Lincoln County Historical Association’s winter lectures return in February
A common thread that binds the three talks selected for this year’s LCHA Winter Lecture Series is that each speaker has delved deeply into Maine history to learn about certain communities of its people and the influences that shaped them. These stories are dramatic, intriguing, and surprising. The talks...
Jan. 14 update: Midcoast adds seven new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
Boothbay Harbor selectmen hold 4 executive sessions
On Jan. 9, Boothbay Harbor selectmen held four executive sessions with one discussing pending litigation. Following the last session, Town Manager Julia Latter reported selectmen discussed pending litigation filed by residents Joe and Jill Doyle pertaining to a site design review approved by the planning board for the Eastside Waterfront Park project.
Labor Commissioner at Skidompha Library Jan. 19
Skidompha Library Chats with Champions program is pleased to announce that Laura Fortman, Commissioner of Maine Department of Labor, will present an illustrated talk on Thursday, Jan. 19, at 10 a.m. in Porter Hall about looking toward the future of Maine’s labor force. Fortman will speak about current trends in Maine’s labor market, innovative hiring practices, and what the Department of Labor is seeing and doing within the world of work.
Laurence R. Spaulding Jr.
Laurence R. Spaulding Jr., 76, of East Boothbay died Jan. 11, 2023 at Maine Medical Center in Portland. A memorial service to celebrate Larry's life will be held 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18 at the Hall Funeral Home, 975 Wiscasset Road, Boothbay. Arrangement are entrusted to Hall Funeral Home...
Gordon J. Goldsmith
Gordon J. Goldsmith, 71, of Boothbay Harbor passed away at Maine Medical Center in Portland on Jan. 9, 2023 with his loving family by his side. Gordon was born on Aug. 28, 1951 and adopted as a toddler by Lybrand and Ethel (Jones) Goldsmith who gave him a wonderful life.
Edgecomb students learn about ‘Nocturnal Animals of Maine’
Edgecomb Eddy students were treated to an engaging presentation, “Nocturnal Animals of Maine” by Wildlife Rehabilitators Dan and Luanne Weeks right before the holiday week. Sarah Currier’s 4th grade and Laurie Brown’s 6th grade students shared their new knowledge in thank-you letters to the outreach educators.
Student vocal lessons resume with Beth Preston
Beth Preston will soon be restarting in-person student vocal lessons in Heartwood Theater’s studio, at 18 Biscay Road in Damariscotta, as one element in Heartwood’s annual cycle of education and performance opportunities for Midcoast youths. For well more than 20 years, veteran teachers/directors Preston and Heartwood AD Griff...
Davison on dean’s list
Marissa Davison of Boothbay Harbor, a 2022 graduate of Boothbay Region High School, has been named to the dean's list for the fall 2022 semester at York County Community College.
Search still on for missing Boothbay man
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office deputies continue their search for Thomas P. Harris, 60, last seen the evening of Monday, Jan. 2 working in the yard outside his home at 170 Butler Road, Boothbay. Wednesday, Jan. 11, Maine Warden’s Service helped by flying its plane over the Boothbay area searching...
SweetWoods Farm makes maple everything
The smell of freshly milled wood filled the air on a cold January morning in Newcastle. SweetWoods Farm owner Justin Wood was excited to show the new addition he built onto his roadside maple stand – his sugar shack, an antique structure he had trucked to where it is. The sugar shack has become a sugar house.
Court removes protection order complaint mother of slain Edgecomb child filed
A Wiscasset District Court judge Jan. 11 dismissed a protection order complaint at the request of the woman who filed it – the mother of an Edgecomb 3-year-old whose death has been ruled a homicide. The mother’s complaint was against her former companion. On Dec. 27, the plaintiff received a protection order for herself and two older children. No reason was given in court for the request to dismiss the complaint.
‘The Last Waltz’ kicks off the LCTV series Jan. 22
Lincoln County Television is proud to present three community concerts to help you dance away the winter blues, starting Sunday, Jan 22 at 2 p.m. with Bobby Colwell and friends. Local musicians will bring us the classic sounds of The Band’s farewell concert in a recreation of The Last Waltz, the beloved 1972 concert film directed by Martin Scorcese.
BRHS boys travel to Buckfield Jan. 18
The Boothbay Region High School boys basketball teams will make up their games at Buckfield, postponed on Jan. 5, on Wednesday, Jan. 18. J.V. is at 5 p.m. followed by the varsity at 6:30.
Lady Seahawks get second victory
The Boothbay Region Seahawks girls basketball team improved to 2-8 on the season with a 54-15 win over the visiting Wiscasset Wolverines Wednesday, Jan. 11. The Wolverines dropped to 0-8 with the loss. Magen Burge led Boothbay with 14 points, followed by Anna Gosselin with 13. Kathryn Hibbard pitched in...
Seahawks take down Wolverines
The Boothbay Region Seahawks improved to 5-4 on the season with a home win over the winless Wiscasset Wolverines, 69-20, on Wednesday, Jan. 11. Gryffin Kristan led all scorers with 23 points. He and Finn Harkins (nine points) each contributed three three-pointers for the Seahawks. Connor Wenners pitched in with 14 points while Dylan Plummer added nine and Drew Meader eight.
