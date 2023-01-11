After 42 years of serving New Jersey, Kevin Slavin, the CEO and president of St. Joseph’s Health, announced he will retire at the end of 2023. Slavin led the health system during one of the most challenging times in health care, serving as the CEO at St. Joseph’s throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. He also served as chairperson of the board for the New Jersey Hospital Association during 2020, at the height of the pandemic, playing a critical role in the statewide response to COVID-19.

PATERSON, NJ ・ 3 DAYS AGO