Huobi Global Partners With Solaris to Launch Crypto Debit Card in Europe
Huobi Global, one of the world’s leading virtual asset exchanges, has announced a partnership with Solaris, to deliver a crypto-to-fiat debit card that will enable Huobi users to spend digital assets at the point-of-sale globally. The Visa-approved program will be available to both new and existing users residing in...
Over a quarter (27%) of SMEs are considering switching to a challenger bank in 2023
Fifty-one percent of small to medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are considering switching their main bank or banking facilities provider in 2023, according to Smart Money People, the UK’s dedicated financial services review site. The research conducted amongst 500 senior decision-makers at SMEs from 8-14 December 20221, shows that of this...
Danish neobank raises EUR 12 million to expand business lending and platform development
Kompasbank, the youngest bank in Denmark, raised EUR 12 million in new funding. The SME focused neobank has now raised more than EUR 40 million in capital since receiving the banking licence from the Danish FSA in March 2021. kompasbank, the Danish neobank dedicated to help small and medium-sized businesses,...
Citcon Partners With Klarna to Offer Klarna’s Flexible Payment Solutions Worldwide
Citcon, the leading one-stop service global payment platform in providing in-store, online, and mobile payment solutions, and Klarna, the global leader in the generational shift away from credit cards, announced today an integration and business partnership which will add Klarna as a featured mobile wallet available through Citcon’s omni-channel payment platform. Merchants currently using the Citcon payment gateway can now provide Klarna as a payment option for online purchases and in-store payments using Citcon’s payment capability.
BFC Payments launches an advanced multi-currency travel card
BFC Payments B.S.C. (C), the Fintech arm of BFC Group Holdings W.L.L., has collaborated with M2P Fintech, Asia’s largest API infrastructure company, to launch an advanced multicurrency card, BFC PAY TRAVEL BUDDY that offers international travelers great convenience as it allows for fast top-ups, instant currency conversion, worldwide shopping, dining and lots more. The technology stack for issuing the card is powered by M2P Fintech along with Visa Platinum as the network partner.
Experian Launches CreditLock to Give Brits an Extra Layer of Protection Against Identity Fraud
Experian has today launched CreditLock, a new feature that will enable customers to lock their Experian Credit Report at the touch of a button. The launch comes following data that shows 1 in 4 UK adults have fallen victim to fraud, with 75% of UK adults having been targeted, highlighting the scale of the problem in the UK. 1.
Advanced Payment Solutions (APS) Became Binance’s Channel Partner via Binance Pay
Binance has launched an option for its account holders to pay for goods and services through Advanced Payment Solutions (APS) in Binance Pay. The partnership enables the account holders to pay for goods and services directly from their Binance crypto-accounts in fiat currency. Payments are made without fees. At the...
The Fintech Show: Payments Transformation: How To Make Seamless Payments Systematic
Today we are going to be taking a look at how changes in the payments industry are causing financial institutions to initiate and scale up industry-wide change, the challenge of making seamless payments systematic whilst still having to serve their customers, uninterrupted. Joining us we have:. Roland Brandli and Andreas...
Worldline Partners With Lidio Payment Services to Help International E-commerce Businesses Access Turkish Consumers
Worldline [Euronext: WLN], a global leader in payments services, has announced a strategic partnership with Lidio Payment Services Inc (Lidio), one of Turkey’s leading Fintech companies. The solution will help international e-commerce merchants businesses to enter Turkey’s burgeoning e-commerce market. The Turkish e-commerce market is one of the...
Fast-Growth B2B Payments Company Mondu Secures $13m Series A Extension for Continued International Expansion
B2B payments company Mondu has today announced a $13m Series A extension round led by Valar Ventures alongside FinTech Collective. The new investment follows an impressive first year for Mondu, where the company scaled fast, expanded into new markets and launched more products that simplify the financial lives of businesses.
Five Years On and 60% of Consumers Still Don’t Understand What Open Banking is
Five years on from the launch of Open Banking in the UK1, NTT DATA UK&I has today released new research insights into UK consumers’ understanding of Open Banking. The research revealed the majority of UK citizens (58%) still don’t understand what it is, while data security and trust is still an issue, with just 16% of consumers believing it is completely safe. These statistics reveal that even though Open Banking is rapidly growing in the UK, with neobanks and fintechs becoming established players in recent years, there are still concrete concerns from consumers that prevent it from reaching its full potential.
CryptoUK Appoints Ioana Surpateanu as Non-executive Director
CryptoUK, the trusted voice of the UK crypto industry, has today announced the appointment of Ioana Surpateanu as its new non–executive director (NED). Ms Surpateanu, who has had a distinguished career in senior finance and political roles as well as across the crypto industry, said of her new role: “I’m extremely excited about joining Crypto UK. I will focus on ensuring that UK policymakers and regulators are equipped with the necessary knowledge and tools to allow for a smooth and swift maturing of innovations such as the Open Metaverse, Decentralised Autonomous Organisations, Web3 economies and nextgen DeFi protocols.
payabl. enters its next phase of growth as it joins Visa Direct Preferred Partner Program
Today payabl., the international merchant acquirer that enables businesses to take payments easily, reliably, and securely, announces it has joined the Visa Direct Preferred Partner Program, furthering its relationship with Visa. As a member of the Visa Direct Preferred Partner Program, payabl. will get access to Visa Direct’s tools and resources to boost its rapid growth, including support to launch, sell and grow real-time payment solutions.
Earnix Welcomes New CEO to Lead Next Stage of Global Expansion
Earnix, the market-leading provider of mission-critical cloud-based intelligent real-time, dynamic pricing and rating solutions for insurers and banks, today announced it is appointing insurance and fintech industry veteran, Robin Gilthorpe, as its new Chief Executive Officer effective February 1, 2023. Mr. Gilthorpe will be taking over the helm from Mr. Udi Ziv, who served as the company’s CEO over the past six years.
CoinFund President Appointed to CFTC’s Global Markets Advisory Committee
Today CoinFund, a leading crypto asset manager, announces that President and Managing Partner Chris Perkins, has been appointed as a representative member on the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC)’s Global Markets Advisory Committee (GMAC). CoinFund will be among the first cryptonative financial institutions represented on the GMAC, joining representatives from traditional finance players such as J.P. Morgan, Goldman Sachs, and BlackRock.
Plum Launches ‘Naughty Rule’ to Keep Savings on Track in 2023
Smart money app Plum is today launching the ‘Naughty Rule’, a brand-new feature to help shoppers stash extra money with the app when they spend in 2023. Customers can now set up the ‘Naughty Rule’ to automatically set aside money every time the customer buys something ‘naughty’ from a retailer that they consider a guilty pleasure. Then, whenever the customer spends at the retailer with their linked card, they will also save some money into Plum at the same time.
Dragon Steven Bartlett pledges £100,000 to community lending platform
The community lending platform JustLend has caught the eye of technology entrepreneur and Dragons’ Den celebrity Steven Bartlett. He offered £100,000 for a 10% stake to the start-up’s co-founder Craig Smith in the second episode of the new season of BBC One’s Dragons’ Den, which aired at 8pm on Thursday 12 January.
Detected Closes £2.5m in Financing Round Including a Strategic Investment From Thomson Reuters Ventures
London-based fintech Detected has secured £2.5m in its financing round fundraise, including investment from Thomson Reuters Ventures, Love Ventures and powerful industry angels. KYB (Know Your Business process) is notoriously slow, manual and unfit for purpose. However, Detected creates a detailed and accurate profile of any business in the...
Digital Asset Management Services Provider, Wallex, Joins The Payments Association
Wallex, a leading financial services company, announced an official membership with The Payments Association. Wallex‘s membership in The Payments Association will allow the company to collaborate with other leading companies in the payments space and to stay at the forefront of industry developments and trends, further enhancing their current suite of services for their customers.
Coincover appoints Katharine Wooller as Business Unit Director to conclude year of rapid growth
Today, Coincover – the leading digital asset protection technology company – announces the appointment of Katharine Wooller as Business Unit Director, bolstering the firm’s profile with her extensive expertise. The news concludes a year of tremendous growth for the company, just months after Coincover launched its new staking technology and exclusive partnership with Pranksy®’s NFTboxes®.
