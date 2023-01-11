Read full article on original website
NJ convicted car thief accused of stealing $200K Mercedes-Maybach, entering owner’s home
A 20-year-old Newark man already convicted of stealing a car has been hit with a list of charges after prosecutors said he burglarized a Morris Township home and stole a luxury vehicle worth about $200,000. Tysean Ware was arrested on Thursday, after several days of run-ins with police in North...
Cops treated for fentanyl after Camden County, NJ drug bust
Police officers serving a warrant for the possession and manufacturing of drugs had to be treated for exposure to fentanyl on Thursday. Five men were charged and taken into custody at an apartment on Harrison Avenue in Collingswood and a home on Eden Hollow Lane, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay.
Stranger beats 67-year-old woman’s head with brick on NJ boardwalk
ATLANTIC CITY — A man who attacked a woman with a brick wrapped in a T-shirt was arrested at the scene on Friday. Atlantic City police said a passerby stepped in and stopped Samuel Cooper, 43, of Philadelphia, from continuing his attack on the 67-year-old woman. The attack happened...
Your help is needed to find Neptune Township, NJ murder suspects
Your help is being requested by the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office to help investigators find a pair of suspects wanted for a 2019 homicide in Neptune Township. On the night of September 20, 2019, Neptune Township Police responded to the area surrounding R-NU Barbershop on Old Corlies Avenue after a report came in about shots fired around 8:11 pm and two men subsequently arriving in separate vehicles at Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune City who had gunshot wounds.
NJ man admits to stabbing victim in back in ShopRite parking lot
BRICK — A Seaside Heights man has confessed to stabbing another person in a ShopRite parking lot, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer. 35-year-old Michael Stallworth pleaded guilty to aggravated assault on Monday in exchange for up to seven years in state prison. According to Billhimer, Stallworth stabbed...
4 adults charged in knife fight at Sayreville, NJ school
SAYREVILLE — Police arrested four adults who got involved in a beef between students outside the high school on Thursday afternoon. One of the adults was charged with assaulting a teen with a knife. Police said two Sayreville War Memorial High School students got into a "dispute" during the...
‘Wine chiller killer’ gets 45 years for killing her wife in Brick, NJ condo
A 49-year-old Brick woman has been sentenced to 45 years in prison for bludgeoning her wife to death with a wine chiller. Mayra Gavilanez-Alectus received the term in Ocean County Superior Court on Thursday, after previously being convicted of murder by a jury in September. Rebecca Gavilanez-Alectus, a mother of...
3-year-old beaten to death: East Hanover mom says she lied for boyfriend
A New Jersey mother faces decades behind bars for helping her boyfriend escape after he allegedly beat her son to death, and then lying to police about it. Krystal Straw, 29, of East Hanover, pleaded guilty on Thursday to child endangerment, witness tampering, and hampering an investigation, Morristown Green has reported.
Best Spaghetti and Meatballs You Must Try in Toms River, New Jersey
This article is about the best spaghetti and meatballs in Toms River, New Jersey. I do know where the best spaghetti and meatballs are in Little Egg Harbor and that's in my wife's kitchen. April has her own meatball recipes and they are delicious including the mini meatballs she makes for her "Italian Wedding Soup".
Who killed a man outside of a Neptune, NJ barbershop?
Local and county officials still don't know who killed a man outside a Neptune Township barbershop in 2019. The Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office on Wednesday requested the public's help in the murder case, in hopes of bringing closure to the victim's family. A $5,000 reward is being offered by Monmouth County Crime Stoppers for information that leads to the prosecution of any suspect in the case.
Awesome News as Toms River Welcomes Its First Ever Kiddie Academy
I love how we have so many great families here at the Jersey Shore and that we have such a sense of family at the Shore. Our love for our kids is something that helps define children and helps them become great people. Giving our kids a great foundation is so important to children and their development. That's why bringing a great organization like Kiddie Academy to Toms River is a fantastic addition for families in Ocean County.
Exciting New Restaurant Coming To The Shuttered Perkins In Toms River, NJ
This restaurant actually announced it would take over the old Perkins location about a year and a half ago, but we now have a little better timeline of when it will open. We've seen it time and time before but the most recent instance was the opening of the Royal Farms in Brick.
No checks for Jersey City, NJ cops & firefighters due to glitch
JERSEY CITY — City council members demanded answers about a glitch with a new payroll system that left many city workers, especially those in public safety, without their first paycheck of the year. Jersey City council member Daniel Rivera said during Monday's caucus meeting it was "abysmal" that the...
Wow! JCP&L actually owned up to this common NJ failure
Sometimes you have to give credit where credit is due. And in the case of New Jersey electric giant JCP&L, that credit is warranted. Now it should be noted that this particular failure has nothing to do with the brave men and women who work and respond to emergencies. Those on the ground not only have a hard job but a dangerous one at that.
This NJ Barnes and Noble store is moving, while another is closing
A longtime Barnes and Noble store has announced it is changing address this year, while another of the book retailer’s New Jersey stores was closing with hopes of doing the same. The Barnes & Noble Springfield store was first slated for closure last year, but then stayed open longer...
Generations have enjoyed this South Jersey diner that could be demolished
CHERRY HILL — A South Jersey landmark restaurant could soon be demolished and its place? A car wash. According to an application with the township planning board and reported by the Burlington County Times, a New York firm wants to build an automated carwash at the site of the legendary Cherry Hill Diner on Route 38 and Cooper Landing Road.
19th annual Restaurant Week returns to Hudson County, NJ
Hudson County’s annual Winter Restaurant Week returns from January 23 through February 3. It was created in January 2005 and it’s the 19th year the county is taking part in this winter favorite, according to the Hudson County Restaurant Week website. This bi-annual culinary celebration promotes Hudson County...
These 3 New Jersey Towns Are Among the Most Beautiful, Anywhere
We all know how beautiful it is living in Ocean County and the Jersey Shore. These three New Jersey Towns were voted the most beautiful, anywhere. I'll say it again, I love where we live. For us locals, we are spoiled by the beauty and the fun the Jersey Shore...
DEA agents open fire near NJ school during drug bust, man shot
FORT LEE — A man is in the hospital after a shooting involving two Drug Enforcement Administration agents in a school zone on Tuesday afternoon. Shots rang out near the intersection of Lemoine Avenue and Whiteman Street, according to Fort Lee police. The area is less than a block...
BOOM – Earthquake in North Jersey?
No one is quite sure what caused a big "boom" and the ground to shake in North Jersey this week. From Bergen to Sussex County, it was basically described as the same thing: A loud boom or bang followed by a rumble and the ground shaking. That would seem to...
