Student, family advocates disturbed over bill on disruptive school behavior
House Bill 1461 calls for a uniform system of discipline for disruptive student behavior.
Virginia education advocate: Classroom violence threat has teachers scared
The leader of the Commonwealth's largest teacher organization says teachers in Virginia scared to come to work, because of the threat of violence in their classroom.
arlnow.com
Morning Poll: No more snow days?
Some potentially unwelcome news if you’re a K-12 student in Virginia: some in the legislature want to effectively end snow days. A new bill could mean the end of snow days for Virginia public schools. Currently, during severe weather conditions, schools have the option to switch to remote learning....
NBC 29 News
Virginia to set more staffing standards for nursing homes
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, more than 4,000 people in Virginia living in nursing homes have died from the virus. At this time, cases are still up, but deaths from the virus are not. Debbi Taylor is Virginia’s AARP state legislative specialist. She says...
Washington Examiner
Virginia's impressive new path on education
Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R-VA) was elected with a mandate to increase excellence and reduce ideology in public education . He had to overhaul the history and social studies standards inherited from his Democratic predecessor, Ralph Northam, and direct his Department of Education to create "best in nation" standards. Less because...
Three interesting bills of the week: declawing cats, antidepressants and the UDC
Hundreds of bills are filed for General Assembly consideration each year. In this occasional series, the Mercury will take a look at a few of the proposals that might not otherwise make headlines during the whirlwind legislative session. House Bill 2162: Eliminating tax exemptions for the United Daughters of the Confederacy This legislation, from House […] The post Three interesting bills of the week: declawing cats, antidepressants and the UDC appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
UVA has repeatedly failed to pay its graduate students on time — and no one at the university can figure out why
Over winter break, the University of Virginia failed to pay somewhere between 60 and 120 of its graduate students on time — and no one at the university is giving details about why it happened. When graduate students realized their stipends were late in December, the UVA branch of...
Bill introduced to mandate Virginia teacher pay above national average
A Virginia delegate has proposed legislation that would mandate that teachers in Virginia are paid at or above the national average -- which in practice would mean a pay raise for most across the commonwealth.
Virginia legislator wants to remove minimum standards for homeschooling
A new proposal from a Virginia delegate would roll back standards for homeschooling in the state, eliminating minimum qualifications and educational standards.
Power to enforce health rules on landlords advances in new Virginia House bill
A proposal to expand localities' power to enforce health and safety standards against landlords passed its first hurdle Thursday, winning support from both tenants' advocates and industry groups.
Washington Examiner
Virginia AG Jason Miyares blasts 'woke racism' in Fairfax County Public Schools
Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares (R) blasted Fairfax County Public Schools Tuesday for what he called "woke racism" the day after he expanded an investigation into Thomas Jefferson High School to the whole school district. "At the end of the day, we want to demand excellence and we want our...
WDBJ7.com
Inflation, end of pandemic relief bring concerns about food insecurity in southwest Virginia
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - “The most recent survey showed that about 20% of the individuals who responded didn’t have access to sufficient food at some time during the past year,” said Sarah Misyak, a research assistant professor in the department of Human Nutrition, Foods and Exercise at Virginia Tech.
WDBJ7.com
SNAP benefits set to return to pre-pandemic levels in March for Virginians
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Since 2020, close to half a million households in Virginia participating in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) have had a monthly boost to help navigate the pandemic. But that all comes to a close at the end of February. Starting in March, families will see their accounts filled to pre-pandemic levels.
Virginia bill would allow police chiefs to impose curfews
A Republican is proposing to allow Virginia localities to authorize law enforcement chiefs to set curfews during civil unrest when there is "a clear and present danger," with violators facing up to a year in jail.
Virginia Democrats respond to Youngkin’s State of the Commonwealth address
Virginia Democrats are responding to Gov. Glenn Youngkin's second State of the Commonwealth address.
CDC Map: Masks recommended for 65 Va. localities, much of Metro Richmond
Masking is recommended for 65 localities in Virginia, including much of Metro Richmond, according to this week's updated CDC COVID Community Levels.
cardinalnews.org
Youngkin nixed Virginia bid for Ford battery plant because of Chinese concerns; more . . .
Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside:. Gov. Glenn Youngkin halted Virginia’s efforts to recruit Ford battery plant out of fears it would be operated by Chinese company. — Virginia Mercury. Does an election denier now oversee Roanoke’s elections? —...
Virginia has a plan to help healthcare workers feel more supported and valued
Virginia is the first state in the country to implement a statewide initiative to support the emotional and mental wellbeing of healthcare workers.
Mortgage relief due to COVID-19? Check out the Virginia Mortgage Relief Program
HAMPTON, Va. — Virginians who have struggled to meet their mortgage payments throughout the COVID-19 pandemic could get up to $50,000 in federal funding. The funding assistance is available through the Virginia Mortgage Relief Program. “I think when COVID hit, lots of people lost their jobs and their mortgage...
Greene County: Collier owes commonwealth over $187.75M in fines and penalties for illegal landfill
Greene County residents, especially those living in the neighborhood of 994 Carpenters Mill Road in Ruckersville, can let out a sigh of relief following Monday’s decree by Circuit Court Judge Claude V. Worrell Jr. regarding a six-plus-year civil suit brought by Virginia DEQ against Kenneth R. Collier Jr. At Monday’s hearing in the Stanardsville courtroom the judge ordered Collier pay a $250,000 civil penalty for the unpermitted landfill operation on the 41.82-acre parcel. That’s on top of daily fines that have now accumulated to $187,492,500 the judge assessed on August 9, 2021 when he declared summary judgement for DEQ based on his findings that Collier abused the Virginia Waste Management Act...
