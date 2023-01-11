Read full article on original website
republic-online.com
Taylor scores team-high 22 points at Bonner Springs
BONNER SPRINGS – Landon Taylor scored a team-high 22 points for Paola on the road against Bonner Springs. The Paola Panthers went on a 22-9 fourth-quarter run, but the comeback fell short in a 10-point, 68-58, loss.
KCTV 5
Former Chiefs wide receiver announced head coach of Avila football
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A former Chiefs wide receiver from the turn of the century will lead a football program in the city where he played. Avila University announced Thursday that former Eagles assistant coach and Kansas City Chiefs wideout Derrick Alexander was named the school’s next head football coach.
northwestmoinfo.com
New Terminal at KCI Airport is Almost Finished
(MISSOURINET) – Kansas City’s airport is about to look different. Anthony Morabith reports…
Break-in at Kansas state park has rangers searching for answers
OSAGE COUNTY (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks is asking for help from the public in identifying an individual who allegedly broke into a state park’s office. The Eisenhower State Park in Osage County first reported the incident on Jan. 9 via social media. At 11:00 a.m. on Jan. 8, an individual […]
These Kansas City-area cities are putting local marijuana tax on the ballot
With the legalization of marijuana in Missouri, thousands of Kansas City-area voters will now decide if their city can tax sales of the drug.
republic-online.com
Silver Alert issued for missing Spring Hill man
SPRING HILL – Law enforcement officials in Spring Hill and Louisburg are looking for an 84-year-old man who walked away from his residence early Thursday, Jan. 12, in Spring Hill. The Spring Hill Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for Irvin D. Middlebusher, who was last seen between...
kcur.org
Even after the Kansas food sales tax cut, you may still be paying a lot for groceries. Here's why
Groceries are slightly cheaper in Kansas following a food sales tax cut that went into effect Jan. 1, but you may still have questions about how much you’re paying. The cut lowers the sales tax rate on many food items from 6.5% to 4%. But some Kansas consumers have...
fourstateshomepage.com
Southbound I-49/MNA Railroad Bridge Vernon Co. open to traffic
VERNON COUNTY, Mo. — Southbound I-49/Missouri and Northern Arkansas Railroad bridge in Vernon County near Nevada is now open to traffic as of 1 p.m. Thursday, January 12. Drivers may experience lane closures in both directions while crews remove crossover lanes from the median. This bridge was closed in...
Missing Spring Hill man located
A missing Spring Hill, Kansas, man has been located safely by police after going missing early Thursday.
republic-online.com
Patricia Ann Harshman
Patricia Ann Harshman, age 82, of Louisburg, KS, passed away on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at Vintage Park of Louisburg. Visitation will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, January 21, 2023, at Dengel & Son Mortuary – Louisburg. Funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Committal will take place at 2:30 p.m. at Altoona Cemetery, Altoona, KS.
Is This Really a Black Wolf That Was Spotted Near Kansas City?
I am still asking myself how this is possible. There's a video that appears to show a real black wolf near the Kansas City area. I've narrowed this down to a couple of possibilities and have the video you can watch and decide for yourself. I'm not certain on the...
Sun Fresh grocery store in south Kansas City closing soon
The Sun Fresh Market at Red Bridge and Holmes roads in south Kansas City has confirmed it will close at the end of the month.
Facebook parent quietly amasses almost 900 acres around Northland data center
KANSAS CITY, Mo. —Meta Platforms Inc. quietly bought more than 500 acres and now owns all the land designated for Golden Plains Technology Park, though the company remains quiet on whether it plans more data center space. The parent company of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp confirmed in late March that it would invest more than $800 […]
Kansas City new home to cannabis manufacturing facility
Kansas City will soon have a new cannabis manufacturing facility after Missouri-based Terrabis announced plans to open on East Truman Road.
KMBC.com
Raymore city leaders warn about developments for potential landfill
RAYMORE, Mo. — Raymore city leaders on Friday warned city residentsonce again about a potential landfill they say could impact their city’s economic development and quality of life for years to come. Residents, meanwhile, have started organizing for a community-wide February 16th meeting to discuss ways to stop...
fortscott.biz
What’s Happening in Fort Scott
January Special at Hedgehog.INK! Book Store, Downtown Fort Scott. Purchase tickets TODAY for the Jeff Leeson Comedy Tour, click image below for Eventbrite!. Fundraiser for the new Splash Pad in Fort Scott.
WIBW
Lawrence crews battle 3-story apartment fire
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Fire crews in Lawrence battled a 3-story blaze for at least an hour on Thursday morning. Lawrence-Douglas County Fire Medical says that just after 10 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 12, crews were called to a local apartment complex with reports of a fire. When officials arrived,...
fortscott.biz
Mill Creek Veterinary Clinic Opens Jan. 16
Dr. Amanda Brown opens her Mill Creek Veterinary Clinic on Jan. 16 after months of preparing a new building and also having a baby. Hours of operation are Monday-Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday, 8 a.m. to noon, Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. They are closed for lunch daily from noon to 1.
What past Kansas City area lottery jackpot winners have done with money
The total jackpot for Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot is $1.1 billion. The winner could take advice from past local winners on how to spend the money.
KMBC.com
29 Cass County dogs ordered to Humane Society custody, with a catch
HARRISONVILLE, Mo. — A Cass County judge on Thursday ordered 29 dogs seized from a propertysouth of Pleasant Hill into the custody of the Humane Society of Missouri. However, the order is suspended for five days, giving Kalen K. Kunkel, 67, time to produce more than $27,000 to pay for veterinarian bills after Cass County deputies seized the dogs in December.
