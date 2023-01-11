ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayette County, GA

Newnan Times-Herald

Newnan Fire Department selected for anti-cancer incentive

Cancer is the No. 1 cause of death for firefighters, but an incentive program is giving the Newnan Fire Department some extra protection. Local Government Risk Management Services recently selected NFD for its Firefighter Cancer Awareness Incentive Program. The program provides up to $5,000 in reimbursement for the purchase of...
NEWNAN, GA
WMAZ

National Weather Service confirms EF-3 tornado struck Griffin

GRIFFIN, Ga. — The National Weather Service office in Peachtree City has confirmed at least 4 tornadoes from Thursday evenings storms thus far, one of which is an EF-3 that struck the northside of Griffin. The other three confirmed so far have been rated EF-2s. EF-2: Troup County. The...
GRIFFIN, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Here’s the latest on Georgia school closures due to severe weather

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - School districts across Georgia are changing schedules due to severe weather on Thursday afternoon. According to our Atlanta News First Weather Team, the center of a strong storm system passes north of North Georgia Thursday afternoon and evening, sending widespread rain and a few severe thunderstorms across the area.
GEORGIA STATE
Newnan Times-Herald

Newnan DDA examines costs for trash services

Members of the Newnan Downtown Development Authority were talking trash at their meeting on Wednesday — or rather how to pay for getting rid of it. For the past five plus years the city has been paying a portion of the cost of trash pickup for downtown, said Abigail Strickland, Main Street manager.
NEWNAN, GA
henrycountytimes.com

State legislators issue statement in wake of tornado and severe storms

State Representatives David Knight (R-Griffin), Karen Mathiak (R-Griffin), Lauren Daniel (R-Locust Grove) and State Senator Marty Harbin (R-Tyrone) are working with state and local officials, including the Georgia Emergency Management Agency and Homeland Security (GEMA/HS), to assess damages and mobilize clean-up efforts following a tornado and severe storms in Henry and Spalding counties. These legislators issued the following joint statement:
SPALDING COUNTY, GA
11Alive

'Grabbed my wife, threw her down' | Residents recall moment storm hit LaGrange

LAGRANGE, Ga. — As the storm roared east from Alabama and into Georgia Thursday, it took aim at LaGrange and Troup County. Dozens of homes were damaged or destroyed. One neighborhood took a direct hit– just south and east of downtown LaGrange--the Lexington Park / Baldwin Park subdivision. Homes were torn and blown apart, and much of what’s left of them was scattered across the yards and streets.
LAGRANGE, GA
11Alive

Tornado that caused severe damage in Griffin was EF-3, weather officials say

GRIFFIN, Ga. — The tornado that hit Spalding County, including the community of Griffin, Ga., has been rated an EF-3, weather officials announced on Friday. The details of the tornado's exact wind speed and path are still being determined, but officials have said that they identified two tracks in the county -- one on the northern side of Griffin and the other in the eastern part of the county.
GRIFFIN, GA
Kristen Walters

Highly-rated grocery store chain opens new location in Georgia

A highly-rated supermarket chain recently opened another new location in Georgia. Read on to learn more. If you've been looking for a new place to get high-quality food items and other household essentials, you may be interested to learn that the grocery store chain Publix just opened their newest Georgia supermarket location at Covington Town Center on Wednesday, January 11, 2023.
COVINGTON, GA

