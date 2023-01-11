Cason Wallace Suffered Back Spasms in South Carolina Defeat

Kentucky basketball hit a new low on Tuesday night, falling 71-68 to South Carolina, a team that entered SEC play winless and No. 268 in the NET Rankings.

It's a loss that firmly plants the Wildcats in no-man's land, bringing the record to 10-6 (1-3 SEC) with no light at the end of the tunnel. The embarrassing loss came with a cost, as well.

After finding themselves in yet-another early deficit, the Wildcats would lose starting guard Cason Wallace in the middle of the first half, as he headed to the locker room with what was labeled a lower-back injury by UK.

He would not return, and coach John Calipari would confirm after the defeat that it was back spasms that kept the freshman out of action for the remainder of the game:

“He had back spasms,” Calipari said. “I just, when I saw him in the locker room. What was up? He said back spasms.”

Calipari would go on to explain that Wallace "has had the issue at times" so it isn't something new that is flaring up. Kentucky Sports Radio's Jack Pilgrim would go on to report that a history of back spasms are the reason why Wallace wears a back brace when he is on the bench.

Wallace scored four points and added an assist in his short run on the court on Tuesday. Calipari did not have an update on his status for Kentucky's upcoming game against No. 5 Tennessee.

The Wildcats were already shorthanded, as forward Jacob Toppin sat out due to a right shoulder injury suffered in the loss at Alabama last Saturday.

As awful as things have gone for UK over the past few weeks, losing Wallace for any amount of time will further drive the dagger through the heart of the Cats' lost season.

