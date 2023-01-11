Skidompha Library Chats with Champions program is pleased to announce that Laura Fortman, Commissioner of Maine Department of Labor, will present an illustrated talk on Thursday, Jan. 19, at 10 a.m. in Porter Hall about looking toward the future of Maine’s labor force. Fortman will speak about current trends in Maine’s labor market, innovative hiring practices, and what the Department of Labor is seeing and doing within the world of work.

DAMARISCOTTA, ME ・ 3 DAYS AGO