Five years on from the launch of Open Banking in the UK1, NTT DATA UK&I has today released new research insights into UK consumers’ understanding of Open Banking. The research revealed the majority of UK citizens (58%) still don’t understand what it is, while data security and trust is still an issue, with just 16% of consumers believing it is completely safe. These statistics reveal that even though Open Banking is rapidly growing in the UK, with neobanks and fintechs becoming established players in recent years, there are still concrete concerns from consumers that prevent it from reaching its full potential.

1 DAY AGO