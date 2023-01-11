ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Biden says inflation slowdown shows it's 'clearer than ever' his economic policies are working

While consumer prices are still higher than they were a year ago, Biden noted that the pace at which they are rising has slowed every month over the last six months. The overall consumer price index dropped 0.1% from the prior month, marking the largest month-over-month decrease since April 2020, when much of the country was in lockdown due to Covid-19.
Inflation just dropped to 6.5%—but the 'most important' factor in predicting if it will keep falling is up 0.4%

The rate of inflation declined for the sixth straight month, dropping to a year-over-year rate of 6.5%, according to the latest Labor Bureau data released Thursday. However, an inflation measure recently described by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell as "most important" in determining where inflation will go has increased after being largely flat for the previous two months.
Bitcoin jumps above $18,000 to highest level in a month on cooling U.S. inflation

The world's largest digital currency climbed above $18,000 for the first time since Dec. 14, increasing in value by about 5% in the last 24 hours. On Wednesday, attorneys for collapsed crypto exchange FTX said they had found around $5 billion in "liquid" assets, including cash and digital assets. The...
Kelly Evans: The Fed pause is nearly at hand

The only thing that mattered about this morning's CPI report was that it didn't come in too hot. And frankly, even if the report had been unexpectedly high, should that have really changed the Fed's calculus? The forward-looking data is a debacle, while inflation is one of the most lagging indicators we have. After all, CPI hit its peak year-on-year growth of 9.1% in June of 2022,more than two years after the pandemic stimulus first hit. It can take that long for monetary policy to fully settle into the economy. Core CPI, which excludes the oil-price spike, didn't peak until September!
First on CNBC: CNBC Transcript: BlackRock Chairman & CEO Larry Fink Speaks with CNBC’s “Squawk on the Street” Today

WHERE: CNBC's "Squawk on the Street" Following is the unofficial transcript from a CNBC interview with BlackRock Chairman & CEO Larry Fink on CNBC's "Squawk on the Street" (M-F 9AM – 11AM ET) today, Friday, January 13, 2023. Following is a link to video on CNBC.com: https://www.cnbc.com/video/2023/01/13/blackrock-ceo-larry-fink-is-optimistic-about-long-term-investment-opportunities-in-2023.html. All references...

