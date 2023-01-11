Read full article on original website
Related
ffnews.com
The Fintech Show: Payments Transformation: How To Make Seamless Payments Systematic
Today we are going to be taking a look at how changes in the payments industry are causing financial institutions to initiate and scale up industry-wide change, the challenge of making seamless payments systematic whilst still having to serve their customers, uninterrupted. Joining us we have:. Roland Brandli and Andreas...
ffnews.com
Danish neobank raises EUR 12 million to expand business lending and platform development
Kompasbank, the youngest bank in Denmark, raised EUR 12 million in new funding. The SME focused neobank has now raised more than EUR 40 million in capital since receiving the banking licence from the Danish FSA in March 2021. kompasbank, the Danish neobank dedicated to help small and medium-sized businesses,...
ffnews.com
Digital Asset Management Services Provider, Wallex, Joins The Payments Association
Wallex, a leading financial services company, announced an official membership with The Payments Association. Wallex‘s membership in The Payments Association will allow the company to collaborate with other leading companies in the payments space and to stay at the forefront of industry developments and trends, further enhancing their current suite of services for their customers.
ffnews.com
Chargebee Recognised as a Leader in the IDC Marketscape: Worldwide SME-focused Subscription & Usage Management Applications 2022
Chargebee, a leading subscription and recurring revenue management platform, has announced it has been recognised as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide SME-focused Subscription and Usage Management Applications 2022 Vendor Assessment (doc # US48786122, October 2022). The IDC MarketScape report called out several strengths of Chargebee’s offerings, including innovation,...
ffnews.com
CoinFund President Appointed to CFTC’s Global Markets Advisory Committee
Today CoinFund, a leading crypto asset manager, announces that President and Managing Partner Chris Perkins, has been appointed as a representative member on the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC)’s Global Markets Advisory Committee (GMAC). CoinFund will be among the first cryptonative financial institutions represented on the GMAC, joining representatives from traditional finance players such as J.P. Morgan, Goldman Sachs, and BlackRock.
ffnews.com
Crowdcube Appoints Senior Executives as Co CEOs
Crowdcube has today announced that Chief Operating Officer, Bill Simmons, and Chief Commercial Officer, Matt Cooper have been appointed Co CEOs as Founder and CEO, Darren Westlake, steps down after 13 years of leading the business. The change in leadership takes effect from 12 January 2023. Both Bill Simmons and...
ffnews.com
Bold Penguin Expands Customer Success And Operations Leadership Team
Bold Penguin, a leading integrated digital solution platform dedicated to simplifying small commercial insurance, has announced Dan Brown as Vice President of Operations, Agency Partners and Nate Walsh as Vice President of Operations, Exchange. Founded in 2016 for insurance agents and by insurance agents, Bold Penguin is leading the charge...
ffnews.com
Earnix Welcomes New CEO to Lead Next Stage of Global Expansion
Earnix, the market-leading provider of mission-critical cloud-based intelligent real-time, dynamic pricing and rating solutions for insurers and banks, today announced it is appointing insurance and fintech industry veteran, Robin Gilthorpe, as its new Chief Executive Officer effective February 1, 2023. Mr. Gilthorpe will be taking over the helm from Mr. Udi Ziv, who served as the company’s CEO over the past six years.
ffnews.com
Over a Quarter (27%) of SMEs Are Considering Switching to a Challenger Bank in 2023
Fifty-one percent of small to medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are considering switching their main bank or banking facilities provider in 2023, according to Smart Money People, the UK’s dedicated financial services review site. The research conducted amongst 500 senior decision-makers at SMEs from 8-14 December 20221, shows that of this...
ffnews.com
TeamApt Reaches an Annualised Payments Volume of $170 Billion, Rebrands to Moniepoint
TeamApt Incorporated, the leading business banking platform in Nigeria, has adopted the name of its flagship product – Moniepoint, a testament to its success as the all-in-one digital banking solution for businesses across Nigeria. The Moniepoint brand is already an established and trusted name among its customer base in Nigeria and adopting it as the name means one less layer between the brand and the people it intends to serve.
ffnews.com
Worldline Partners With Lidio Payment Services to Help International E-commerce Businesses Access Turkish Consumers
Worldline [Euronext: WLN], a global leader in payments services, has announced a strategic partnership with Lidio Payment Services Inc (Lidio), one of Turkey’s leading Fintech companies. The solution will help international e-commerce merchants businesses to enter Turkey’s burgeoning e-commerce market. The Turkish e-commerce market is one of the...
ffnews.com
Newfront Expands Growing Network of Producers With Addition of Industry Veteran Chris James
Newfront, the tech-driven insurance brokerage firm based in San Francisco, today announced it has added Chris James to its growing team of producers. James brings 15 years’ experience in the industry providing consultation and risk solutions to businesses spanning privately-held middle market brands to Fortune 500 companies. Specializing in...
ffnews.com
Post-Xmas Debt Hits £9bn in January
Two thirds (63%) of households resorted to credit cards, loans and overdrafts to cover Christmas costs in 2022. A total post-Xmas balance of £9.8 billion has prompted concern around managing repayments,1 as rising levels of borrowing coincide with higher household expenses for necessities, from groceries to heating and electricity.
ffnews.com
Blockchain Capital Announces Promotion of Kinjal Shah to General Partner
Blockchain Capital, LLC announced the promotion of Kinjal Shah to the role of General Partner. Since joining Blockchain Capital in 2018, Kinjal has become a key investment team member, leading the firm’s research content strategy and working closely with founders to offer post-investment support. During her time at Blockchain...
ffnews.com
actyv.ai Raises Pre-Series A Funding to Fuel Global Expansion, Product Enhancement
Actyv.ai, a Singapore-headquartered, category creator in the enterprise SaaS with embedded B2B BNPL and insurance space, has raised a total of $12 million as part of Pre-Series A funding round from 1Digi Ventures, Singapore, the family office of Raghunath Subramanian, Founder and Global CEO of the company. This includes an earlier tranche of $5 million from 1Digi Ventures in 2022. This will fuel global expansion, product enhancement, portfolio growth and talent acquisition.
ffnews.com
Ravi Sharma of UL Solutions on ISO 20022 and SME Liquidity
In this segment of The Paytech Show, the Business Manager of UL Solutions, Ravi Sharma, discusses SMEs and their access to liquidity, and how ISO 20022 can enable instant payments for these businesses. SMEs do not share the same volume of risk as corporates, so their needs cannot be lumped in with theirs – for Sharma, the new standard consolidates the wealth of data surrounding small business needs so that they can access instant payment capabilities.
ffnews.com
Citcon Partners With Klarna to Offer Klarna’s Flexible Payment Solutions Worldwide
Citcon, the leading one-stop service global payment platform in providing in-store, online, and mobile payment solutions, and Klarna, the global leader in the generational shift away from credit cards, announced today an integration and business partnership which will add Klarna as a featured mobile wallet available through Citcon’s omni-channel payment platform. Merchants currently using the Citcon payment gateway can now provide Klarna as a payment option for online purchases and in-store payments using Citcon’s payment capability.
ffnews.com
Five Years On and 60% of Consumers Still Don’t Understand What Open Banking is
Five years on from the launch of Open Banking in the UK1, NTT DATA UK&I has today released new research insights into UK consumers’ understanding of Open Banking. The research revealed the majority of UK citizens (58%) still don’t understand what it is, while data security and trust is still an issue, with just 16% of consumers believing it is completely safe. These statistics reveal that even though Open Banking is rapidly growing in the UK, with neobanks and fintechs becoming established players in recent years, there are still concrete concerns from consumers that prevent it from reaching its full potential.
ffnews.com
Paytech leader Prommt hits three million payment requests in Europe and eyes further expansion in North America
Prommt, the leading payment request platform, has announced a significant increase in customer adoption by achieving a key milestone over the Christmas period with 3 million payment requests sent to customers across many industry sectors in their home markets within Europe. This success has spurred expansion in other markets and the company is now set to build on their existing customer footprint in North America.
ffnews.com
Ashurst Fintech Legal Labs partners with six new industry leaders for 2023 accelerator programme
Fintech Legal Labs, a business accelerator programme provided by law firm Ashurst, is collaborating with six new industry leaders to enhance the cutting-edge advice delivered to the third cohort of its programme, which supports Fintechs who are advancing to the next stage of their business journeys. Members of the 2023...
Comments / 0