Google company Verily to lay off 15% of workforce
Verily Life Sciences said Wednesday it will begin the process of laying off 15% of its staff as part of a restructuring effort.
Watch CNBC's full tech discussion with Evercore's Mark Mahaney
Evercore ISI's Mark Mahaney and CNBC's Ari Levy join 'The Exchange' to discuss tech earnings after mega-cap tech struggled in the last year. Will things be better in 2023?
Amazon, Stitch Fix and Other Companies Laying Off Employees in 2023
2023 has just begun and several major retail companies have already announced job cuts as businesses rush to reduce costs. After months of post-pandemic gains, many companies that over-hired in 2021 and early 2022 are now trimming staff as inflation has hit many bottom lines. The additional concern of an impending recession is also not helping to calm fears, as companies look for a way forward. Here’s a running list of the major layoffs announced across the retail industry in 2023. Amazon Amazon amended its original November layoff announcement on Jan. 5, updating the total number of job cuts from 10,000 to 18,000. Amazon...
Companies That Produce The Most Start-Up Founders, Visualized
The majority of employees that go on to launch their own businesses appear to come from just a handful of companies. In 2021, the US saw a record 5.4 million new business applications — and, as the below visualization shows, the majority of employees that go on to launch their own start-up appear to come from just a handful of companies.
Lowe's (LOW) Digital and Pro Businesses Appear Encouraging
Lowe's Companies, Inc. LOW remains well-positioned to capitalize on the demand in the home improvement market, backed by investments in technology, merchandise category and strength in Pro business. A strong digital base has been aiding the company’s performance for a while now. LOW’s Total Home strategy, including complete solutions for various home improvement needs, also bodes well.
Amazon will take years to recover from a warehouse overbuilding binge during the pandemic. In 2022, it still added a third of Walmart's total capacity.
The e-commerce giant is using only 65% of its warehouse capacity. Back in 2019, that number was a much healthier 85%, renowned industry expert says.
Marc Benioff may be right that Salesforce's young, remote employees are hurting the company's productivity. But it's not their fault.
Benioff dismissed remote workers as less productive, but experts in remote work say the way workers are trained and managed can affect that.
A Gen Z entrepreneur made $119,000 in vending-machine sales since graduating college. How she built her business.
With a recession expected in 2023, starting a vending machine business can be a lucrative source of passive income with low barriers to entry.
Bill Gates responds to skepticism about him owning 275,000 acres of farmland: 'There isn't some grand scheme involved'
Gates owns 275,000 acres of US farmland and says he bought them to "create more jobs." The US had 895 million acres of farmland in 2021, per the USDA.
China is losing its place as the center of the world's supply chains. Here are 5 places supply chains are going instead.
Trump's trade war and China's COVID restrictions have pushed companies to move manufacturing out of China to places like India, Vietnam, and Thailand.
Amazon’s Buy with Prime is coming to more stores this month
Last April, Amazon introduced a new program called “Buy with Prime” that extends the benefits of Amazon’s popular subscription service to other online stores. Since its launch, Buy with Prime has been available on an invite-only basis. Amazon has been “relentlessly iterating to make sure we’re building the best possible product and experience for merchants and Prime members.”
NY grocery chain CEO warns Fed's Powell: 'Don't you dare' raise rates more than a quarter point
CEO of New York City supermarket chain Gristedes John Catsimatidis discusses the impact of inflation and oil prices.
Amazon Will Lay Off 18,000 Employees, CEO Andy Jassy Says
Amazon will eliminate “just over 18,000 roles” at the company, CEO Andy Jassy wrote in a memo to staffers Wednesday, well more than previously expected by the ecommerce giant. The layoffs will occur across “several teams” but the majority of job cuts are in the Amazon Stores group and its People, Experience and Technology (PXT) organization, Jassy said in the memo, which the company posted on its blog site. “Amazon has weathered uncertain and difficult economies in the past, and we will continue to do so,” Jassy wrote. “These changes will help us pursue our long-term opportunities with a stronger cost structure;...
Microsoft is giving its salaried US employees unlimited time off
In context: Working in the tech industry might not feel like the most secure profession right now, given the number of people being let go, but it still offers some of the best perks (and pay, usually). Microsoft, for example, is giving its US employees unlimited, fully paid time off.
Billionaire investor Bill Ackman says the public shouldn't 'rush to convict' Sam Bankman-Fried
Bill Ackman, known for his lucrative bet on COVID-19 crashing the market, extolled due process for SBF. Ackman was cleared after his own past brush with the law over allegations of market manipulation. He said defendants like Sam Bankman-Fried deserve the presumption of innocence at this stage. The billionaire investor...
The 100 best places to work in 2023, according to Glassdoor
Glassdoor, a site where employees can anonymously review their employers, rated Meta the best place to work in the US in 2018. Last year, Meta fell all the way to the No. 47 spot. This year? It isn’t even on the list. After a bad year for tech companies,...
How Home Depot Has Expanded Into The Metaverse
We know the metaverse is set to be huge, but many of us are still unaware of what it is exactly. See how major retailers are beginning to make their mark.
Sierra Mist Is Discontinued. Meet Pepsi's New Soda to Take on Sprite
(Bloomberg) -- PepsiCo Inc. has discontinued its 24-year-old brand Sierra Mist and is rolling out a new lemon-lime soda, Starry, the company’s latest effort to compete with Coca-Cola Co.’s popular Sprite soft drink. Most Read from Bloomberg. Starry will be available nationwide this week. It will be up...
Flexport is cutting 20% of employees, 4 months after Amazon boss Dave Clark took over the buzzy supply chain startup. Read the full layoff memo.
Co-CEOs Dave Clark and Ryan Petersen told their staff of 3,000 "we're going to need to be nimble" in the current slowdown in global trade.
Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023: Cramer wants to buy, not sell, this slumping stock
Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks share why they think this week's market rally can keep going. Jim says investors are now jumping into stocks the Investing Club bought lower last year, fueling gains for the Charitable Trust. Jim also says why he is sticking with one slumping portfolio stock, and even considering buying more of it after talking with the company's CEO.
