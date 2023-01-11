Video: Michael Jordan Destroyed OJ Mayo After He Trash Talked The GOAT At His Camp

Michael Jordan decided to humble OJ Mayo when he trash talked to him at his camp.

Credit: Credit: cDOT/Youtube

For most fans, Michael Jordan is the greatest basketball player of all time to play in the NBA. Jordan achieved this status after dominating the league for several years during his time with the Chicago Bulls. Evidently, Jordan also won a plethora of accolades.

On top of being the GOAT for most fans, many aspiring athletes consider Michael Jordan as their idol. But there have been times when players have made the mistake of trash talking against MJ .

Back in 2006 after Jordan retired from the NBA, he organized a camp where the then-best high school player in the country, OJ Mayo, was also present. Mayo was only 17 years old at the time and he may be full of talent, he certainly made the mistake of talking to Jordan. As a result, Jordan took it personally and explained how he humbled OJ Mayo.

"You know I’m playing in my camp, against OJ Mayo, he was a top high school kid. Coming out… in front of my camp. He starts this thing, you know, ‘You can’t guard me’, ‘you can’t do this’. You know I got my campers here so I obviously I can’t really go where I want to go because of all my camp. So I stop the camp, send the kids to bed. We go back to playing and he starts his whole thing, 'You can't guard me, you can't do this.' So from this point on, it’s a lesson. And from that point on, it was a lesson. ... You may be the best high school player, but I’m the greatest ever."

That's one way to make sure that OJ Mayo was humbled and never disrespected another great player.

OJ Mayo Confirmed Michael Jordan Humbled Him

Many may think that Michael Jordan was exaggerating the scrimmage between him and OJ Mayo. But the latter confirmed that he trash talked against Jordan and paid a price for it later in an interview.

(Starts at 0:58)

"He said okay, now let me handle my business. And he looked me in my face and said that and I’m like, ‘What you mean?’ So he said I need all the campers, everybody to leave. Let’s clear the gym. ... He said, ‘You better scream for mama’, you know, it’s ‘mama’, ‘mama’. You know he hit the famous fadeaway on me and then he said, ‘Hey young fella, let me tell you something, 'You may be the best high school player in the world, but I’m the greatest ever and don't you ever disrespect a great like that.'"

Considering Michael Jordan is regarded as one of the most competitive players to ever play in the league , a high school kid trash talking to him must have triggered the Chicago Bulls legend. As a result, he made it his mission to teach him a lesson and he certainly did so.

