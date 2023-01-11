Read full article on original website
East Texas lawmaker files bill targeting prosecutors who decline taking on election crimes
AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - A bill filed by an East Texas lawmaker would give the Texas attorney general more power to prosecute election crimes. State Rep. Bryan Slaton represents Hopkins, Hunt, and Van Zandt counties. Among the legislation he hopes to push through this session, a bill allowing the Texas attorney general to step in if a local prosecutor declines to prosecute a violation of election law.
Sulphur Springs ISD Board Briefs
A regular meeting of the Sulphur Springs ISD school board was held Monday, January 9, 2023. No one requested to address the Board. Election filing dates for school board trustees is Saturday, May 6, 2023. They announced the election as Wednesday, January 18, 2023, through Friday, February 19, 2023. Seats currently filled by Robert Cody and Robbin Vaughn are up for reelection.
Striping on Clarksville St in Paris Postponed Until Tuesday
The parking stall striping on Clarksville scheduled for today has been postponed due to cold weather. There is a certain temperature that is required for the paint to dry in a timely manner. This project is rescheduled for Tuesday January 17, 2023 at the same times:. Stalls blocked very early...
New Housing Facility For Hopkins County Jail Trustees
Construction is underway for the new housing facility built for Hopkins County Jail inmates who have earned “Trusty” status. Crews have begun work on the site and have completed about 75% of the sanitary plumbing. It will have 48 beds and separate the trustees from the general inmate population when they return from work details. The cost for the project will be about $4.8 million and will take about 11 months to complete.
Hopkins County Records — Jan. 13, 2023
Joe Darrel Jackson and Reta Jackson to the Jackson Irrevocable Trust. Joe Derrell Jackson and Reta Jackson co-trustees; tract MA Bowlin survey. A&S Entertainment of Sulphur Springs Inc. to Sabino’s Italian Restaurant LLC; tract in the MA Bowlin survey. Brandon Michael Washington and Jennifer Washington to Chloe A Perez...
Paris Police Report For Thursday (Jan 12)
Paris Police responded to a motor vehicle theft in the 1600 block of Bonham Thursday afternoon at 12:40. Someone stole a U-HAUL box van from the business last Saturday, and they realized it was missing on Thursday.
Inmates Make A Clean Escape
The first Wednesday of 2023 found Titus County inmates out of jail at the request of Sheriff Tim Ingram. Work crews attacked CR 1612, 1400, 1070, 1220, 1165, and 1355 and picked up 115 bags of trash. Some items discarded by the public included TVs, a microwave, an AC window unit, bicycle frames, tires, and no partridge, but they did find a Christmas tree.
Hopkins County Health Care Foundation’s Snowflake Campaign Funds New Critical Care Bed
Sulphur Springs, TX: The Hopkins County Health Care Foundation is offering a huge thank you to the local community for supporting this year’s Snowflake Campaign! The campaign raised over $7,500 and recognized over 75 individuals with snowflakes. As a means of saying “thank you,” the Foundation is using funds...
Paris-Lamar County COVID Update, Jan 08
The latest Paris–Lamar County Health District COVID report shows no fatalities but 141 active cases of the virus. There were 17 positive PCR tests and 33 positive Antigen tests. However, the actual statistics may be higher because many people are self-testing and not reporting the results.
Rains ISD Goes To Four-Day Week
Rains ISD voted to go to a four-day instructional week beginning in the fall of 2023. Alba-Golden ISD trustees voted for the exact schedule earlier this week.
Workforce Grants For PJC, PISD, NLISD
Paris Junior College received $290,470 from the Texas Workforce Commission. The grant will serve about 90 students, and the college will purchase new hydraulic and pneumatic equipment to keep its mechatronics program technologically current with training equipment. In addition, Paris ISD will receive $212,000 to update its welding technology program, and North Lamar ISD will get $139,000 to provide training in the occupation of welders, cutters, solderers, and brazers.
34 Chophouse now open in Downtown Denison
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Art, food and drinks. It’s all right here at Downtown Denison’s 34 Chophouse Real Estate Developer, Don Day has spent over 55 years building and renovating commercial historic buildings across North Texas. So, when he saw an old vacant bank building. Day said, “The...
Paris Police Report For Friday (Jan 13)
Thursday morning at 9:41, a Paris Police Officer responded to the 1300 block of North Main to meet with a victim reporting that someone stole his brown 2007 Chevy 3500 flatbed pickup from the front parking lot through the night. Cameras at a neighboring business indicated they took the pickup between 11:20 pm and 11:40 pm. The incident is under investigation.
MLK Parade Saturday, Jan 14, 2023
A Parade to honor the life and legacy of murdered Civil Rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., will be held Saturday in Paris. Participants in the parade will line up at 10:30 at the intersection of Martin Luther King, Jr. and 20th St. NE. The parade will begin at 11:00 am and end at the old Razz building. There will be speeches from Jerkedain Brooks and Mylie Brown inside the building and a praise dance by Adreiona Jenkins and KeShanti Burns, with Brady Frazier singing. Following the ceremonies, there will be a meal of pork chops, pancakes, chicken, and waffles.
Hopkins County Jail Report
Hopkins County Deputies arrested Luke Maximus Walters of Dike at a County Road 2301 residence on two felony warrants for Indecency with a Child by Sexual Contact. The offense allegedly occurred in March of 2021. While he was still in jail, officials served Walters with three more warrants for Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child. His bonds told $5 million.
Enrollment At PJC-Sulphur Springs Center
On the left, Brooklynn Shackelford of Sulphur Springs registers for the spring semester at the PJC-Sulphur Springs Center with Testing Proctor Cathey Martin. Spring classes begin Tuesday, Jan. 17.
Sulphur Springs Emergency Sirens Will Be Tested January 13
January 13, 2023 – Emergency sirens will be tested in Sulphur Springs at noon today by the Sulphur Springs Emergency Management Office. The test is to gauge the reliability of the emergency warning system and is conducted to find any potential flaws in the system so they can be corrected prior to a real emergency situation. The sirens could be sounded not only for weather warnings such as tornadoes, which are the most common in the area, but also in case of any emergency that could affect the safety and lives of citizens in Sulphur Springs.
Rains County ISD 4-day School Week
Rains County ISD school board voted to approve a four-day instructional week beginning with the 2023-24 school year. Rains ISD is focused on teacher retention and recruitment, academic achievement and time to plan meaningful instruction, and the social and emotional well-being of students and staff. Rains is also faced with a substantial substitute shortage. With a 4-day instructional week, Rains believes they would entice more talented teachers and staff to join RISD and decrease the ever-rising turnover rate. There would be dedicated intervention days scheduled on Fridays throughout the year for more focused instructional time.
2 Served With Warrants For Felony Offenses Twice In Less Than A Week
At least 2 men have been served with warrants for felony offenses twice in less than a week, according to Hopkins County jail reports. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Deputies Zack Steward and Elijah Fite located Luke Maximus Walters at a County Road 2301 residence at 6:40 p.m. Jan. 5, 2023, and took the 20-year-old Dike man into custody on two warrants. Walters was booked into Hopkins County jail at 7:43 p.m. Thursday on two warrants for indecency with a child by sexual contact. The offenses, the deputies noted in arrest reports, are alleged to have occurred on March 1, 2021.
New Denison restaurant hoping to shape next wave of butchers
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — A new butcher shop is open in Denison. But they're doing much more than just chopping meat. For co-owner Pete Gonzales, Heritage Butchery & Barbecue is about a return to the city of Denison and bringing his passion with him... a passion he’s working to pass onto his apprentices.
