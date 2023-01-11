ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

WHSV

The Little Grill returning under familiar ownership

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - One of Harrisonburg’s most beloved restaurants is making a return. The Little Grill which has been closed since September will be reopening under familiar new ownership as Melaine and Ron Copeland have purchased the restaurant from its worker-owned collective. “We consider it a treasure I...
HARRISONBURG, VA
cntraveler.com

Retracing the History of Freetown Through the Life and Legacy of Edna Lewis

I knew I didn’t have space in my carry-on suitcase for The Taste of Country Cooking, the 1976 cookbook and memoir by the late Southern chef Edna Lewis. But hell if a piece of her wasn’t coming with me to her native Orange, Virginia, where I spent a few days last fall trodding the paths and feasting on the dishes that helped shape the Grand Dame of Southern Cooking.
ORANGE, VA
fredericksburg.today

Community Services Board to temporarily close the Sunshine Lady House

Community Services Board to temporarily close the Sunshine Lady House. Rappahannock Area Community Services Board has announced the temporary closing of its residential crisis stabilization program. Significant staffing shortages have impacted the program’s ability to safely treat individuals experiencing acute mental health crises. The Sunshine Lady House for Mental...
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
cbs19news

Barbershop opens its doors to be a safe place

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- With a spike in shootings around the area, some organizations are looking to comfort Charlottesville residents who may be worried their community is becoming unsafe, including a local business. The 100 Black Men of Central Virginia, a mentoring program for young African-American boys, and the...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WHSV

13 cats found dead in Fishersville home

FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - 13 cats were found dead in a home in Fishersville Tuesday, according to the Augusta County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office. Hannah Harris, Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney, said animal control received a tip from someone who was concerned about the animals inside the home. Upon investigating,...
FISHERSVILLE, VA
WHSV

Lifelong county resident named Broadway’s assistant town manager

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A year ago, lifelong Rockingham County resident Cari Orebaugh joined the Town of Broadway staff as the director for marketing and development. Now, Orebaugh has been promoted to Assistant town manager, and town manager Kyle O’Brien says there were many reasons she was a good fit for the role.
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

UVA alumna appears on 'Shark Tank'

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- "I'll make you an offer" are the words every entrepreneur wants to hear when they go on ABC’s hit show Shark Tank. And one University of Virginia alumna did hear those words when she pitched her bridesmaid dress business to the sharks. “I got...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Bicyclist dies following late-night crash on Ivy Road

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department is investigating a fatal crash involving a bicyclist that occurred late Thursday night. According to a release, the crash occurred around 10:55 p.m. on the 2100 block of Ivy Road. The bicyclist was heading east on Ivy Road near Alderman Road...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
wina.com

Six puppies left out in the cold in Louisa County

Tags: abandoned animals, abandoned puppies, Louisa County Sheriff's Office.
wsvaonline.com

Local store not on the cut list

Bed Bath & Beyond confirmed Tuesday that it is closing more stores as it considers filing for bankruptcy protection. The good news is that the Harrisonburg location on Burgess Road is not one of the stores on the cut list. If you remember last August, the retailer announced it would...
HARRISONBURG, VA
The MadRapp Recorder

Legendary Madison educator and coach dies

A Madison County legend died this week. Word spread on social media Tuesday that longtime Madison educator and legendary coach William Harrison "Billy” Mitchell had died on Monday. His son, Billy, said Wednesday night, that his father learned he had cancer around Thanksgiving, 2021, just weeks before his former students and athletes held a celebration in the Madison County High School auditorium after the school board had named the Mountaineers’ baseball field in his honor. "He told family when he learned about the cancer but asked, we not tell anyone,” Billy said Wednesday night. Young Billy also said the ballfield ceremony "picked up his spirits with a lot of positive energy” and...
MADISON COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

SUV barrels through crosswalk, narrowly misses crossing guard and student

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- It's the law to stop at a school crossing but on Friday morning, one driver did not. It wasn’t the first time an accident, or almost accident, has happened at the intersection of East High and Hazel streets, and crossing guard Kevin Cox said that without city intervention, it wouldn’t be the last.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Virginia Business

Fredericksburg medical building sells for $6.85M

Building leased to Rappahannock Women’s Health Center and Labcorp. A medical office building in Fredericksburg sold for $6.85 million, Charlotte, North Carolina-based outpatient health care real estate firm Flagship Healthcare Properties LLC announced Wednesday. Built in 2007, the 16,483-square-foot medical office building is located at 1071 Care Way, adjacent...
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
NBC12

Hanover Public Schools’ Teacher of the Year ‘gives his heart and soul to his students’

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) -A social studies teacher at Hanover High School is this year’s Teacher of the Year for Hanover County Public Schools. Brian Letourneau has taught in HCPS for all 22 years of his instructional career, teaching Advanced Placement U.S. History, International Baccalaureate History of the Americas I, World History I and II, Virginia and U.S. History and U.S. Government.
HANOVER COUNTY, VA
theriver953.com

Plane missing from Winchester is found in Rockingham Co.

Rockingham County Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson confirmed that a missing plane from Winchester has been located in the Union Springs area of the Shenandoah Valley. According to flight radar the plane left Winchester airport around 6:20 Jan. 11. Reports indicate that contact with the plane was lost around 7:00 p.m. Rockingham...
WINCHESTER, VA
WSET

Cat tested positive for rabies virus: Central Shenandoah Health District

STAUNTON, Va. (WSET) — The Central Shenandoah Health District is notifying the public of a rabid stray cat found on the James Madison University campus on December 17, 2022. The cat was brought to the Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA prior to being euthanized and tested positive for rabies on December 22, according to the Central Shenandoah Health District.
STAUNTON, VA

