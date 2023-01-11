How to reset your mind for the new year

Research shows a way to ring in the new year is by resetting the mind through making achievable goals. | Julia Nikhinson, Associated Press

Many people view the new year as a time to reset and refocus their mind on goals they want to achieve.

But how does a person reset the mind and actually achieve their goals?

Here are some ways.

Make small steps forward

“Research suggests that we have difficulty maintaining our resolutions because, all too often, the goals we set for ourselves are too large and complicated to achieve,” Glenn Most, Psy.D. and executive director of West Pines Health, said, according to SCL Health .

Michigan State University News reported that the best method for setting and achieving goals is to write them down, make a plan to attain your goals and have at least one trustworthy person to keep you accountable.

The SMART acronym is a great place to start in order to clear one’s mind and set up realistic goals for the new year. Make sure the goals are:

Specific.

Measurable.

Achievable.

Relevant.

Time-bound.

A clean environment is good for the mind

The Deseret News reported that “science has proven it’s not just a personal preference ... or just a satisfying phenomenon. Studies have linked emotions and ability to focus with the objects in our environment.”

Researchers from Princeton University found that when people live in a cluttered or disorganized environment, “the chaos restricts your ability to focus. The clutter also limits your brain’s ability to process information,” according to Stanford University .

The Washington Post reported that starting off with a deep clean and then keeping up with smaller cleaning tasks daily will help to keep your environment neat for longer.

While resetting your space, it is equally important to reset your finances .

A balanced budget helps a lot

Psychology Today reported that researchers have found a link between financial stress and mental stress.

“If there is one thing we learned in 2020, it is just how fragile the system is and the economy is,” investor and financial educator Sahil Bloom told CNBC . “You have to take control of your own finances.”

Studies have found that many people who struggle with their mental health are more likely to be in debt, according to Psychology Today .

Chris Janeway, a certified plan fiduciary adviser and founder and president of Fourth Point Wealth, told U.S. News & World Report that the fear of looking deeply at your financial strategy is often worse than your financial situation itself.

“In my experience, the greatest source of financial stress and anxiety is the fear of the unknown. We’re often terrified of digging into our numbers and finding out bad news,” Janeway said.

ABC affiliate KETV reported that some practical steps to take are to begin paying attention to your spending, savings and investment.

Janeway said, “The reality is, the truth is a liberating thing. More often than not, the fear is worse than the facts of anyone’s situation and once we pin down the facts, we can create the steps to progress forward.”

Curating a list of learning tools to become more educated on spending, investing and building wealth is a great way to take charge of your financial situation and will help to clear your mind.

