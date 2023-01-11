Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New York Mets Complete Trade Involving All-StarOnlyHomersBaltimore, MD
HomeFirst Assistance Program for homebuyers in NYC: Apply and get up to $100,000 because shelter is your rightMark StarNew York City, NY
The Suspect of Murdering and Stabbing the ex-NYPD officer has been arrestedNewsing the StatesStaten Island, NY
Goodbye MetroCards: Vending machines in NYC will be phased out soonVeny WestNew York City, NY
The most expensive single family home for 2022 in The Bronx sold for $4.4 millionWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
roi-nj.com
Medina elected chair of NJIT board of overseers
New Jersey Institute of Technology alumnus Bob Medina has been elected chair of the university’s board of overseers, the school announced Friday. He will be the first Hispanic to chair the group. Medina, a member of the Class of 1975, has been an active overseer since 2013. He co-founded...
Professors brace for job losses as N.J. college prepares to merge with Montclair State
A deadline is looming for Bloomfield College professors hoping to keep their jobs as the college prepares to merge with Montclair State University later this year. Professors at the college have until Jan. 20 to submit their resumes, a spokesperson for Montclair State University said. Bloomfield College faculty union officials...
CUNY ends ‘remedial’ courses, marking a major shift
New York City’s public community colleges, for the first time in decades, assigned no new students this year to “remedial” classes, marking a major milestone in how the system supports students with academic gaps. For more than 50 years, the City University of New York’s community colleges would assess students’ math and English skills when they enrolled and assign those who didn’t meet CUNY’s cutoff to “remedial” courses. These courses didn’t confer...
roi-nj.com
Evans, new board chair at Trenton Downtown Association, outlines vision for 2023
For the Trenton Downtown Association, the new year meant a new message — and a new board. Bryan Evans, the newly elected board chair, said progress is made when we work together to achieve common goals and a shared vision. Evans recently addressed the community in a new year...
roi-nj.com
Horan to retire as CEO of Trinitas
Gary Horan, whose remarkable career in health care includes the growth and oversight of Trinitas Regional Medical Center in Elizabeth and its acquisition by RWJBarnabas Health, announced Thursday that he is retiring as CEO. Horan, who came to Trinitas in 2001 — one year after it was created by the...
roi-nj.com
Q&A: New NJCU head on supporting Fort Monmouth campus — while remaining true to Jersey City
At a time in which New Jersey City University is in the midst of a financial crisis, it might seem likely for the school to pull back from — or even pull out of — its expansion to Fort Monmouth, where the school has a small satellite campus.
roi-nj.com
St. Joseph’s Health CEO Kevin Slavin announces retirement
After 42 years of serving New Jersey, Kevin Slavin, the CEO and president of St. Joseph’s Health, announced he will retire at the end of 2023. Slavin led the health system during one of the most challenging times in health care, serving as the CEO at St. Joseph’s throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. He also served as chairperson of the board for the New Jersey Hospital Association during 2020, at the height of the pandemic, playing a critical role in the statewide response to COVID-19.
essexnewsdaily.com
West Orange High School alumna becomes freelance reporter for CBS
WEST ORANGE, NJ — West Orange High School Class of 2013 graduate Kristie Keleshian has joined the CBS news team as a freelance reporter, bringing her another step closer to establishing the career she has dreamed of for years. Keleshian attended Our Lady of Lourdes Elementary School, moving on...
roi-nj.com
digitalundivided names Hale as interim CEO and chief operating officer
Digitalundivided, the Newark-based nonprofit leveraging data, programs and advocacy to catalyze economic growth for Latina and Black women entrepreneurs and innovators, recently said it appointed Brittany Hale as its interim CEO and chief operating officer. Hale takes the reins from Lauren Maillian, who left the role after two years of...
roi-nj.com
Katz & Associates announces promotions, new hire (of familiar face)
Englewood-based Katz & Associates has promoted a number of its real estate advisers, while bringing another professional back into the fold, it announced recently. “2022 was a tremendous year, and I’m proud of our entire team,” CEO Brian Katz said in a prepared statement. “These advisers worked hard for existing clients, uncovered new opportunities and completed notable sales and leases on behalf of landlords and tenants.”
Union County is holding a big health care job fair for all NJ residents
If you’re looking for a new job in health care, this could be for you. Union County is holding a health care job fair on Friday, Jan. 27 starting at 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Warinanco Sports Center in Warinanco Park, 1, Park Drive in Roselle. Companies...
roi-nj.com
St. Joseph’s Health welcomes new OB/GYN
St. Joseph’s Health recently announced to announce that Dr. Gehan Ibrahim, board certified obstetrician and gynecologist, joined the St. Joseph’s Health team. With an office in Jersey City, one at the new Totowa Health Campus and one in East Rutherford, Ibrahim will have three offices conveniently located near St. Joseph’s University Medical Center in Paterson.
roi-nj.com
Socially determined: Saint Peter’s is one of N.J.’s health care systems growing focus on external health factors
The past year had health care organizations asking the right questions; next year, they’ll be trying to come up with more answers. Saint Peter’s Health Care System is one of several New Jersey health care organizations that have put a recent emphasis on the factors outside the hospital — transportation, food and housing, as an example — that influence how likely they are to find themselves in a hospital.
One of N.J.’s largest school districts says students no longer need to wear masks
The school district in New Jersey’s third-largest city is rescinding the mask mandate in has had in place since Jan. 3. Paterson schools required students and teachers to wear masks after the resumption of classes following the holiday break amid rising cases of COVID-19 in the region. But, Schools...
Safe to drink? Some NJ water affected by lead and ‘forever’ cancer chemicals
U.S. Rep Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J. 5th District, continues to push for federal funding to help clean up water supplies in New Jersey. During a visit to Fair Lawn on Friday, he announced a new $3.4 million federal investment to help the Bergen County borough install new water treatment technology in three wells currently offline from increased levels of lead and "forever chemicals" linked to cancer known as PFAS.
roi-nj.com
Jersey City Medical Center names new chief medical officer
Jersey City Medical Center, an RWJBarnabas Health facility, announced the appointment of Dr. Ije Akunyili as its new chief medical officer, effective Jan. 2. Akunyili is the medical center’s first Black chief medical officer. “RWJBarnabas Health is proud to add Dr. Akunyili to its executive clinical leadership team. Her...
hudsoncountyview.com
Jersey City Women’s Advisory Board hosting Town Hall with Watterman at City Hall Annex
The Jersey City Women’s Advisory Board is hosting a Town Hall meeting with Council President Joyce Watterman at the City Hall Annex tomorrow evening. The meeting will run from between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. at the annex, located at 38 Kearney Ave. at the 4 Jackson Holloway Building Board Room, will include a “listening session,” outlining what the board has done so far, and what their goals are for 2023.
Superintendent Preparing Plan for Later School Start Time at Ridgewood High School and Middle Schools
RIDGEWOOD, NJ - Following parent engagement, presentations from experts and community feedback, the Ridgewood Board of Education has asked Interim Superintendent of Schools Dr. Leonard Fitts to present a plan for potential later school start times at the high school and middle schools. Currently, Ridgewood High School begins at 7:45 a.m. and middle schools start at 7:55 a.m. The board would like more information about a potential change to an 8:30 a.m. start time. Board President Michael Lembo told TAPinto Ridgewood, “We said give us a viable plan that we can work with, and the board will make the determination if that is...
This NJ Barnes and Noble store is moving, while another is closing
A longtime Barnes and Noble store has announced it is changing address this year, while another of the book retailer’s New Jersey stores was closing with hopes of doing the same. The Barnes & Noble Springfield store was first slated for closure last year, but then stayed open longer...
hudsoncountyview.com
Murphy highlights Hudson County projects in N.J. State of the State address
Gov. Phil Murphy (D) highlighted Hudson County projects in the New Jersey State of the State address in Trenton yesterday. “We are building the next New Jersey. A New Jersey with more possibilities. New Jersey is truly the embodiment of that state of opportunity,” he said. In comparison to...
