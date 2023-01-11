Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
opelikaobserver.com
County Citizens Pose Concerns on Trash Plan
LEE COUNTY — There was a frustrated crowd at the Lee County Commission meeting Monday night. The county has been operating under its new solid waste disposal plan in full for a month now — which means Arrow Disposal handles trash pickup and collection sites have gone by the wayside.
Opelika-Auburn News
City of Opelika to hold election in February for tax renewal that supports Opelika City Schools
The City of Opelika has scheduled a special election on Feb. 28 for citizens to vote on a tax renewal that supports Opelika City Schools. “It’s not a new tax. It’s a renewal of a tax that’s currently in place, and this tax is then being collected and given to the Opelika school system,” said Eddie Smith, Opelika City Council president and Ward 4 councilman.
Boom truck malfunctions traveling on I-85, lift smacks east Ala. overpass
SHORTER, Ala. (WRBL) – Alabama State Troopers say a boom truck malfunctioned Friday morning while traveling north along Interstate 85 in Macon County. The scary situation caused the boom to raise, smacking the bridge overpass going to Macon County 97. Thankfully nobody was seriously hurt. A portion of the bridge was damaged by the boom. […]
Lee Co. Deputy revived by Narcan after hazardous material exposure
SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WRBL) – A Lee County Sheriff’s Deputy is recovering at East Alabama Medical Center Friday night after coming into contact with a hazardous substance while doing his job. The substance may be Fentanyl, but that’s not confirmed at this hour. Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones tells WRBL around 6 p.m. Friday night […]
20-30 homes torn apart in Troup County neighborhood, fire department says
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — The strong severe storms left heavy damage to a neighborhood as they moved through Troup County Thursday afternoon. Channel 2′s Courtney Francisco went to the Lexington Park neighborhood in LaGrange where she found roofs ripped off of homes and debris scattered on laws. She...
wdhn.com
LIST: Local closings and delays
WIREGRASS, Ala (WDHN)—With the threat of severe weather moving through the Wiregrass area, schools and government agencies have announced they will either be closing or delaying services. Here are the local school closings and delays:. Daleville City Schools. All after-school activities and the special board meeting honoring Ozark City...
Opelika-Auburn News
3 Bedroom Home in Cusseta - $269,848
Where convenience meets affordability. Approx 11 min from Auburn, 5 min from Opelika, 8 min from Valley; Creekside Village is a 120+ homesite subdivision with All one-level brick homes. Lot 8 Oakland (B) plan has a large kitchen with island, open to breakfast area and Great room; approx .9 acres, there is plenty of space to relax, entertain and enjoy the peace and quiet of suburb living with the convenience of being close to major shopping, medical and life's necessities. Engineered well water system. Seller offering $5000 closing costs/upgrade concession with preferred lender and $2000 with non-preferred lender. Floorplans intended to provide a general indication of the proposed layout; Builder reserves the right to make changes to these floorplans, elevations, specifications, dimensions, pricing and designs without prior notice. Final price locked at sheetrock. 1% non-refundable builder deposit due at contract. Estimated completion 5-6 months from construction commencement.
WTVM
City of Phenix City administrative offices close due to weather
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - The city of Phenix City announces early closing due to severe weather. According to officials, the administrative offices will close at 4 p.m. on Jan. 12.
WSFA
I-85 near Shorter reopens hours after truck’s boom hits bridge
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Interstate 85 northbound has fully reopened near Shorter in Macon County several hours after a single-vehicle crash forced lanes to close. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the crash happened around 7:38 a.m. and involved involved a boom truck that malfunctioned. The truck’s boom started to rise while the driver was traveling north along the interstate, then struck the bridge going to Macon County Rd 97.
wdhn.com
Ariton home hit by a tree; power outage hits Barbour Co. campground
WIREGRASS, Ala. (WDHN) — As the storms ran through the Wiregrass Thursday afternoon, Dale County and Barbour County saw trees down, one tree even hitting an Ariton home, and power outages, one outage killing the power at a popular Barbour County campground. On the 8200 block of Dale County...
Sheriff Sid Lockhart’s legacy is his genuine care for Chambers County citizens
LAFAYETTE, Ala. (WRBL) – Sheriff Sid Lockhart has served the Chambers County community for 40 years in law enforcement, with more than half of his career as sheriff. Now, the longtime law enforcement leader is preparing to retire his badge. Wednesday, he met with WRBL for a look back on his legendary career. He says there’s been more laughter than tears during his 28-year career as the county’s top law enforcement leader.
WTVM
Chambers County Deputy Sheriff arrested, charged with possession of controlled substance
CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A Chambers County deputy sheriff is arrested for possession of a controlled substance while on duty. The sheriff’s office says Drug Task Force members are amongst the arresting officers. At the time of his arrest, McManus was on duty in a marked patrol unit. The arrest occurred in a business parking lot in the 3700 block of 20th Avenue in Valley.
WTVM
Barbour County Schools announces delayed start due to storm damage
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Barbour County Schools have announced a delayed start to school due to storm damage. According to Superintendent Keith Stewart, school start will be delayed until 9 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 13. He says he made this decision due to homes throughout the county not having electricity...
WTVM
Opelika Power Services experience delay with mail
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Opelika Power Services had some mailing issues with their billing cycle 1 invoices. These invoices are due January 19. There will not be any late fee charges, nor will there be any disconnections for billing cycle 1. If you have not received your bill and are...
WTVM
Storm damage leaves truck flipped and tree down on I-185 in LaGrange
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The recent storm damage has left a tree down and a truck flipped on I-185. The incident is on the interstate near the Big Springs Road exit in LaGrange. There is no word right now on if any injuries have been reported at this time. Stay...
thebamabuzz.com
7 things to do in downtown Opelika
Did you know downtown Opelika has so much to offer? You can easily make a fun day trip out of downtown if you know the right spots to hit. We’re giving you 7 fun, unique activities that will ensure you have a great downtown experience!. 1. Enjoy a cup...
Troup County neighborhoods hit hard by severe storms causing major damage
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — Severe thunderstorms and suspected tornadoes ripped their way through metro Atlanta and north Georgia Thursday afternoon leaving behind destruction to several Troup County neighborhoods. Sgt. Stewart Smith of Troup County Sheriff's Office said it appears that the community is very fortunate to have avoided any...
livability.com
A River of Renewal Runs Through Downtown Columbus, GA
Developments mean a renewed arts and entertainment scene – plus more opportunities for small businesses. Downtown Columbus, GA, is booming, and that means good things for locals and local businesses. With new developments in Columbus taking shape in the heart of the city and along the banks of the Chattahoochee River, small businesses are setting up shop in the newly trendy downtown.
WTVM
‘We Do Amazing...Careers’: City of Columbus, Goodwill Southern Rivers host hiring event
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The city of Columbus continues to work hand in hand with community partners to fill hundreds of open job positions. Now that city council has approved a new pay plan, there are more competitive salaries to offer and more jobs to fill. “We have 122 open...
