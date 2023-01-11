ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toms River, NJ

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Bayonne Bridge Jumper's Body Recovered: Report

A dead body was pulled from the Kill Van Kull early Friday, Jan. 13 after the individual jumped off of the Bayonne Bridge, Hudson County View reports. Port Authority officials said that the New York Police Department's Habor Patrol recovered the body at about 9:40 a.m., and confirmed that the victim had jumped, the outlet wrote.
BAYONNE, NJ
CBS New York

2 students hurt after school bus veers off road in Paramus

PARAMUS, N.J. -- Students were hurt when a school bus went off the road in New Jersey on Friday afternoon.It happened on the Garden State Parkway in Paramus.State police say a car traveling northbound changed lanes, causing the mini school bus to veer off the road and run into a ditch.Two students were injured. They were taken to a local hospital and are expected to be OK.The bus driver and four other students on board were not injured.
PARAMUS, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Man arrested for residential burglary, auto theft in Morris County

MORRIS TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – An Essex County man was arrested for residential burglary and auto theft in Morris Township, according to Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll. On Jan. 10, at around 3:00 p.m., police received a report of a burglary in progress. Responding officers learned that...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
Shore News Network

Lodi man in critical condition after being struck by car at the Jersey Shore

TOMS RIVER, NJ – A Lodi man was struck by a car after stepping into the lanes of traffic on Route 37, the major thoroughfare that connects the Garden State Parkway to barrier island on Thursday. Detectives with the Toms River Police Department reported the crash occurred at around 9:30 am in the area of Route 37 and River Drive. “The initial investigation revealed that a 42 male from Lodi NJ stepped into traffic, outside of the crosswalk, and was hit by a vehicle traveling eastbound. There were no signs of impairment on the driver, who remained at the scene,” The post Lodi man in critical condition after being struck by car at the Jersey Shore appeared first on Shore News Network.
LODI, NJ
Daily Voice

Serious Crash Reported On Route 1 Central Jersey

A crash with injuries was reported along Route 1 south in Edison Township, authorities said. The crash occurred at about 3 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 12 south of Parsonage Road, according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation. A center lane of three lanes was closed, 511nj.org reports. CHECK BACK...
EDISON, NJ
CBS New York

Source of mysterious booming sound in Bergen County remains unknown

OAKLAND, N.J. -- Questions are still being asked about the source of a loud noise that was heard across northern New Jersey. Residents reported hearing an earth-shaking boom. But what was it? Michael Mikulich was getting into his car Wednesday afternoon at a strip mall in Oakland when something didn't seem right. "That's when I heard the boom," he said. His service dog was by his side. "She kind of put her ears back and looked at me, like 'Whoa, what was that?'" he said. Barbara Beucler, from Franklin Lakes, said her frightened daughter called her. "She was sitting in a room and she said she heard...
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

Your help is needed to find Neptune Township, NJ murder suspects

Your help is being requested by the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office to help investigators find a pair of suspects wanted for a 2019 homicide in Neptune Township. On the night of September 20, 2019, Neptune Township Police responded to the area surrounding R-NU Barbershop on Old Corlies Avenue after a report came in about shots fired around 8:11 pm and two men subsequently arriving in separate vehicles at Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune City who had gunshot wounds.
NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

NJ man admits to stabbing victim in back in ShopRite parking lot

BRICK — A Seaside Heights man has confessed to stabbing another person in a ShopRite parking lot, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer. 35-year-old Michael Stallworth pleaded guilty to aggravated assault on Monday in exchange for up to seven years in state prison. According to Billhimer, Stallworth stabbed...
BRICK, NJ
The Staten Island Advance

Person jumps from Bayonne Bridge, prompting large emergency response, sources say

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A man was pulled from the water after jumping from the Bayonne Bridge on Friday morning, according to sources. The individual was rescued following a search of the waters and taken to an area hospital following the incident, according to preliminary information supplied to a spokeswoman for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information and a source with knowledge of the incident.
BAYONNE, NJ
Daily Voice

Damaging Tight Squeeze Brings Hackensack Firefighters

A moving company box truck got boxed in when its driver misjudged the height of the parking garage of a Hackensack office building. City firefighters removed the truck, which had damaged the ceiling of the ground-level garage on Passaic Street at Vanderbeck Place while getting wedged in around 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 12.
HACKENSACK, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

105.7 The Hawk

Toms River, NJ
18K+
Followers
20K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

105.7 The Hawk plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy