocean earthquakes cause tsunamis while others don't?
We live on an active planet, one whose surface is constantly in motion, although imperceptibly to us most of the time. Until an earthquake occurs. This morning, just such an event happened in the seas north of the Indonesian Archipelago, where a strong (magnitude 7.6 on the Richter scale) earthquake shook the region and was felt as far afield as Darwin in Australia. The Bureau of Meteorology advises there is no tsunami warning for Australia, while some parts of Indonesia are in watch and wait mode. But what determines if a tsunami will occur? Grinding rocks Only 70 years ago, it was considered our...
Hundreds of sharks caught up in feeding frenzy seen from plane off southern Australia
A mysterious area of churning ocean seen off South Australia proved to be a shark feeding frenzy on closer inspection. Multiple photos of the vortex were posted on Instagram by Australian photographer and blogger Luke Stevens, who reports it happened 9 miles off the nation’s southern coast. “Seen an...
Juliane Koepcke was the only survivor of a plane crash who fell 3km and was alone for 11 days in the Amazon jungle.
Juliane Koepcke was 17 when she survived a plane crash and fell 3km to the earth. Juliane and her mother were on a flight from Lima, Peru, to Pucallpa on December 24, 1971, when the plane was struck by lightning.
Indonesia issues tsunami warning after 7.9-magnitude earthquake
Indonesian officials issued a tsunami warning in the country early Tuesday morning local time, just minutes after the country was shaken by a 7.9 earthquake. The earthquake hit around 12:47 a.m. local time and was centered in the Banda Sea, about 229 miles northeast of East Timor. The earthquake was felt as far away as Australia, although officials say there is no threat of tsunami there at this time.
Sweden finds the largest rare earth deposit in Europe. It could help cut dependence on China
Swedish mining company LKAB says it has found Europe's largest deposit of rare earth oxides in the country's north, a discovery that could reduce the continent's reliance on China for the critical resource. Rare earth minerals play a key role in generating clean energy and producing electric vehicles and consumer...
Boeing 737 Max 8 takes off in China for the first time since 2019
A Boeing 737 Max 8 took off in China on Friday, for the first time since the government grounded all 737 Max 8 planes in 2019, according to the flight tracking website, Flightradar24. In March 2019, Chinese aviation authorities instructed airlines in the country to ground all their Boeing 737...
Foreign Buyers Are Descending on Turkey’s Idyllic Coastal Town Kas
The seaside town of Kas in Turkey’s Antalya province has an alluring coastal location, romantic Mediterranean looks and a history dating back to the 6th century B.C. The serene resort town is set along a wide bay and the Çukurbag (or Kas) peninsula, facing turquoise waters and the small Greek island of Meis (or Kastellorizo). Its property market has two distinct parts: the old town and the peninsula. The former has a mix of traditional houses and apartments while the latter has luxury modern villas.
