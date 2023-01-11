Read full article on original website
Bustle
Matteo Berrettini & Ajla Tomljanovic Split Shortly After Filming Break Point
When No. 1 seed Novak Djokovic was barred from participating in the 2022 Australian Open, Italy’s rising tennis star Matteo Berrettini had an opportunity to take the top spot. Filmed throughout the January 2022 Grand Slam tournament, Netflix’s Break Point highlights the pressure put on him and his then-girlfriend, fellow tennis pro, Ajla Tomljanović, who was also competing for Australia. “We obviously understand each other, especially in a sport that’s so tough,” Berrettini explained in the Netflix docuseries. “You don’t have your family, your friends around you. I think it’s so important.”
Australian Open draw: Rafael Nadal begins title defense with tough test in opening round
Defending champion Rafael Nadal will face English youngster Jack Draper in the opening round of the Australian Open in a bid to retain his 2022 crown and extend his grand slam tally.
tennismajors.com
Hobart International 1: Cocciaretto moves into semi-finals, defeating seed No6 Pera
Italian Elisabetta Cocciaretto edged out American Bernarda Pera, the No 6 seed, 5-7, 7-6 (8), 6-4 to reach the semi-finals of the Hobart International 1 at the Domain Tennis Centre on Thursday. Cocciaretto, ranked No 67, will play the winner of the match between Ukrainian Anhelina Kalinina, the No 5...
tennismajors.com
WTA Hobart International: Lauren Davis to meet Anna Blinkova in semis
American qualifier Lauren Davis advanced to the semi-finals of the WTA Hobart International by defeating Chinese lucky loser Xinyu Wang 6-3, 6-3 at the Domain Tennis Centre on Thursday. Davis, ranked No 84, will face Russian qualifier Anna Blinkova for a place in the final. Ahead of her win today,...
tennisuptodate.com
2023 Australian Open WTA Draw confirmed including Swiatek, Jabeur, Pegula, Raducanu, Fernandez, Gauff
The draw is officially confirmed for the 2023 Australian Open on the WTA side of the draw which will take place between 16 and 29 January. Emma Raducanu could face Coco Gauff in the second round in Melbourne if she can get past Tamara Korpatsch in one of the main eye catching draws.
Ajla Tomljanovic pulls out of Australian Open with injury, as Ash Barty launches mentor role
Australian women’s No 1 Ajla Tomljanovic has been forced out of the Australian Open with a lingering knee injury. Tomljanovic previously pulled out of the United Cup and Adelaide International and has now confirmed she has been unable to recover in time to contest her home grand slam. The...
tennismajors.com
WTA Adelaide International: Kudermetova saves five match points to beat Australian Open finalist Collins
Russian Veronika Kudermetova, the No 6 seed, defeated Australian Open finalist American Danielle Collins, the No 10 seed, 4-6, 7-6 (5), 6-1 to reach the semi-finals of the WTA Adelaide International at the Memorial Drive Tennis Park on Thursday. Kudermetova, ranked No 9, will face the winner of the match...
Djokovic receives warm welcome in Melbourne return
MELBOURNE, Australia — (AP) — Novak Djokovic received a warm and enthusiastic welcome in his return to Melbourne during an exhibition match against Nick Kyrgios on Friday. Djokovic’s visa for entering Australia was revoked and he was deported ahead of last year’s Australian Open because he was not vaccinated against COVID-19. He still hasn’t gotten the shots, but the country’s coronavirus rules have been relaxed.
tennismajors.com
Djokovic, Nadal in opposite halves of the Australian Open men’s draw
Top seed and defending champion Rafael Nadal and nine-time champion Novak Djokovic have been drawn in opposite halves of the men’s singles event of the 2023 Australian Open as tournament organizers released the draw on Thursday in Melbourne. Nadal won the tournament 12 months ago coming back from two-sets-to-love...
tennismajors.com
Badosa and Tomljanovic pull out of Australian Open
The women’s singles draw at the Australian Open saw two big names pull out on Saturday – former world No 2 Paula Badosa and local favourite Ajla Tomljanovic. As a result of their withdrawals, Leolia Jeanjean and Laura Pigossi, two players who lost in the final round of qualifying, move into the main draw as lucky losers.
Australian Open order of play: Day 1 schedule including Rafael Nadal vs Jack Draper
Rafael Nadal begins his Australian Open title defence on Monday and resumes a battle with Novak Djokovic to finish their careers with the most men’s grand slam titles.The Spaniard edged ahead of the Serbian last year and currently has 22 in total, but Djokovic is the favourite to triumph after a feast of tennis across the next fortnight.Djokovic has been given a warm welcome in Melbourne having arrived in Australia unvaccinated 12 months ago and the nine-times Australian Open champion has put the scandal behind him and will hope to make it a stunning 10 to kick off the...
tennismajors.com
Adelaide International 2: Kasatkina advances to last four, defeating Kvitova
Russian Daria Kasatkina, the No 5 seed, reached the last four of the Adelaide International 2 by beating Czech Petra Kvitova, the No 12 seed, 6-3, 7-6 (3) at the Memorial Drive Tennis Park on Thursday night. Kasatkina, ranked No 8, will face the winner of the match between Brazilian...
tennismajors.com
Auckland Open: Gasquet gets walkover, advances to 33rd career final
Frenchman Richard Gasquet moved into the final of the Auckland Open after countryman Constant Lestienne withdrew before their semi-final at the ASB Tennis Centre on Friday. Gasquet, ranked No 67, will play second seed Cameron Norrie next. The Brit scored his sixth win in a row this eyar with a straight sets victory over American Jenson Brooksby in the first semi-final of the day.
Sporting News
Top-ranked local hope Ajla Tomljanovic withdraws from Australian Open
Top-ranked local hope Ajla Tomljanovic has withdrawn from the Australian Open. The 29-year-old has been struggling with a knee issue in recent months, and despite her best efforts, has been unable to recover in time for the first grand slam of 2023. The world No.35 missed out on representing Australia...
Tennis-Swiatek the favourite as Melbourne Park set for new champion
MELBOURNE, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Iga Swiatek is the strong favourite to land her fourth Grand Slam title at the Australian Open, but the picture is considerably less clear if the world number one fails to live up to her top seeding.
tennisuptodate.com
Daria Kasatkina battles past Petra Kvitova to advance to Adelaide 2 semifinals
World No.8 Daria Kasatkina was forced to produce some of her best tennis on Thursday at the Adelaide International II, fighting past Petra Kvitova to reach the semifinals. Kasatkina was efficient in her 6-3 7-6(3) victory over the two-time Grand Slam champion, relying on her consistent placement to wear out the former World No.2. Furthermore, Kasatkina applied pressure to a weak second serve by her opponent, winning 8 out of 9 of those points as she escaped with the opening set.
tennismajors.com
Hobart International: Cocciaretto beats Kenin to reach first WTA final
Italy’s Elisabetta Cocciaretto advanced to the first WTA level final of her career at the Hobart International by beating former Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin 7-5, 4-6, 6-1 at the Domain Tennis Centre on Friday. Cocciaretto, ranked No 67, will face the winner of the second semi-final between Russian...
Tennis-Stosur to retire after Australian Open
Jan 14 (Reuters) - Former U.S. Open champion Sam Stosur on Saturday said she will retire from the sport following this month's Australian Open, 21 years after her first appearance at Melbourne Park.
Porterville Recorder
