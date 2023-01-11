ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osawatomie, KS

Comments / 0

Related
republic-online.com

Taylor scores team-high 22 points at Bonner Springs

BONNER SPRINGS – Landon Taylor scored a team-high 22 points for Paola on the road against Bonner Springs. The Paola Panthers went on a 22-9 fourth-quarter run, but the comeback fell short in a 10-point, 68-58, loss.
PAOLA, KS
KCTV 5

Former Chiefs wide receiver announced head coach of Avila football

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A former Chiefs wide receiver from the turn of the century will lead a football program in the city where he played. Avila University announced Thursday that former Eagles assistant coach and Kansas City Chiefs wideout Derrick Alexander was named the school’s next head football coach.
KANSAS CITY, MO
republic-online.com

Silver Alert issued for missing Spring Hill man

SPRING HILL – Law enforcement officials in Spring Hill and Louisburg are looking for an 84-year-old man who walked away from his residence early Thursday, Jan. 12, in Spring Hill. The Spring Hill Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for Irvin D. Middlebusher, who was last seen between...
SPRING HILL, KS
fourstateshomepage.com

Southbound I-49/MNA Railroad Bridge Vernon Co. open to traffic

VERNON COUNTY, Mo. — Southbound I-49/Missouri and Northern Arkansas Railroad bridge in Vernon County near Nevada is now open to traffic as of 1 p.m. Thursday, January 12. Drivers may experience lane closures in both directions while crews remove crossover lanes from the median. This bridge was closed in...
VERNON COUNTY, MO
republic-online.com

Patricia Ann Harshman

Patricia Ann Harshman, age 82, of Louisburg, KS, passed away on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at Vintage Park of Louisburg. Visitation will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, January 21, 2023, at Dengel & Son Mortuary – Louisburg. Funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Committal will take place at 2:30 p.m. at Altoona Cemetery, Altoona, KS.
LOUISBURG, KS
KMBC.com

Raymore city leaders warn about developments for potential landfill

RAYMORE, Mo. — Raymore city leaders on Friday warned city residentsonce again about a potential landfill they say could impact their city’s economic development and quality of life for years to come. Residents, meanwhile, have started organizing for a community-wide February 16th meeting to discuss ways to stop...
RAYMORE, MO
fortscott.biz

What’s Happening in Fort Scott

January Special at Hedgehog.INK! Book Store, Downtown Fort Scott. Purchase tickets TODAY for the Jeff Leeson Comedy Tour, click image below for Eventbrite!. Fundraiser for the new Splash Pad in Fort Scott.
FORT SCOTT, KS
WIBW

Lawrence crews battle 3-story apartment fire

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Fire crews in Lawrence battled a 3-story blaze for at least an hour on Thursday morning. Lawrence-Douglas County Fire Medical says that just after 10 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 12, crews were called to a local apartment complex with reports of a fire. When officials arrived,...
LAWRENCE, KS
fortscott.biz

Mill Creek Veterinary Clinic Opens Jan. 16

Dr. Amanda Brown opens her Mill Creek Veterinary Clinic on Jan. 16 after months of preparing a new building and also having a baby. Hours of operation are Monday-Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday, 8 a.m. to noon, Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. They are closed for lunch daily from noon to 1.
FORT SCOTT, KS
KMBC.com

29 Cass County dogs ordered to Humane Society custody, with a catch

HARRISONVILLE, Mo. — A Cass County judge on Thursday ordered 29 dogs seized from a propertysouth of Pleasant Hill into the custody of the Humane Society of Missouri. However, the order is suspended for five days, giving Kalen K. Kunkel, 67, time to produce more than $27,000 to pay for veterinarian bills after Cass County deputies seized the dogs in December.
CASS COUNTY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy