Read full article on original website
Related
ffnews.com
Earnix Welcomes New CEO to Lead Next Stage of Global Expansion
Earnix, the market-leading provider of mission-critical cloud-based intelligent real-time, dynamic pricing and rating solutions for insurers and banks, today announced it is appointing insurance and fintech industry veteran, Robin Gilthorpe, as its new Chief Executive Officer effective February 1, 2023. Mr. Gilthorpe will be taking over the helm from Mr. Udi Ziv, who served as the company’s CEO over the past six years.
ffnews.com
Utimaco Appoints Hacan Tiwemark as Chief Operating Officer
Utimaco, a leading global provider of IT security solutions, today announces Hacan Tiwemark, a long-serving Solutions and Services professional who has previously served as Utimaco’s Vice President of Professional Service and Solutions, as its new Chief Operating Officer (COO). The appointment comes as Utimaco begins to realize its strategic...
ffnews.com
Digital Asset Management Services Provider, Wallex, Joins The Payments Association
Wallex, a leading financial services company, announced an official membership with The Payments Association. Wallex‘s membership in The Payments Association will allow the company to collaborate with other leading companies in the payments space and to stay at the forefront of industry developments and trends, further enhancing their current suite of services for their customers.
ffnews.com
FinWise Bank Announces Meg Taylor as SVP Chief Accounting Officer
FinWise Bank, a subsidiary of FinWise Bancorp, is pleased to announce that Meg Taylor has been appointed as the Bank’s new Senior Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer. Taylor brings over 30 years of experience in the finance and accounting industries. As Senior Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer,...
ffnews.com
Paytech leader Prommt hits three million payment requests in Europe and eyes further expansion in North America
Prommt, the leading payment request platform, has announced a significant increase in customer adoption by achieving a key milestone over the Christmas period with 3 million payment requests sent to customers across many industry sectors in their home markets within Europe. This success has spurred expansion in other markets and the company is now set to build on their existing customer footprint in North America.
ffnews.com
Ashurst Fintech Legal Labs partners with six new industry leaders for 2023 accelerator programme
Fintech Legal Labs, a business accelerator programme provided by law firm Ashurst, is collaborating with six new industry leaders to enhance the cutting-edge advice delivered to the third cohort of its programme, which supports Fintechs who are advancing to the next stage of their business journeys. Members of the 2023...
ffnews.com
TeamApt Reaches an Annualised Payments Volume of $170 Billion, Rebrands to Moniepoint
TeamApt Incorporated, the leading business banking platform in Nigeria, has adopted the name of its flagship product – Moniepoint, a testament to its success as the all-in-one digital banking solution for businesses across Nigeria. The Moniepoint brand is already an established and trusted name among its customer base in Nigeria and adopting it as the name means one less layer between the brand and the people it intends to serve.
ffnews.com
Plum Launches ‘Naughty Rule’ to Keep Savings on Track in 2023
Smart money app Plum is today launching the ‘Naughty Rule’, a brand-new feature to help shoppers stash extra money with the app when they spend in 2023. Customers can now set up the ‘Naughty Rule’ to automatically set aside money every time the customer buys something ‘naughty’ from a retailer that they consider a guilty pleasure. Then, whenever the customer spends at the retailer with their linked card, they will also save some money into Plum at the same time.
ffnews.com
Fast-Growth B2B Payments Company Mondu Secures $13m Series A Extension for Continued International Expansion
B2B payments company Mondu has today announced a $13m Series A extension round led by Valar Ventures alongside FinTech Collective. The new investment follows an impressive first year for Mondu, where the company scaled fast, expanded into new markets and launched more products that simplify the financial lives of businesses.
ffnews.com
Bold Penguin Expands Customer Success And Operations Leadership Team
Bold Penguin, a leading integrated digital solution platform dedicated to simplifying small commercial insurance, has announced Dan Brown as Vice President of Operations, Agency Partners and Nate Walsh as Vice President of Operations, Exchange. Founded in 2016 for insurance agents and by insurance agents, Bold Penguin is leading the charge...
ffnews.com
The Fintech Show: Payments Transformation: How To Make Seamless Payments Systematic
Today we are going to be taking a look at how changes in the payments industry are causing financial institutions to initiate and scale up industry-wide change, the challenge of making seamless payments systematic whilst still having to serve their customers, uninterrupted. Joining us we have:. Roland Brandli and Andreas...
ffnews.com
Detected Closes £2.5m in Financing Round Including a Strategic Investment From Thomson Reuters Ventures
London-based fintech Detected has secured £2.5m in its financing round fundraise, including investment from Thomson Reuters Ventures, Love Ventures and powerful industry angels. KYB (Know Your Business process) is notoriously slow, manual and unfit for purpose. However, Detected creates a detailed and accurate profile of any business in the...
ffnews.com
Citcon Partners With Klarna to Offer Klarna’s Flexible Payment Solutions Worldwide
Citcon, the leading one-stop service global payment platform in providing in-store, online, and mobile payment solutions, and Klarna, the global leader in the generational shift away from credit cards, announced today an integration and business partnership which will add Klarna as a featured mobile wallet available through Citcon’s omni-channel payment platform. Merchants currently using the Citcon payment gateway can now provide Klarna as a payment option for online purchases and in-store payments using Citcon’s payment capability.
ffnews.com
Danish neobank raises EUR 12 million to expand business lending and platform development
Kompasbank, the youngest bank in Denmark, raised EUR 12 million in new funding. The SME focused neobank has now raised more than EUR 40 million in capital since receiving the banking licence from the Danish FSA in March 2021. kompasbank, the Danish neobank dedicated to help small and medium-sized businesses,...
ffnews.com
Ravi Sharma of UL Solutions on ISO 20022 and SME Liquidity
In this segment of The Paytech Show, the Business Manager of UL Solutions, Ravi Sharma, discusses SMEs and their access to liquidity, and how ISO 20022 can enable instant payments for these businesses. SMEs do not share the same volume of risk as corporates, so their needs cannot be lumped in with theirs – for Sharma, the new standard consolidates the wealth of data surrounding small business needs so that they can access instant payment capabilities.
ffnews.com
Over a Quarter (27%) of SMEs Are Considering Switching to a Challenger Bank in 2023
Fifty-one percent of small to medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are considering switching their main bank or banking facilities provider in 2023, according to Smart Money People, the UK’s dedicated financial services review site. The research conducted amongst 500 senior decision-makers at SMEs from 8-14 December 20221, shows that of this...
ffnews.com
Five Years On and 60% of Consumers Still Don’t Understand What Open Banking is
Five years on from the launch of Open Banking in the UK1, NTT DATA UK&I has today released new research insights into UK consumers’ understanding of Open Banking. The research revealed the majority of UK citizens (58%) still don’t understand what it is, while data security and trust is still an issue, with just 16% of consumers believing it is completely safe. These statistics reveal that even though Open Banking is rapidly growing in the UK, with neobanks and fintechs becoming established players in recent years, there are still concrete concerns from consumers that prevent it from reaching its full potential.
ffnews.com
Insurtech Joyn Insurance Announces $17.7 Million in Series A Funding Led by OMERS Ventures
Insurance technology company Joyn Insurance announced today that it exceeded its fundraising target with a $17.7 million Series A funding round led by OMERS Ventures with participation from Avanta Ventures, ManchesterStory, Cohen Circle, SiriusPoint and several private individual investors. Launched in July 2021, Joyn Insurance integrates insurance, data and technology...
ffnews.com
payabl. enters its next phase of growth as it joins Visa Direct Preferred Partner Program
Today payabl., the international merchant acquirer that enables businesses to take payments easily, reliably, and securely, announces it has joined the Visa Direct Preferred Partner Program, furthering its relationship with Visa. As a member of the Visa Direct Preferred Partner Program, payabl. will get access to Visa Direct’s tools and resources to boost its rapid growth, including support to launch, sell and grow real-time payment solutions.
ffnews.com
Advanced Payment Solutions (APS) Became Binance’s Channel Partner via Binance Pay
Binance has launched an option for its account holders to pay for goods and services through Advanced Payment Solutions (APS) in Binance Pay. The partnership enables the account holders to pay for goods and services directly from their Binance crypto-accounts in fiat currency. Payments are made without fees. At the...
Comments / 0