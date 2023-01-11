ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davis, CA

modernfarmer.com

First Vaccine for Honey Bees Approved by USDA

The US Department of Agriculture has given conditional approval to a vaccine for honey bees, the first such vaccine intended for insects. The vaccine is intended to help honeybees—one species of pollinators at risk of extinction, facing habitat loss and other threats—fight back against American foulbrood, a destructive and deadly disease that can wipe out entire bee colonies. American foulbrood spreads through spores and kills bees when they’re still in a pupal stage, essentially eliminating the bee larvae, turning it dark brown and rotten.
agupdate.com

Team stymied by corn germplasm

A new corn germplasm resource developed by U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Research Service scientists in Wooster, Ohio, is now available to use for breeding commercially grown varieties that can withstand the synergistic viral disease, maize lethal necrosis. First reported in the late 1970s in Kansas and Nebraska, maize...
WOOSTER, OH
natureworldnews.com

Hybrid Rice Strain Could Improve Rice Yields and Help Low-Income Farmers

According to a recent report, hybrid rice strains could help improve rice production and help low-income farmers. Although the process could be difficult, new research said that it managed to succeed in propagating the hybrid strain as clones. Rice serves as a global food. It is an essential part of...
technologynetworks.com

Rice Breeding Breakthrough Could Ease Global Food Crisis

An international team has succeeded in propagating a commercial hybrid rice strain as a clone through seeds with 95 percent efficiency. This could lower the cost of hybrid rice seed, making high-yielding, disease resistant rice strains available to low-income farmers worldwide. The work was published Dec. 27 in Nature Communications.
pv-magazine-usa.com

Sunrise brief: California pulls the plug on rooftop solar

Ultium Cells closes on $2.5 billion DOE loan for three U.S. battery manufacturing plants The battery cell manufacturing company is a joint venture of LG Energy Solution and General Motors. Meta procures 720 MW of solar for southeast data centers from Silicon Ranch Silicon Ranch will build, own, operate and...
CALIFORNIA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Peace Lily Fertilizer: Do You Need It And Other Tips

The beauty of peace lilies is really something to behold! This might surprise you given their fragile appearance, but they are hardy plants that can survive in a range of lighting conditions, including semi-darkness. Even a small bit of carelessness on the part of busy or neglectful indoor gardeners won’t kill peace lilies.
Engadget

US Department of Agriculture approves first-ever vaccine for honeybees

The humble honeybee hasn’t had an easy go of things recently. Between climate change, habitat destruction, pesticide use and attrition from diseases, one of the planet’s most important pollinators has seen its numbers decline dramatically in recent years. All of that bodes poorly for us humans. In the US, honeybees are essential to about one-third of the fruit and produce Americans eat. But the good news is that a solution to one of the problems affecting honeybees is making its way to farmers.
Phys.org

Falling birth rate not due to less desire to have children

While some people are concerned about America's falling birth rate, a new study suggests young people don't need to be convinced to have more children. In fact, young Americans haven't changed the number of children they intend to have in decades. Women born in 1995-1999 wanted to have 2.1 children...
Ars Technica

New imaging finds trigger for massive global warming 56 million years ago

Scientists have scanned a section of the North Atlantic and revealed the remnants of what had been a huge pulse of hot rock that initiated a rapid climate warming event 56 million years ago. The climate event, known as the Paleocene-Eocene Thermal Maximum (PETM), warmed the already-hot climate of the...
BBC

Huge rare earth metals discovery in Arctic Sweden

Europe's largest deposit of rare earths - which are used from mobile phones to missiles - has been found in Sweden. No rare earths are mined in Europe at the moment and a Swedish minister hailed the find as a way of reducing the EU's dependence on China. The discovery...
fullerproject.org

On these women-run Himalayan farms, even climate-resilient crops are failing

When a WhatsApp message flashed up on Renu Oli’s phone offering free millet seeds from the government, her first thought was not the terraced fields near her home that lay empty. Like most people in her village in the Indian Himalayas, Oli has largely abandoned crop farming. Instead, she thought, the seeds might do as fodder for her cow, Radha.
HAWAII STATE
