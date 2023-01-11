Read full article on original website
Just one G-7 leader will join the Davos elite this year as regular people battle cost-of-living crisis
Germany's Olaf Scholz is the only G-7 leader scheduled to attend the World Economic Forum meeting in Davos, Switzerland, as it returns to its usual January timeslot. The event will still be packed with some of the biggest names from the worlds of business and finance, politics, media, academia and civil society.
Biden says inflation slowdown shows it's 'clearer than ever' his economic policies are working
While consumer prices are still higher than they were a year ago, Biden noted that the pace at which they are rising has slowed every month over the last six months. The overall consumer price index dropped 0.1% from the prior month, marking the largest month-over-month decrease since April 2020, when much of the country was in lockdown due to Covid-19.
Inflation just dropped to 6.5%—but the 'most important' factor in predicting if it will keep falling is up 0.4%
The rate of inflation declined for the sixth straight month, dropping to a year-over-year rate of 6.5%, according to the latest Labor Bureau data released Thursday. However, an inflation measure recently described by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell as "most important" in determining where inflation will go has increased after being largely flat for the previous two months.
Bill Gates: We will overshoot 1.5 degrees Celsius of global warming, nuclear can be 'super safe' and fake meat will eventually be 'very good'
The world will not be able to avoid overshooting the goal established in the 2015 Paris Climate Accord to limit global warming to, ideally, 1.5 degrees Celsius compared to pre-Industrial levels, Bill Gates told Reddit users on Wednesday. While it's "great" if people want to be vegan, Gates doesn't think...
Bitcoin jumps above $18,000 to highest level in a month on cooling U.S. inflation
The world's largest digital currency climbed above $18,000 for the first time since Dec. 14, increasing in value by about 5% in the last 24 hours. On Wednesday, attorneys for collapsed crypto exchange FTX said they had found around $5 billion in "liquid" assets, including cash and digital assets. The...
Sweden finds Europe's largest deposit of rare earth metals, which could become 'more important than oil and gas'
Swedish mining company LKAB discovered one million metric tons of rare earth oxides, which are used in electric vehicles and wind turbines. CEO Jan Moström said it was good news for Europe, which imports 99% of its rare earth elements from China. In 2022, European Commission President Ursula von...
Inflation is expected to have declined in December, but it may not be enough to stop the Fed
Economists expect to see a slight decline in December's consumer price index when it is released Thursday at 8:30 a.m. ET. The consensus forecast for CPI is for a decrease of 0.1% on a monthly basis, but a 6.5% increase from the prior year, according to Dow Jones. Stocks rallied...
Swiss company that counts Microsoft as a customer says it's removed CO2 from the air and put it in the ground
Climeworks says it has successfully taken carbon dioxide out of the air and put it in the ground where it will turn into rock in a process that has been verified by third party certifiers — a first. Companies like Microsoft, Stripe and Shopify had previously paid Climeworks in...
Op-ed: Oil CEO Sultan Al Jaber is the ideal person to lead the UN climate conference this year
ABU DHABI -- If the world gets lucky, this could be the year fossil fuel producers and climate activists bury their hatchets and join hands to reduce emissions and ensure our planet's future. If that sounds hopelessly Utopian, take that up with the leaders of this resource-rich, renewables-generating Middle Eastern...
Kelly Evans: The Fed pause is nearly at hand
The only thing that mattered about this morning's CPI report was that it didn't come in too hot. And frankly, even if the report had been unexpectedly high, should that have really changed the Fed's calculus? The forward-looking data is a debacle, while inflation is one of the most lagging indicators we have. After all, CPI hit its peak year-on-year growth of 9.1% in June of 2022,more than two years after the pandemic stimulus first hit. It can take that long for monetary policy to fully settle into the economy. Core CPI, which excludes the oil-price spike, didn't peak until September!
Tesla and the EV industry get their first recession stress test. Will it be a bust?
Auto companies are among the most sensitive to higher interest rates and a weaker consumer. The EV industry also has aspects of high-growth tech — the dot-com bust, and later boom, suggests the strong will survive a winnowing-out. Tesla is flush with cash and may generate $4 billion more...
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried denies stealing user funds and repeats claims of solvency in new post
FTX co-founder Sam Bankman-Fried denied federal allegations that he misappropriated $8 billion in customer assets, months ahead of his federal trial on fraud, money laundering and campaign finance charges. Bankman-Fried repeated several claims that bankruptcy officials and federal regulators have denied or contradicted, including that FTX US remains solvent and...
First on CNBC: CNBC Transcript: BlackRock Chairman & CEO Larry Fink Speaks with CNBC’s “Squawk on the Street” Today
WHERE: CNBC's "Squawk on the Street" Following is the unofficial transcript from a CNBC interview with BlackRock Chairman & CEO Larry Fink on CNBC's "Squawk on the Street" (M-F 9AM – 11AM ET) today, Friday, January 13, 2023. Following is a link to video on CNBC.com: https://www.cnbc.com/video/2023/01/13/blackrock-ceo-larry-fink-is-optimistic-about-long-term-investment-opportunities-in-2023.html. All references...
China to allow Didi apps back online, in latest sign of regulatory thaw, sources say
Didi has been awaiting authorities' approval to resume new user registrations and downloads of its 25 banned apps in China as a key step to resume normal business since its regulatory troubles started in mid-2021. The lifting of the new user ban and app resumption for its flagship ride-hailing services...
China reports huge rise in Covid deaths after WHO criticized Beijing for heavily undercounting
China said on Saturday nearly 60,000 people with COVID-19 had died in hospital since it abandoned its zero-COVID policy last month. In early December, Beijing abruptly dismantled its strict three-year anti-virus regime of frequent testing, travel curbs. The World Health Organization said this week that China was heavily under-reporting deaths...
U.S. will hit its debt limit Thursday, start taking steps to avoid default, Yellen warns Congress
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen notified Congress that the U.S. will reach its statutory debt limit next Thursday, and asked House Speaker Kevin McCarthy to either suspend or increase the debt limit. Yellen wrote that the Treasury Department will begin "taking certain extraordinary measures to prevent the United States from defaulting...
Investing in last year's top 10 stocks is 'a recipe for disaster,' expert says
Look back on the best-performing stocks in a given year and you're likely to see a mixed bag: some mainstays, some breakouts and maybe even a meme stock or two. Not so in 2022. Each of the 10 top-performing stocks in the S&P 500 index belonged to the same sector: energy.
