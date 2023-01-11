Read full article on original website
NJ convicted car thief accused of stealing $200K Mercedes-Maybach, entering owner’s home
A 20-year-old Newark man already convicted of stealing a car has been hit with a list of charges after prosecutors said he burglarized a Morris Township home and stole a luxury vehicle worth about $200,000. Tysean Ware was arrested on Thursday, after several days of run-ins with police in North...
Bayonne Bridge Jumper's Body Recovered: Report
A dead body was pulled from the Kill Van Kull early Friday, Jan. 13 after the individual jumped off of the Bayonne Bridge, Hudson County View reports. Port Authority officials said that the New York Police Department's Habor Patrol recovered the body at about 9:40 a.m., and confirmed that the victim had jumped, the outlet wrote.
2 students hurt after school bus veers off road in Paramus
PARAMUS, N.J. -- Students were hurt when a school bus went off the road in New Jersey on Friday afternoon.It happened on the Garden State Parkway in Paramus.State police say a car traveling northbound changed lanes, causing the mini school bus to veer off the road and run into a ditch.Two students were injured. They were taken to a local hospital and are expected to be OK.The bus driver and four other students on board were not injured.
N.J. state trooper hit by vehicle while investigating Parkway crash
A New Jersey State Police trooper was hospitalized Wednesday night after being struck by a vehicle while investigating a crash on the Garden State Parkway in Ocean County, authorities said. The trooper, whose name was not released, was investigating a 6:40 p.m. crash involving multiple vehicles in the northbound lanes...
wrnjradio.com
Driver charged with DWI after striking utility pole in Morris County
DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A Morris County man has been charged with DWI among other offenses after allegedly hitting a utility pole Wednesday in Denville Township. On Jan. 11, police responded to a motor vehicle crash involving a utility pole on East Main Street (Route 53) in...
wrnjradio.com
Man arrested for residential burglary, auto theft in Morris County
MORRIS TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – An Essex County man was arrested for residential burglary and auto theft in Morris Township, according to Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll. On Jan. 10, at around 3:00 p.m., police received a report of a burglary in progress. Responding officers learned that...
Lodi man in critical condition after being struck by car at the Jersey Shore
TOMS RIVER, NJ – A Lodi man was struck by a car after stepping into the lanes of traffic on Route 37, the major thoroughfare that connects the Garden State Parkway to barrier island on Thursday. Detectives with the Toms River Police Department reported the crash occurred at around 9:30 am in the area of Route 37 and River Drive. “The initial investigation revealed that a 42 male from Lodi NJ stepped into traffic, outside of the crosswalk, and was hit by a vehicle traveling eastbound. There were no signs of impairment on the driver, who remained at the scene,” The post Lodi man in critical condition after being struck by car at the Jersey Shore appeared first on Shore News Network.
Serious Crash Reported On Route 1 Central Jersey
A crash with injuries was reported along Route 1 south in Edison Township, authorities said. The crash occurred at about 3 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 12 south of Parsonage Road, according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation. A center lane of three lanes was closed, 511nj.org reports. CHECK BACK...
Source of mysterious booming sound in Bergen County remains unknown
OAKLAND, N.J. -- Questions are still being asked about the source of a loud noise that was heard across northern New Jersey. Residents reported hearing an earth-shaking boom. But what was it? Michael Mikulich was getting into his car Wednesday afternoon at a strip mall in Oakland when something didn't seem right. "That's when I heard the boom," he said. His service dog was by his side. "She kind of put her ears back and looked at me, like 'Whoa, what was that?'" he said. Barbara Beucler, from Franklin Lakes, said her frightened daughter called her. "She was sitting in a room and she said she heard...
Cops treated for fentanyl after Camden County, NJ drug bust
Police officers serving a warrant for the possession and manufacturing of drugs had to be treated for exposure to fentanyl on Thursday. Five men were charged and taken into custody at an apartment on Harrison Avenue in Collingswood and a home on Eden Hollow Lane, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay.
Stranger beats 67-year-old woman’s head with brick on NJ boardwalk
ATLANTIC CITY — A man who attacked a woman with a brick wrapped in a T-shirt was arrested at the scene on Friday. Atlantic City police said a passerby stepped in and stopped Samuel Cooper, 43, of Philadelphia, from continuing his attack on the 67-year-old woman. The attack happened...
Your help is needed to find Neptune Township, NJ murder suspects
Your help is being requested by the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office to help investigators find a pair of suspects wanted for a 2019 homicide in Neptune Township. On the night of September 20, 2019, Neptune Township Police responded to the area surrounding R-NU Barbershop on Old Corlies Avenue after a report came in about shots fired around 8:11 pm and two men subsequently arriving in separate vehicles at Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune City who had gunshot wounds.
Earthquake? South Jersey Residents Shaken By Loud Rumbling
Residents from Cape May to Gloucester and Ocean counties reported a rumbling sound similar to an earthquake on Friday, Jan. 13.Within the first hour, hundreds of people reported the phenomenon on volcanodiscovery.com.The U.S. Geological Survey reported no signs of seismic activity in New Jersey or …
NJ man admits to stabbing victim in back in ShopRite parking lot
BRICK — A Seaside Heights man has confessed to stabbing another person in a ShopRite parking lot, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer. 35-year-old Michael Stallworth pleaded guilty to aggravated assault on Monday in exchange for up to seven years in state prison. According to Billhimer, Stallworth stabbed...
4 adults charged in knife fight at Sayreville, NJ school
SAYREVILLE — Police arrested four adults who got involved in a beef between students outside the high school on Thursday afternoon. One of the adults was charged with assaulting a teen with a knife. Police said two Sayreville War Memorial High School students got into a "dispute" during the...
Person jumps from Bayonne Bridge, prompting large emergency response, sources say
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A man was pulled from the water after jumping from the Bayonne Bridge on Friday morning, according to sources. The individual was rescued following a search of the waters and taken to an area hospital following the incident, according to preliminary information supplied to a spokeswoman for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information and a source with knowledge of the incident.
3 Hurt, Including Police During Apartment Complex Fire In Hunterdon County: UPDATE
UPDATE: The victim succumbed to his injuries later on Thursday, officials said. He has been identified as David Sloane, a navy veteran and maintenance/administrative worker for the apartment complex.------------------------An unconscious man was airlifted and two police officers were hurt during a …
Damaging Tight Squeeze Brings Hackensack Firefighters
A moving company box truck got boxed in when its driver misjudged the height of the parking garage of a Hackensack office building. City firefighters removed the truck, which had damaged the ceiling of the ground-level garage on Passaic Street at Vanderbeck Place while getting wedged in around 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 12.
3-year-old beaten to death: East Hanover mom says she lied for boyfriend
A New Jersey mother faces decades behind bars for helping her boyfriend escape after he allegedly beat her son to death, and then lying to police about it. Krystal Straw, 29, of East Hanover, pleaded guilty on Thursday to child endangerment, witness tampering, and hampering an investigation, Morristown Green has reported.
Best Spaghetti and Meatballs You Must Try in Toms River, New Jersey
This article is about the best spaghetti and meatballs in Toms River, New Jersey. I do know where the best spaghetti and meatballs are in Little Egg Harbor and that's in my wife's kitchen. April has her own meatball recipes and they are delicious including the mini meatballs she makes for her "Italian Wedding Soup".
